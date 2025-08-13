14th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 14th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Warns India Against Taking Any Water, Emphasizes No Drop of Pakistan’s Water Amid Indus Treaty Tensions.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Visits Berlin to Meet European Leaders Ahead of US-Russia Alaska Summit, Safeguarding Kyiv’s Strategic Interests.
Typhoon Podul pummels Taiwan; schools shut; flights, trains suspended
National News for School Assembly
Corporate Leaders Optimistic on India-US Tariff Talks, Stress Contingency Plans, 21-Day Off-Ramp, and Long-Term Growth Potential for Businesses.
UPI Transactions in India Soar to Historic 1,946.79 Crore in July 2025, Total Payment Value Hits Rs 261 Lakh Crore.
IMD issues red alert to several places in Telangana; heavy rain alert for several Arunachal districts
Chinese Foreign Minister To Visit India Next Week, To Hold Talks With NSA Ajit Doval
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Meet Russian Counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on August 21, Discuss Bilateral and Defence Matters.
Sports News for School Assembly
India’s Gulveer Singh Breaks Own National Record in Men’s 3000m, Clocking 7:34.49 at Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Budapest.
Shubman Gill Tops ICC ODI Rankings with 784 Points, Rohit Sharma Second, Showcasing India’s Dominance in Batting and Global Talent.
Goalkeeper Donnarumma announces PSG exit after being left out of UEFA Super Cup match
Thought of the day:
“The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.”
Word of the day:
Persevere
Meaning: To continue doing something or trying to achieve something despite difficulty or delays.
Example: "Even when facing tough challenges, remember to persevere and never give up on your dreams."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
