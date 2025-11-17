Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers, Download Last 5 Year Question Paper PDFs

Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers Download Last 5 Years Papers: Kerala SSLC has recently updated its schedule for the upcoming exam. The exam will be held for the session 2025-26 and will commence on March 5, 2026, and end on March 30, 2026. Updates for revaluation results have also been made available on the official website.
Students who are appearing for the Kerala SSLC exam can prepare for the exam by practicing the Kerala SSLC last year's question paper for the upcoming exams. To access last year's paper in Malayalam and English, check the list below. Here you will find the previous year's question papers for the last five years of all science subjects, including Maths.
Also Check: Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Released, Download Date Sheet
Kerala SSLC Maths Previous Year Question Papers - Last 5 Years
Below you can find the last five years, PYQs of Maths from the science stream. Click the links to access the PDFs.
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Maths 2024 (EM)- Links to be generated soon
Kerala SSLC Physics Previous Year Question Papers - Last 5 Years
Below you can find the last five years PYQS of Physics from the science stream. Click the links to access the PDFs.
Also Check: Kerala SSLC Question Papers 2025 with Answer Keys: Download Subject-Wise PDF
Kerala SSLC Maths Chemistry Year Question Papers - Last 5 Years
Below you can find the last five years PYQs of Chemistry from the science stream. Click the links to access the PDFs.
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry 2024 (Links to be generated soon)
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry 2023 (EM)
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry 2022 (EM)
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry 2022 (MM)
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry 2021 (EM)
|
Kerala SSLC Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry 2021 (MM)
Kerala SSLC Biology Previous Year Question Papers - Last 5 Years
Below you can find the last five years PYQs of Biology from the science stream. Click the links to access the PDFs.
How To Prepare For Kerala SSLC (2025-26) Exams?
To prepare for Kerala SSLC exams students can follow through the syllabus and an easy schedule that works for them. Although the internet is full of study tips, only rarely is it mentioned as to how to complete the syllabus on time and stick to your routine; a big concern for students. This is why here are some follow- through steps for students that do not include making long routines but achievable steps that help you prepare for the exams.
-
Analyse The Syllabus: Yes, analysing the entire syllabus can be boring but it needs to be done for you to get started with your subject preparation. Instead of going topic wise, you can skim through chapters to understand the purpose behind every topic. Set one hour to look through previous year question papers and recognise which part is repetitively asked. This is not supposed to take a long time, if you sit with one subject each day.
-
Time Your Preparation- As soon as you are done analyzing the syllabus it’s time to actually study. Set a timer for each chapter, read it, understand and make notes. Use Pomodoro technique to stick through your set time.
-
Make Quick Notes: No, you don’t have to write each and every thing in your notes. Just essential information. This way, you can focus on important things and do not waste time on making long notes. Do smart work!
-
Use Recall Technique: While you are studying a subject or specific topics, at the end try to recall what you remember and have learned till now. If you forget something, you can write it down and highlight the part for better memory.
-
Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Studying the subjects from scratch and completing the syllabus is remarkable. But what about practicing for exams? You can do that by practicing previous year question papers. Or model and sample papers to test your memory and understand the variations in question papers and marking scheme.
Conclusion
Kerala SSLC examination will be in a few months. Students can utilize previous year question papers to solve and understand the question patterns. The more you practice the old question papers the better you have the understanding of the subject, its marking scheme, and of course the question patterns. Following study tips and maintaining a routine will help students a lot in scoring high in the exam. So, don’t wait and start studying today!
Also Check: Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: Download Class 10 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation