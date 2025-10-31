WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Released, Download Date Sheet at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 31, 2025, 10:16 IST

The Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 timetable has been released on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates can click on the direct link here to download PDF

Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Released
Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Released
Key Points

  • Download Kerala SSLC timetable 2026 at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
  • Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 from March 5 to 30, 2026
  • Exams to be held in the morning shift from 9.30 AM

Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: The Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 timetable has been issued on the official website. This year, the Kerala board SSLC Exam 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift across designated exam centres.

To download the Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026, candidates can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to download the date sheet PDF. The timetable PDF contains the subject-wise date and time for the SSLC examination.
Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026 - Click Here

Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026

The Kerala board SSLC exam 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in the morning session from 9: 30 AM to 11:15 AM and 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, depending on the subject duration. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 

Date

Subjects

Timing

March 5, 2026

First language - part 1

9.30 AM to 11.15 AM

March 9, 2026

English

9.30 AM to 12.15 PM

March 11, 2026

First language - part 2

9.30 AM to 11.15 AM

March 13, 2026

Third language -Hindi, GK

9.30 AM to 11.15 AM

March 16, 2026

Mathematics

9.30 AM to 12.15 PM

March 18, 2026

Physics

9.30 AM to 11.15 AM

March 23, 2026

Social Science 

9.30 AM to 11.15 AM

March 25, 2026

Chemistry

9.30 AM to 12.15 PM

March 30, 2026

Biology

9.30 AM to 11.15 AM

Steps to Download Kerala SSLC Timetable PDF 2026

The Kerala board SSLC Exam timetable PDF is available for download on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Exam 2026 notification link

Step 3: The SSLC timetable will be displayed

Step 4: Download the for further reference


