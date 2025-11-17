Silverzone Olympiad Dates 2025-26 - Check Complete Schedule, Registration Dates Here

Silverzone Olympiad Exam Dates 2025 - The SilverZone Olympiad Dates 2025-26 have been officially announced for all major Olympiad exams, including iOS, IOM, IOEL, IGKO, SKGKO, and ABHO. Students who wish to participate in these international-level competitions can now check the complete schedule, registration timelines, exam modes, and important guidelines. SilverZone Olympiads are designed to assess students’ conceptual understanding and analytical thinking skills. With the release of the SilverZone Olympiad 2025-26 schedule, students can start planning their preparation in advance and ensure timely registration for their preferred Olympiad exams. This guide provides a detailed overview of exam dates, registration steps, and essential instructions for students.
SilverZone Olympiad 2025-26 – Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
SilverZone Foundation
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (school-based)
|
Classes Eligible
|
Class 1 to 12 (varies by Olympiad)
|
Total Olympiads Offered
|
Maths, Science, English, Informatics, GK, Reasoning, Social Studies, Hindi, Commerce, STEM
|
Exam Dates
|
Two slots: Date 1 & Date 2 for each Olympiad
|
Registration Mode
|
Through schools only (no individual registration)
|
Registration Fee
|
₹150 to ₹300 (varies by Olympiad)
|
Question Type
|
MCQs; OMR-based
|
Syllabus Standard
|
Based on CBSE/ICSE/State Boards curriculum
|
Ranking Levels
|
Class, School, State, National & International levels
|
Rewards
|
Certificates, medals, prizes, scholarships
|
Study Material
|
Sample papers & guidebooks available
|
Result Mode
|
Online result announcement
SilverZone Olympiads 2025-26 Schedule
|
Olympiad
|
Date 1
|
Date 2
|
International Informatics Olympiad (iiO)
|
04 Nov 2025
|
26 Nov 2025
|
International Olympiad of Mathematics (iOM)
|
19 Nov 2025
|
16 Dec 2025
|
International Olympiad of Science (iOS)
|
18 Nov 2025
|
10 Dec 2025
|
International Olympiad of English Language (iOEL)
|
13 Nov 2025
|
09 Dec 2025
|
Smart Kid G.K. Olympiad
|
06 Nov 2025
|
27 Nov 2025
|
International Social Studies Olympiad (iSSO)
|
11 Nov 2025
|
03 Dec 2025
|
Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Olympiad
|
07 Nov 2025
|
02 Dec 2025
|
International Reasoning & Aptitude Olympiad (iRAO)
|
25 Nov 2025
|
11 Dec 2025
|
SilverZone STEM Innovation Olympiad
|
12 Nov 2025
|
04 Dec 2025
How to Register for SilverZone Olympiads 2025-26
Registering for the SilverZone Olympiads is simple and is done through schools only. Students cannot register individually. Follow these steps:
Step-by-Step Registration Process
1. Contact Your School Coordinator
SilverZone Olympiads are conducted through registered schools.
Ask your class teacher or exam coordinator whether your school is participating in the 2025-26 session.
2. Collect the Registration Form
The school will provide the SilverZone Olympiad registration form.
This form includes:
-
Student name & class
-
Selected Olympiads (Maths, Science, English, GK, etc.)
-
Fee details
-
Parent consent
3. Choose the Olympiads You Want to Appear In
Students may choose one or multiple Olympiads such as:
-
iiO, iOM, iOS
-
iOEL, iRAO
-
iSSO, GK, Hindi, Commerce
-
STEM Innovation Olympiad
4. Submit Registration Fee
Submit the fee to your school (per Olympiad):
-
₹150 – Standard Olympiads
-
₹200 – Reasoning
-
₹225 – Commerce
-
₹300 – STEM/AI Olympiad (if applicable)
(Fees may vary by school depending on workbooks or additional materials.)
5. Submit the Filled Form to the School
Return the completed form with the fee receipt to the school coordinator before the school deadline.
6. School Sends Details to SilverZone Foundation
The school compiles all registrations and sends them to SilverZone Foundation for exam slot confirmation.
7. Collect Your Admit Card/Hall Ticket
Before the exam, the school will provide:
-
Admit card
-
Exam date & timings
-
Student roll number
8. Appear for the Exam in Your School
All SilverZone Olympiad exams are conducted offline at the school itself on the scheduled dates (Date 1 or Date 2).
Important Instructions for Students Appearing in SilverZone Olympiads
Preparing for the SilverZone Olympiads requires focus, accuracy, and awareness of exam-day rules. Follow these essential instructions to perform your best:
1. Reach the Exam Venue on Time
Students must reach their classroom/exam hall 10–15 minutes before the exam begins to avoid last-minute confusion.
2. Carry All Required Materials
-
Admit card/hall ticket
-
School ID (if required)
-
Two blue/black pens
-
Pencils & eraser (for classes 1–5)
-
Geometry tools (for Maths Olympiad if allowed)
3. Do Not Carry Restricted Items
Avoid bringing:
-
Smartwatches
-
Mobile phones
-
Calculators (unless specifically allowed)
-
Notes or study materials
4. Fill the OMR Sheet Carefully
-
Write your Name, Roll Number, Class, and School Code correctly.
-
Darken circles properly — avoid partial shading.
-
Do not fold or damage the OMR sheet.
5. Read All Instructions Before Starting
Use the first 2–3 minutes to read question paper instructions like:
-
Number of questions
-
Marking scheme
-
Section distribution (Reasoning/Scholars Zone/General Section, etc.)
6. Manage Time Wisely
SilverZone papers are mostly objective-type, so:
-
Don’t spend too much time on a single question
-
Attempt easier questions first
-
Keep the last 5 minutes for revising
7. Maintain Clean and Neat Work
Ensure your handwriting is legible on the OMR or answer sheet.
Avoid unnecessary marks or overwriting.
8. Follow Invigilator’s Instructions
-
Listen carefully to announcements
-
Ask doubts before the exam starts
-
Raise your hand if you need assistance
9. Stay Calm and Focused
Olympiad exams evaluate concept clarity, not just memory.
Stay relaxed, breathe steadily, and maintain concentration throughout.
10. Submit Your Paper on Time
When instructed, stop writing immediately and hand over the paper/OMR sheet properly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation