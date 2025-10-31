Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Released, Download Date Sheet at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: The Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 timetable has been issued on the official website. This year, the Kerala board SSLC Exam 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift across designated exam centres.

To download the Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026, candidates can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to download the date sheet PDF. The timetable PDF contains the subject-wise date and time for the SSLC examination.

Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026 - Click Here

Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026

The Kerala board SSLC exam 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in the morning session from 9: 30 AM to 11:15 AM and 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, depending on the subject duration. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.