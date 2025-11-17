School Holiday on 17 November

Top Government Colleges That Accept CAT Score for MBA Admissions

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 16:15 IST

Top Government Colleges Accepting CAT: The text highlights that entrance to prestigious government MBA colleges (IIMs and IIT Management Departments), which are renowned for their high ROI and outstanding placements, needs a good CAT score. It describes the spectrum of courses provided, from the flagship PGP/MBA to specialist programs like MBA-Business Analytics and executive/doctoral degrees, and lists the top 10 based on the NIRF 2024 ranking, with IIM Ahmedabad at number one. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Top Government Colleges Accepting CAT
Top Government Colleges Accepting CAT

Top Government Colleges Accepting CAT: The most popular government MBA colleges in India, which are renowned for their outstanding academic standards, top-notch facilities, and outstanding placement histories, can be accessed with a high Common Admission Test (CAT) score. Admission to MBA/PGDM programs and other postgraduate management programs requires passing the CAT, a national entrance exam administered annually by one of the IIMs. A degree in any field from a GOI-recognized university is often required for eligibility; final-year students may also apply, provided they later provide documentation of their degree completion.

Many publicly financed universities have incorporated management courses due to the growing popularity of the MBA. Competitive management graduate programs are offered by departments inside institutions of national significance like IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) and colleges like IIM Ahmedabad. 

Multinational corporations routinely offer respectable packages to graduates of these government universities, which is evidence of the excellent caliber of instruction, the demanding curriculum, and the highly esteemed faculty. In addition to offering an MBA degree, strategically focusing on these government-run universities offers a strong foundation and a high return on investment (ROI) for a prosperous management career.

List Of Top 10 Government Colleges Accepting CAT

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the management departments of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the two main government-funded B-schools in India. Because of their superb placement histories, outstanding professors, facilities, and brand value, these colleges are in high demand. Based on the most recent NIRF Management Ranking (2024), the Top 10 government colleges that accept the CAT score for their flagship two-year full-time MBA/PGP program are shown in the table below.

NIRF 2024 Rank

Institute Name (Location)

Program Offered (Accepts CAT)

CAT Percentile (Safe for General)

Average Placement (Approx. ₹ LPA)

1

IIM Ahmedabad

PGP

99+

34.45

2

IIM Bangalore

MBA

99+

35.92

3

IIM Kozhikode

PGP

97+

28.05

4

IIT Delhi (DMS)

MBA

98+

24.45

5

IIM Calcutta

MBA

99+

34.23

6

IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE)

PGDIM/PGDISEM

97+

31.00

7

IIM Lucknow

PGP

98+

30.00

8

IIM Indore

PGP

97+

25.68

9*

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi

MBA

99.7+

34.10

10

IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)

MBA

97+

26.64

Courses Offered By The Government Colleges Accepting CAT

A wide range of postgraduate management programs, from the general PGP/MBA to highly specialized and executive degrees, are offered by the best government colleges that take the CAT exam. The management departments of the IITs (e.g., DMS, SJMSOM) and IIMs generally offer these courses.

Program Category

Program Name/Acronym (Examples)

Duration & Format

Focus Area / Target Audience

Top Government Colleges Offering

Flagship Full-Time

PGP (Post Graduate Programme) / MBA

2 Years, Full-Time, Residential

General Management (Finance, Marketing, Strategy, etc.)

All IIMs, FMS Delhi, IIT Bombay (SJMSOM), IIT Delhi (DMS), IIM Mumbai (NITIE)

Specialized Full-Time

PGP-FABM / PGP-ABM

2 Years, Full-Time, Residential

Food and Agri-Business Management

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow
 

MBA-Business Analytics (MBA-BA)

2 Years, Full-Time, Residential

Data Science, Big Data, and Business Intelligence

IIM Bangalore, IIM Kashipur, IIM Ranchi
 

MBA-Global Supply Chain Mgmt (MBA-GSCM)

2 Years, Full-Time, Residential

Operations, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management

IIM Udaipur, IIM Mumbai (NITIE)
 

MBA-HRM / PGP-HRM

2 Years, Full-Time, Residential

Human Resource Management and Organizational Development

IIM Ranchi, IIM Trichy, IIM Indore
 

MBA-Telecom Management

2 Years, Full-Time, Residential

Management of Technology, Media, and Telecom sectors

IIT Delhi (DMS)

Executive Full-Time

PGPX / EPGP / MBAEx

1 Year, Full-Time, Residential

Experienced Professionals (Typically 5+ years experience)

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode

Executive Part-Time

PGPEM / PGPWE / Executive MBA

2-3 Years, Part-Time (Weekends/Evening)

Working Professionals who require an MBA without quitting their jobs

IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, FMS Delhi, IIT Delhi (DMS)

Doctoral

FPM (Fellow Programme in Management) / PhD

4-5 Years, Full-Time, Residential

Individuals pursuing academic research or high-level consulting

All IIMs, IITs (DoMS/SJMSOM)

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending