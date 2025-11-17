Top Government Colleges That Accept CAT Score for MBA Admissions

Top Government Colleges Accepting CAT: The most popular government MBA colleges in India, which are renowned for their outstanding academic standards, top-notch facilities, and outstanding placement histories, can be accessed with a high Common Admission Test (CAT) score. Admission to MBA/PGDM programs and other postgraduate management programs requires passing the CAT, a national entrance exam administered annually by one of the IIMs. A degree in any field from a GOI-recognized university is often required for eligibility; final-year students may also apply, provided they later provide documentation of their degree completion.
Many publicly financed universities have incorporated management courses due to the growing popularity of the MBA. Competitive management graduate programs are offered by departments inside institutions of national significance like IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) and colleges like IIM Ahmedabad.
Multinational corporations routinely offer respectable packages to graduates of these government universities, which is evidence of the excellent caliber of instruction, the demanding curriculum, and the highly esteemed faculty. In addition to offering an MBA degree, strategically focusing on these government-run universities offers a strong foundation and a high return on investment (ROI) for a prosperous management career.
List Of Top 10 Government Colleges Accepting CAT
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the management departments of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the two main government-funded B-schools in India. Because of their superb placement histories, outstanding professors, facilities, and brand value, these colleges are in high demand. Based on the most recent NIRF Management Ranking (2024), the Top 10 government colleges that accept the CAT score for their flagship two-year full-time MBA/PGP program are shown in the table below.
|
NIRF 2024 Rank
|
Institute Name (Location)
|
Program Offered (Accepts CAT)
|
CAT Percentile (Safe for General)
|
Average Placement (Approx. ₹ LPA)
|
1
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
PGP
|
99+
|
34.45
|
2
|
IIM Bangalore
|
MBA
|
99+
|
35.92
|
3
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
PGP
|
97+
|
28.05
|
4
|
IIT Delhi (DMS)
|
MBA
|
98+
|
24.45
|
5
|
IIM Calcutta
|
MBA
|
99+
|
34.23
|
6
|
IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE)
|
PGDIM/PGDISEM
|
97+
|
31.00
|
7
|
IIM Lucknow
|
PGP
|
98+
|
30.00
|
8
|
IIM Indore
|
PGP
|
97+
|
25.68
|
9*
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi
|
MBA
|
99.7+
|
34.10
|
10
|
IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)
|
MBA
|
97+
|
26.64
Courses Offered By The Government Colleges Accepting CAT
A wide range of postgraduate management programs, from the general PGP/MBA to highly specialized and executive degrees, are offered by the best government colleges that take the CAT exam. The management departments of the IITs (e.g., DMS, SJMSOM) and IIMs generally offer these courses.
|
Program Category
|
Program Name/Acronym (Examples)
|
Duration & Format
|
Focus Area / Target Audience
|
Top Government Colleges Offering
|
Flagship Full-Time
|
PGP (Post Graduate Programme) / MBA
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
General Management (Finance, Marketing, Strategy, etc.)
|
All IIMs, FMS Delhi, IIT Bombay (SJMSOM), IIT Delhi (DMS), IIM Mumbai (NITIE)
|
Specialized Full-Time
|
PGP-FABM / PGP-ABM
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Food and Agri-Business Management
|
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow
|
MBA-Business Analytics (MBA-BA)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Data Science, Big Data, and Business Intelligence
|
IIM Bangalore, IIM Kashipur, IIM Ranchi
|
MBA-Global Supply Chain Mgmt (MBA-GSCM)
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Operations, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management
|
IIM Udaipur, IIM Mumbai (NITIE)
|
MBA-HRM / PGP-HRM
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Human Resource Management and Organizational Development
|
IIM Ranchi, IIM Trichy, IIM Indore
|
MBA-Telecom Management
|
2 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Management of Technology, Media, and Telecom sectors
|
IIT Delhi (DMS)
|
Executive Full-Time
|
PGPX / EPGP / MBAEx
|
1 Year, Full-Time, Residential
|
Experienced Professionals (Typically 5+ years experience)
|
IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode
|
Executive Part-Time
|
PGPEM / PGPWE / Executive MBA
|
2-3 Years, Part-Time (Weekends/Evening)
|
Working Professionals who require an MBA without quitting their jobs
|
IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, FMS Delhi, IIT Delhi (DMS)
|
Doctoral
|
FPM (Fellow Programme in Management) / PhD
|
4-5 Years, Full-Time, Residential
|
Individuals pursuing academic research or high-level consulting
|
All IIMs, IITs (DoMS/SJMSOM)
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
