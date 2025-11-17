Top Government Colleges That Accept CAT Score for MBA Admissions

Top Government Colleges Accepting CAT: The most popular government MBA colleges in India, which are renowned for their outstanding academic standards, top-notch facilities, and outstanding placement histories, can be accessed with a high Common Admission Test (CAT) score. Admission to MBA/PGDM programs and other postgraduate management programs requires passing the CAT, a national entrance exam administered annually by one of the IIMs. A degree in any field from a GOI-recognized university is often required for eligibility; final-year students may also apply, provided they later provide documentation of their degree completion. Many publicly financed universities have incorporated management courses due to the growing popularity of the MBA. Competitive management graduate programs are offered by departments inside institutions of national significance like IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) and colleges like IIM Ahmedabad.

Multinational corporations routinely offer respectable packages to graduates of these government universities, which is evidence of the excellent caliber of instruction, the demanding curriculum, and the highly esteemed faculty. In addition to offering an MBA degree, strategically focusing on these government-run universities offers a strong foundation and a high return on investment (ROI) for a prosperous management career. List Of Top 10 Government Colleges Accepting CAT The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the management departments of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the two main government-funded B-schools in India. Because of their superb placement histories, outstanding professors, facilities, and brand value, these colleges are in high demand. Based on the most recent NIRF Management Ranking (2024), the Top 10 government colleges that accept the CAT score for their flagship two-year full-time MBA/PGP program are shown in the table below.

NIRF 2024 Rank Institute Name (Location) Program Offered (Accepts CAT) CAT Percentile (Safe for General) Average Placement (Approx. ₹ LPA) 1 IIM Ahmedabad PGP 99+ 34.45 2 IIM Bangalore MBA 99+ 35.92 3 IIM Kozhikode PGP 97+ 28.05 4 IIT Delhi (DMS) MBA 98+ 24.45 5 IIM Calcutta MBA 99+ 34.23 6 IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE) PGDIM/PGDISEM 97+ 31.00 7 IIM Lucknow PGP 98+ 30.00 8 IIM Indore PGP 97+ 25.68 9* Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi MBA 99.7+ 34.10 10 IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) MBA 97+ 26.64 Courses Offered By The Government Colleges Accepting CAT A wide range of postgraduate management programs, from the general PGP/MBA to highly specialized and executive degrees, are offered by the best government colleges that take the CAT exam. The management departments of the IITs (e.g., DMS, SJMSOM) and IIMs generally offer these courses.