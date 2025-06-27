Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Download RRB NTPC Undergraduate (Class 12th) Level Admit Card PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Exam Date, City Slip Details Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the  RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025. Once uploaded, candidates are advised to download the RRB NTPC 12th pass admit card in advance and check all the crucial details on the same including name, roll number, date of birth, scanned photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time, exam timing, etc. You can get here all the latest updates regarding the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025 and other details.

Jun 30, 2025, 18:46 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Live: Check steps to download the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025

  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Live: Where and how to download hall ticket once released 

  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Live: Check details of the exam schedule and hall ticket updates

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release soon the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025. The admit card for NTPC Undergraduate posts will be released four days before the exam date and candidates can download their admit cards through the regional RRBs website.Candidates can download their admit cards by logging with the required credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link.

Once uploaded, candidates are advised to download the RRB NTPC 12th pass admit card in advance and check all the crucial details on the same including name, roll number, date of birth, scanned photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time, exam timing, etc. You can get here all the latest updates regarding the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025 and other details.

How to Download RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the Railway NTPC hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: First of all go to the RRB NTPC region-wise official websites-rrb.gov.in login
Step 2: You will find the tab, 'CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter’link on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link-' Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)' on the home page.
Step 4:Now provide your user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth) to the link.
Step 5: Your RRB NTPC UG admit card will appear in a new window.
Step 6:Download and save the RRB NTPC hall ticket for future reference.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 18:46 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Know the RRB NTPC Admit Card link 2025 official website?

    Once released, you will be able to get the RRB NTPC Admit Card link 2025 official website where you have submitted your application for 12undergraduate posts. 


  • Jun 30, 2025, 17:41 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 LIVE: How to download NTPC city intimation slip?

    Candidates can download the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. 


  • Jun 30, 2025, 13:46 IST

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Where and how to download RRB NTPC UG Card 2025 ?

    When released, you will be able to download the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025 at the regional official RRBs website. 

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: What is the rrb ntpc ug admit card 2025 release date?

    As per the earlier notice, RRB will be releasing the RRB NTPC admit card for 12th level four days before the schedule of the exam. The  undergraduates exam will be commencing from June 29 and hence iIt is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated shortly on its official website. 

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: What is the structure of UG CBT 1 exam?

    There will be three sections for the written exam including General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The total number of questions will be 100. 

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2025: How many posts are to be filled?

    Under the recruitment drive for RRB NTPC Undergraduate, a total of 3445 vacancies including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk are to be filled across the country.

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: Where to get rrb ntpc ug admit card 2025 download link

    Once released, candidates will be able to access the rrb ntpc ug admit card 2025 download link to the official website where they have applied for. 

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    Is the RRB NTPC UG 2025 admit card out?

    No, still the RRB NTPC 2025 admit card for Undergraduate posts has not been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). It is expected that the hall ticket download link will be released soon for NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam 2025 at at rrbcdg.gov.in.

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Where to download RRB NTPC UG Card 2025 when released?

    Once released, you will be able to download the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025 at the regional official RRBs website. 

  • Jun 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 LIVE: What are the qualifying marks?

    Candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks for undergraduate CBT 1 posts as mentioned below-

    • General, EWS categories- 40 per cent,
    • OBC and SC categories - 30 per cent,
    • ST category -25 per cent
