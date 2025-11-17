School Holiday on 17 November
List of Top 7 Oldest Sports in the World

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 17, 2025, 15:39 IST

From prehistoric cave drawings to ancient Olympic arenas, the world’s oldest sports reflect humanity’s enduring fascination with strength, skill, and competition. This list identifies the top seven: Wrestling, Archery, Running, Swimming, Javelin Throw, Horse Racing, and Boxing. Their origins, dating back as far as 20,000 BCE, show how these events evolved from survival activities to the modern global athletics we know today.

Oldest Sports in the World
Oldest Sports in the World

Sports have existed as part of human society long before there was a written history. The types of early sports varied from activity related to survival to organized competition in a more systematic way, as seen in most ancient societies. The early sports exhibited human's appreciation for physical strength, stamina, and skill, all of which were valued in early societies. Archaeological evidence, along with cave paintings and ancient text, demonstrate how humans engaged in athletics for a range of purposes, including recreating, training warriors, celebrating rituals, and exemplifying community identity.

Many of these earliest games have evolved into the modern sports which exist today, while others have been kept as cultural practices. Examining the oldest sports provides us with an interesting view to how early humans lived, competed, and engaged in physical activity to celebrate excellence. The following list identifies the top seven oldest sports in the world; purporting to begin exploring the beginnings and lasting legacy of ancient yet ever-present events that have developed human behavior for thousands of years.

 Top 7 Oldest Sports in the World

Here are the top 7 oldest sports in the world along with their estimated time period, country and region of origin:

Rank

Sport

Estimated Time Period

Country / Region of Origin

1

Wrestling

c. 15,000-13,000 BCE

Prehistoric Europe (France - Lascaux Caves)

2

Archery

c. 20,000 BCE

Africa & Early Eurasia

3

Running (Foot Races)

c. 7000-6000 BCE

Prehistoric Regions Worldwide

4

Swimming

c. 7000 BCE

Southwestern Egypt (Cave of Swimmers)

5

Javelin Throw

c. 7000 BCE

Prehistoric Europe

6

Horse Racing

c. 4500 BCE

Central Asia (Early Nomadic Tribes)

7

Boxing

c. 3000 BCE

Ancient Mesopotamia & Egypt

1. Wrestling (Around 15,000 BCE) 

Wrestling Drops Dual to #1 Penn State - American University

Wrestling is arguably the oldest sport in the history of humankind. At Lascaux, France, cave paintings dated to almost 17,000 years ago, show wrestlers grappling with each other. 

Wrestling also appears in ancient Sumerian, Egyptian, and Greek documentation. Wrestling was a prominent event in the ancient Olympics, and wrestling continues to be a prominent sport around the world. 

2. Running - Foot Races (Around 7,000- 6,000 BCE) 

RUNNING: Lincoln City gaining reputation, dollars with foot races | Sports | thenewsguard.com

Running is the most natural athletic pursuit for humanity. Archaeological evidence from primitive cave art suggests competitive running predates organized civilization. 

Running was also the first event in the ancient Olympic Games, and it occurred around 776 BCE. Endurance races, sprints, and long-distance events all derive from the early stages of survival for a human. 

3. Archery (Circa 20,000 BCE)

Archery - Team Canada - Official Olympic Team Website

While archery began as an activity primarily for hunting, archaeological records from ancient Africa and Europe demonstrate that early humans also used bows and arrows to showcase their skills competitively. 

Ancient civilizations, such as the Egyptians, Chinese, and Persians, also held archery competitions. Over time, the sport became linked to battle and national defense before Surging into recreational inter-domain competition and Olympic sport.

4. Swimming (Circa 7,000 BCE)

Swimming | Sport, Olympics, Definition, History, Strokes, & Facts | Britannica

Swimming scenes found in the caves of southwestern Egypt indicate that swimming has been practiced for more than 9000 years ago. In fact, there are references to swimming as a skill for warriors or travelers in some of the earliest history of literature, including the Epic of Gilgamesh and The Iliad. 

This skill eventually formed into an organized sport that was a major form of recreation in Greek and Roman societies, and later, in European societies.

5. Boxing (Circa 3,000 BCE)

What led to the bitter controversy over an Olympics boxing match?

Carvings in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt show boxers fighting with no gloves or wraps as early as 3000 BCE.  Afterwards, the sport became highly organized in ancient Greece where it was an event in the Olympic Games. 

Boxers, in Greece, wore leather hand wraps and boxing became known as a fierce and intense competition. Across centuries, boxing evolved into a sport with rules, a ring, and equipment, and culminated into the form of boxing that exists in modern day.

Conclusion

From prehistoric cave drawings to ancient Olympic arenas, the world’s oldest sports reflect humanity’s enduring fascination with strength, skill, courage, and competition. These seven sports not only shaped early cultures but also laid the foundation for modern global athletics. Their survival across millennia shows that while civilizations change, the human spirit of competition remains timeless.


