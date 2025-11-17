School Holiday on 17 November
NSIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at nsilindia.co.in, Check No of Posts, Apply Online Date and More

By Manish Kumar
Nov 17, 2025, 13:48 IST

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by New Space India limited (NSIL) under Department of Space (DOS) for the various 47 posts including Project Engineers, Project Assistant and others. Check eligibility, selection process and other details here.

NSIL Recruitment 2025: New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has invited applications for the various 47 posts including Project Engineers, Project Assistant and others. These positions are available on a fixed tenure basis through walk-in selection. Interested and eligible candidates are required to pre-register for the walk in selection by 30th November, 2025.

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

The detailed notification pdf for 47 Project Engineers, Project Assistant and other posts is available on the official website Alternatively the notification can also be downloaded directly throgh the link given below-

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Important Dates 

Interested candidates will have to pre-register for the walk in selection through the link before 30th November, 2025, 6:00 PM. Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to follow the crucial details including schedule given below. 

Last date for submission of application 30th November, 2025

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 47 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including  Project Engineers, Project Assistant and other. Check the details of the number of vacancies available for recruitment-

Name of Posts  Number of Posts 
Project Scientist 22
Project Engineers 15
Project Assistant 10

NSIL Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply are required to fulfill the posts wise eligibility/educational qualification.You can check the detailed of the educational qualification for different posts given below-

Name of Posts  Educational Qualification 
Project Scientist Doctoral Degree in Science (Agriculture, Environmental, Geospatial) or Masters Degree in Engineering or Technology (Remote Sensing/GIS/Geoinformatics/Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering or equivalent) from a recognized university.
Project Engineers B. Tech or BE in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation/ Mechanical/Aerospace
Project Assistant Diploma in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation/Mechanical

Check the details notifiation for details of the Educational/ Professional Qualification and Minimum post qualification of the posts. 

