RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release soon the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025. The admit card for NTPC Undergraduate posts will be released four days before the exam date and candidates can download their admit cards through the regional RRBs website.Candidates can download their admit cards by logging with the required credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link.

Once uploaded, candidates are advised to download the RRB NTPC 12th pass admit card in advance and check all the crucial details on the same including name, roll number, date of birth, scanned photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time, exam timing, etc. You can get here all the latest updates regarding the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025 and other details.

How to Download RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the Railway NTPC hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: First of all go to the RRB NTPC region-wise official websites-rrb.gov.in login

Step 2: You will find the tab, 'CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter’link on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link-' Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)' on the home page.

Step 4:Now provide your user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth) to the link.

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC UG admit card will appear in a new window.

Step 6:Download and save the RRB NTPC hall ticket for future reference.