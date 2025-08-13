Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at bankofmaharashtra.in for 500 Generalist Officers Posts, Check Apply Online Date Here

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has released the recruitment notification for 500 posts of Generalist Officers in Scale II to be posted at various Verticals, Offices and Branches. These positions are available on a permanent basis and you can get here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including details of number of posts, employment type & selection process. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 30, 2025 after visiting the official website - bankofmaharashtra.in. Bank of Maharashtra Notification 2205 Download The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked in the detailed notification provided in this article. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Bank of Maharashtra Notification 2025 Download PDF Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview Bank of Maharashtra notification for the recruitment of 500 Generalist Officers in Scale II has been released. The application process for the post started on August 13, 2205 . All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below Recruitment Authority Bank of Maharashtra Posts Name Generalist Officers in Scale II Total Vacancies 500 Mode of Application Online Notification Release Date 13 August, 2025 Application Start Date 13 August, 2025 Application End Date 30 August, 2025 Official Website bankofmaharashtra.in BOM Officer 2925: Educational Qualification Applying candidates should have Bachelor’s / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies OR Chartered Accountant.

Age Minimum 22 years and Maximum 35 years (Relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per Government guidelines.) Emoluments: Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the starting basic pay applicable is as under: Particulars Details Scale Scale II Probation Period 6 Months Bond Amount Rs. 2.00 Lakh Bond Minimum Service Period 2 Years Selection Procedure Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear for online examination to be conducted across the country. The successful candidates will be called for interview in the proportion of 1:3 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and Interview is 150 & 100 respectively which will be converted into 75:25 (Online Examination: Interview). How to Apply For BOM Officer Recruitment 2025?