Wordle hint today for August 13, 2025: It is a new day, and with it comes a new Wordle puzzle to test your vocabulary and ability to figure things out. The New York Times Wordle (#1516) for August 13, 2025, is a five-letter word that might catch you off guard with its unique letter combination. This word isn't something that comes in everyday usage for a lot of people. This might make your initial guess even more critical. As today’s word from the puzzle starts with an unusual first letter, ‘K’. Stay with us to discover more clues and hints before finally getting to the answer, and keep your winning streak intact for another day. What is Wordle Hint Today for August 13, 2025? Use these Wordle hints and clues to help you choose without ruining the fun. The word for August 13, 2025, has a distinctive phonetic structure that can be tricky.

What is the First Letter of Today’s Wordle? The Wordle hint for August 13 reveals that the word begins with a letter that is not a typical starter. That initial letter is K. What are the Wordle Clues for August 13, 2025? Here is another useful Wordle clue today to keep your momentum going. The last letter of the word is R. Another important hint for Wordle #1516 is how it is put together. There are two vowels in the word, and no letters are repeated. Starting Letter : K

Ending Letter : R

Number of Vowels : Contains two vowels.

Repeated Letters: None. Wordle Answer Today for August 13, 2025 The Wordle answer today for August 13, 2025, is KEFIR. The five-letter noun is a drink made from fermented milk that tastes and feels like yoghurt.. People know kefir for its unique and slightly sour taste and its probiotic health benefits. You would often find it at your nearby health food stores. There are two vowels, "E" and "I," and the letters are not the same. It starts with a K and ends with a R.