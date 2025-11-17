NSIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at nsilindia.co.in, Check No of Posts, Apply Online Date and More

NSIL Recruitment 2025: New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has invited applications for the various 47 posts including Project Engineers, Project Assistant and others. These positions are available on a fixed tenure basis through walk-in selection. Interested and eligible candidates are required to pre-register for the walk in selection by 30th November, 2025.

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

The detailed notification pdf for 47 Project Engineers, Project Assistant and other posts is available on the official website Alternatively the notification can also be downloaded directly throgh the link given below-

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Interested candidates will have to pre-register for the walk in selection through the link before 30th November, 2025, 6:00 PM. Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to follow the crucial details including schedule given below.