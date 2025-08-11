IQ Test: You Have A 140+ IQ If You Can Find What Comes Next In 9 Seconds!

IQ tests are one of the popular forms of puzzle challenges on the web nowadays. In these types of puzzle challenges, readers are presented with a problem and must solve it using critical thinking skills.
These challenges assess an individual's mental functions, including logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking.
Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain and develop out-of-the-box thinking.
Do you have a high IQ?
Find out now!
IQ Test: Find What Comes Next in 9 Seconds
You can see the five numbers, 5, 11, 23, 47, and 95, respectively, in the picture shared above. The last number is not known and is represented by a question mark.
The challenge for the readers is to find the missing number or guess what comes next in the number sequence in 9 seconds.
Can you guess the number correctly?
If you can, you have an IQ above 140.
Your time starts now!
This IQ test is an excellent way to test your attentiveness and critical thinking skills.
Studies suggest that individuals who excel at solving such problems possess a sharp mind, characterised by excellent logical and analytical skills, as well as a high IQ.
Examine the image carefully and try to identify the pattern.
Have you found the missing number?
Hurry up; time is running out.
Scan the image properly, and see if you find any clues to solve the problem.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have found the missing number?
Congratulations to those readers who did.
You have a high level of intelligence and above-average critical thinking skills.
Those who have yet to find the solution can stop looking and scroll down for the answer.
IQ Test: Solution
The missing number in this math puzzle can be solved as follows:
If we look at the first two numbers, they are 5 and 11, respectively.
Now, if we look at the difference between the two numbers, it comes to 6.
Again, the following number is 23; it has a gap of 12 from the 11.
Therefore, if we keep expanding the numbers following the rule, then we get:
5+ 6 = 11
11 + 12 = 23
23 + 24 = 47
47 + 48 = 95
95 + 96 = 191
Therefore, the missing number is 191.
If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
