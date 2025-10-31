Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Released, Download Date Sheet at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Key Points
- Download Kerala SSLC timetable 2026 at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
- Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 from March 5 to 30, 2026
- Exams to be held in the morning shift from 9.30 AM
Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026: The Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 timetable has been issued on the official website. This year, the Kerala board SSLC Exam 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift across designated exam centres.
To download the Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026, candidates can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to download the date sheet PDF. The timetable PDF contains the subject-wise date and time for the SSLC examination.
Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026 - Click Here
Kerala SSLC Timetable 2026
The Kerala board SSLC exam 2026 will be conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in the morning session from 9: 30 AM to 11:15 AM and 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, depending on the subject duration. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
Timing
|
March 5, 2026
|
First language - part 1
|
9.30 AM to 11.15 AM
|
March 9, 2026
|
English
|
9.30 AM to 12.15 PM
|
March 11, 2026
|
First language - part 2
|
9.30 AM to 11.15 AM
|
March 13, 2026
|
Third language -Hindi, GK
|
9.30 AM to 11.15 AM
|
March 16, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
9.30 AM to 12.15 PM
|
March 18, 2026
|
Physics
|
9.30 AM to 11.15 AM
|
March 23, 2026
|
Social Science
|
9.30 AM to 11.15 AM
|
March 25, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
9.30 AM to 12.15 PM
|
March 30, 2026
|
Biology
|
9.30 AM to 11.15 AM
Steps to Download Kerala SSLC Timetable PDF 2026
The Kerala board SSLC Exam timetable PDF is available for download on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
Step 2: Click on the SSLC Exam 2026 notification link
Step 3: The SSLC timetable will be displayed
Step 4: Download the for further reference
