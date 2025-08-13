IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at bankofmaharashtra.in for 500 Generalist Officers Posts, Check Apply Online Date Here

Application Start Date: The Bank of Maharashtra has commenced the application proces for the recruitment notification for the posts of Generalist Officers in Scale II at various Verticals, Offices and Branches.  Under the recruitment drive, a total of 500 posts of Generalist Officers in Scale II to be posted. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 13, 2025, 12:21 IST
Get all details about Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025 here

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has released the recruitment notification for 500 posts of Generalist Officers in Scale II to be posted at various Verticals, Offices and Branches. These positions are available on a permanent basis and you can get here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including  details of number of posts, employment type & selection process. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 30, 2025 after visiting the official website - bankofmaharashtra.in. 

Bank of Maharashtra Notification 2205 Download

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked in the detailed notification provided in this article. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Bank of Maharashtra Notification 2025 Download PDF

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview

Bank of Maharashtra notification for the recruitment of 500 Generalist Officers in Scale II has been released. The application process for the post started on August 13, 2205 . All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Recruitment Authority

Bank of Maharashtra

Posts Name

Generalist Officers in Scale II 

Total Vacancies

500

Mode of Application

Online

Notification Release Date 

13 August, 2025

Application Start Date

13 August, 2025

Application End Date

30 August, 2025
Official Website bankofmaharashtra.in

BOM Officer 2925: Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have Bachelor’s  / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies OR Chartered Accountant.

Age

Minimum 22 years and Maximum 35 years (Relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per Government guidelines.)

Emoluments:

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the starting basic pay applicable is as under:

Particulars  Details 
Scale Scale II
Probation Period 6 Months
Bond Amount Rs. 2.00 Lakh
Bond Minimum Service Period 2 Years

Selection Procedure

Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear for online examination to be conducted across the country. The successful candidates will be called for interview in the proportion of 1:3 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and Interview is 150 & 100 respectively which will be converted into 75:25 (Online Examination: Interview).

How to Apply For BOM Officer Recruitment 2025?

  • Candidates apply online through the Bank’s website www.bankofmaharashtra.in
  • Click on the ‘Careers → Recruitment Process → Current Openings
  • Open the link “Online application for recruitment of “Recruitment of Officers in Scale II ~ Project 2025-26”
  • Cick on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen

