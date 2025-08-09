NYT Wordle hint (August 9, 2025): The answer of the Wordle puzzle today is simple but smart, and it will test how well you can pay attention. Wordle #1512 makes players think about the meaning and structure of the word, which makes each guess important. These hints will help you keep your streak going or just enjoy the thrill of solving without giving away the answer too soon.

Wordle Hint for August 9, 2025

It's very important to start off well with your first few guesses. Here are some tips to help you figure out what the August 9th puzzle is about.

Hint 1: The word is an adjective.

Hint 2: Think about what you use to breathe.

Hint 3: The answer for today has a repeating vowel.

Today’s Wordle Clues for August 9, 2025

Sometimes, you need a little more detail to break through the gray and yellow squares. If you've used a few guesses and are still hunting for the right letters, this section should give you the push you need.