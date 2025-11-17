School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

Silverzone Olympiad Dates 2025-26 - Check Complete Schedule, Registration Dates Here

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 17, 2025, 16:06 IST

Silverzone Olympiad Exam Dates 2025 - The SilverZone Olympiad Dates 2025-26 for major exams (iOS, IOM, IOEL, IGKO, SKGKO, ABHO) are now officially announced. Students interested in these international-level competitions can check the full schedule, registration timelines, exam modes, and guidelines in the article given below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Silverzone Olympiad Dates 2025-26
Silverzone Olympiad Dates 2025-26

Silverzone Olympiad Exam Dates 2025 - The SilverZone Olympiad Dates 2025-26 have been officially announced for all major Olympiad exams, including iOS, IOM, IOEL, IGKO, SKGKO, and ABHO. Students who wish to participate in these international-level competitions can now check the complete schedule, registration timelines, exam modes, and important guidelines. SilverZone Olympiads are designed to assess students’ conceptual understanding and analytical thinking skills. With the release of the SilverZone Olympiad 2025-26 schedule, students can start planning their preparation in advance and ensure timely registration for their preferred Olympiad exams. This guide provides a detailed overview of exam dates, registration steps, and essential instructions for students.

SilverZone Olympiad 2025-26 – Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

SilverZone Foundation

Exam Mode

Offline (school-based)

Classes Eligible

Class 1 to 12 (varies by Olympiad)

Total Olympiads Offered

Maths, Science, English, Informatics, GK, Reasoning, Social Studies, Hindi, Commerce, STEM

Exam Dates

Two slots: Date 1 & Date 2 for each Olympiad

Registration Mode

Through schools only (no individual registration)

Registration Fee

₹150 to ₹300 (varies by Olympiad)

Question Type

MCQs; OMR-based

Syllabus Standard

Based on CBSE/ICSE/State Boards curriculum

Ranking Levels

Class, School, State, National & International levels

Rewards

Certificates, medals, prizes, scholarships

Study Material

Sample papers & guidebooks available

Result Mode

Online result announcement

SilverZone Olympiads 2025-26 Schedule

Olympiad

Date 1

Date 2

International Informatics Olympiad (iiO)

04 Nov 2025

26 Nov 2025 

International Olympiad of Mathematics (iOM)

19 Nov 2025

16 Dec 2025 

International Olympiad of Science (iOS)

18 Nov 2025

10 Dec 2025 

International Olympiad of English Language (iOEL)

13 Nov 2025

09 Dec 2025

Smart Kid G.K. Olympiad

06 Nov 2025

27 Nov 2025

International Social Studies Olympiad (iSSO)

11 Nov 2025

03 Dec 2025

Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Olympiad

07 Nov 2025

02 Dec 2025

International Reasoning & Aptitude Olympiad (iRAO)

25 Nov 2025

11 Dec 2025

SilverZone STEM Innovation Olympiad

12 Nov 2025

04 Dec 2025 

How to Register for SilverZone Olympiads 2025-26

Registering for the SilverZone Olympiads is simple and is done through schools only. Students cannot register individually. Follow these steps:

Step-by-Step Registration Process

1. Contact Your School Coordinator

SilverZone Olympiads are conducted through registered schools.
 Ask your class teacher or exam coordinator whether your school is participating in the 2025-26 session.

2. Collect the Registration Form

The school will provide the SilverZone Olympiad registration form.
 This form includes:

  • Student name & class

  • Selected Olympiads (Maths, Science, English, GK, etc.)

  • Fee details

  • Parent consent

3. Choose the Olympiads You Want to Appear In

Students may choose one or multiple Olympiads such as:

  • iiO, iOM, iOS

  • iOEL, iRAO

  • iSSO, GK, Hindi, Commerce

  • STEM Innovation Olympiad

4. Submit Registration Fee

Submit the fee to your school (per Olympiad):

  • ₹150 – Standard Olympiads

  • ₹200 – Reasoning

  • ₹225 – Commerce

  • ₹300 – STEM/AI Olympiad (if applicable)

(Fees may vary by school depending on workbooks or additional materials.)

5. Submit the Filled Form to the School

Return the completed form with the fee receipt to the school coordinator before the school deadline.

6. School Sends Details to SilverZone Foundation

The school compiles all registrations and sends them to SilverZone Foundation for exam slot confirmation.

7. Collect Your Admit Card/Hall Ticket

Before the exam, the school will provide:

  • Admit card

  • Exam date & timings

  • Student roll number

8. Appear for the Exam in Your School

All SilverZone Olympiad exams are conducted offline at the school itself on the scheduled dates (Date 1 or Date 2).

Important Instructions for Students Appearing in SilverZone Olympiads

Preparing for the SilverZone Olympiads requires focus, accuracy, and awareness of exam-day rules. Follow these essential instructions to perform your best:

1. Reach the Exam Venue on Time

Students must reach their classroom/exam hall 10–15 minutes before the exam begins to avoid last-minute confusion.

2. Carry All Required Materials

  • Admit card/hall ticket

  • School ID (if required)

  • Two blue/black pens

  • Pencils & eraser (for classes 1–5)

  • Geometry tools (for Maths Olympiad if allowed)

3. Do Not Carry Restricted Items

Avoid bringing:

  • Smartwatches

  • Mobile phones

  • Calculators (unless specifically allowed)

  • Notes or study materials

4. Fill the OMR Sheet Carefully

  • Write your Name, Roll Number, Class, and School Code correctly.

  • Darken circles properly — avoid partial shading.

  • Do not fold or damage the OMR sheet.

5. Read All Instructions Before Starting

Use the first 2–3 minutes to read question paper instructions like:

  • Number of questions

  • Marking scheme

  • Section distribution (Reasoning/Scholars Zone/General Section, etc.)

6. Manage Time Wisely

SilverZone papers are mostly objective-type, so:

  • Don’t spend too much time on a single question

  • Attempt easier questions first

  • Keep the last 5 minutes for revising

7. Maintain Clean and Neat Work

Ensure your handwriting is legible on the OMR or answer sheet.
 Avoid unnecessary marks or overwriting.

8. Follow Invigilator’s Instructions

  • Listen carefully to announcements

  • Ask doubts before the exam starts

  • Raise your hand if you need assistance

9. Stay Calm and Focused

Olympiad exams evaluate concept clarity, not just memory.
 Stay relaxed, breathe steadily, and maintain concentration throughout.

10. Submit Your Paper on Time

When instructed, stop writing immediately and hand over the paper/OMR sheet properly.


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News