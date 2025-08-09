NYT Wordle hint (August 9, 2025): The answer of the Wordle puzzle today is simple but smart, and it will test how well you can pay attention. Wordle #1512 makes players think about the meaning and structure of the word, which makes each guess important. These hints will help you keep your streak going or just enjoy the thrill of solving without giving away the answer too soon.
Wordle Hint for August 9, 2025
It's very important to start off well with your first few guesses. Here are some tips to help you figure out what the August 9th puzzle is about.
Hint 1: The word is an adjective.
Hint 2: Think about what you use to breathe.
Hint 3: The answer for today has a repeating vowel.
Today’s Wordle Clues for August 9, 2025
Sometimes, you need a little more detail to break through the gray and yellow squares. If you've used a few guesses and are still hunting for the right letters, this section should give you the push you need.
What is Today's Wordle's starting letter?
The word starts with the letter 'N'.
What is the Final Letter in Today's Wordle?
The word ends with the letter 'L'.
Does today's Wordle have a repeated letter?
Yes, the letter 'A' is repeated.
With a good grasp of these details, you're now in a great position to form your final guesses. The combination of a repeated 'A' and the starting and ending consonants leaves you with a much smaller pool of words to choose from.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for August 9, 2025?
If the hints were not enough or you are down to your last guess, here is the solution. You have been warned!
The Wordle answer for puzzle #1512 on August 9, 2025, is...
NASAL
Meaning of Wordle Answer Today
The word NASAL is defined as an adjective relating to the nose. For example, a nasal tone describes a voice with a sound produced through the nose, or a nasal passage is a channel for airflow. The word's meaning is directly tied to the primary function of your nose.
With this word under your belt, you have successfully navigated another daily puzzle. We hope these hints helped guide you to a stress-free victory and kept your winning streak intact for another day.
