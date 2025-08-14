Word Puzzle: Find “SCARY” in 9 Seconds!

A word puzzle challenge consists of a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.

This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Moreover, it is a brilliant exercise for the eyes and brain, which helps keep both the brain and vision sharp.

Do you have the sharpest brain and eyes?

Go ahead and test your eyes with this word puzzle challenge now!

Find the Word “SCARY” in 9 Seconds!

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.