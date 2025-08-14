Word Puzzle: Find “SCARY” in 9 Seconds!

A word puzzle challenge consists of a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.
This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Moreover, it is a brilliant exercise for the eyes and brain, which helps keep both the brain and vision sharp.
Do you have the sharpest brain and eyes?
Go ahead and test your eyes with this word puzzle challenge now!
Must Try: Spot the 3 Differences Between Puppy Playing With Bone in 21 Seconds!
Find the Word “SCARY” in 9 Seconds!
Source: Razzle Puzzles
The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.
Hidden in the letter grid is the word “SCARY”.
The challenge for the readers is to find the word in 9 seconds.
Can you find the word within the time limit?
Let’s find out!
Word puzzle challenges are an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.
The random arrangement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.
The best way to solve word puzzles is to look for patterns that can help you complete the word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.
The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.
Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?
Look attentively; the word can be presented in any sequence in the word puzzle.
Hurry up; time is running out.
And…
Time’s up.
How many of you were able to find the hidden word within the time limit?
Congratulations if you have spotted the hidden word. You have the eyes of an eagle.
Some readers who are yet to figure out the solution can find it below.
Must Try: Visual Illusion: You Have Sharp Eyes if You Can Spot 333 in 3 Seconds!
Word Puzzle: Solution
The word "SCARY" can be spotted appearing in a diagonal sequence from the bottom of the 2nd column.
Wasn’t that challenging?
Share this with your friends and see who spots the word in the shortest time.
Before you leave, attempt another interesting math puzzle challenge below.
Must Try: You Have A 140+ IQ If You Can Solve the Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation