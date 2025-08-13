Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Get complete details on the WEBCSC Clerk salary, including pay scale, monthly in-hand pay, allowances, and benefits. Selected candidates will receive various perks and additional advantages. Check the post-wise WEBCSC Clerk salary structure here.

WEBCSC Clerk Salary: The West Bengal Cooperative Service Commission has announced 85 vacancies under the Clerical cadre for posts like Assistant (Grade-I) Clerk, Junior Assistant, Assistant (Grade-II), Clerical, Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier, and Assistant Grade-I under different societies. It is a golden opportunity for graduates seeking a stable career with long-term benefits, offering a lucrative salary structure and additional benefits. Selected candidates will receive a salary based on the position they are recruited for, depending on the designation and level of responsibility. Read on to learn more about the WEBCSC Clerk salary in hand, allowances, job profile, etc.

WEBCSC Clerk Salary Structure

The West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission has released the salary details for the Clerical cadre in the official notification PDF. Candidates must check the WEBCSC Clerk salary structure to evaluate the role’s suitability in terms of compensation and job expectations. The selected candidates will also receive allowances and benefits admissible to their respective posts. Check the detailed WEBCSC Clerk salary structure tabulated below for the candidate’s reference:

Post Name

Officer/Clerical Cadre

Inductive Gross Pay

Assistant (Grade-I) Clerk

Clerical

Rs 38340 (Unrevised)

Junior Assistant

Clerical

Rs 34615

Assistant (Grade-II)

Clerical

Rs 40409

Clerical

Clerical

Rs 58,644

Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier

Clerical

Rs 42949

Assistant Grade-I

Clerical

Rs 21883

WEBCSC Clerk Salary in Hand

The WEBCSC Clerk salary per month is calculated after combining basic pay and allowances,  ensuring that employees receive fair compensation for their work. The salary of an Assistant (Grade-I) Clerk will be Rs 38340 per month. The monthly salary for a Junior Assistant under a clerical post shall be Rs 34615 in terms of gross pay. The remuneration for the Assistant (Grade-II) post will be Rs 40409 per month. Moreover, the candidates appointed for the clerical post shall be paid Rs 58,644 per month. The monthly salary for the Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier will be Rs 42949. The candidates selected for the Assistant Grade-I post under the Clerical cadre will receive a monthly salary of Rs 21883. 

WEBCSC Clerk Salary: Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will also receive perks, allowances, and additional benefits admissible for the post. These allowances contribute to a higher overall salary and help employees cover their living expenses. The list of perks and allowances in the WEBCSC Clerk salary:

  • Dearness Allowances (DA)

  • House Rent Allowances (HRA)

  • Medical Allowances

  • Travel Allowances

  • Other Allowances

WEBCSC Clerk Service Bond

Applicants appointed for a clerical post will have to submit a service bond of Rs 1.50 lakhs, which will be invoked in case of resignation before 3 years of service. Apart from the Service Bond, cash security (@ Rs 500) and Executive Fidelity Bond (@ Rs 5,000)will be obtained as per guidelines. On the other hand, candidates recruited for the Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier post under the clerical cadre will have to deposit security money of Rs. 25000 at the time of joining and signing of the bond of Rs 100000, which will be realised in full on the event of resignation during the initial 3 years.

WEBCSC Clerk Job Profile

Candidates recruited for the WEBCSC Clerk post will be responsible for carrying out administrative and clerical tasks within the assigned department. The roles and responsibilities involved in the WEBCSC Clerk job profile are as follows:

  • Responsible for performing clerical tasks like data management, file processing, and data entry.

  • To create reports, handle communication and manage official documents & records.

  • To ensure that all clerical duties align with the prescribed policies and standards.

  • Responsible for entering and updating data in the spreadsheet and database.

  • To perform all the administrative tasks within the assigned department.

  • To resolve all the queries of customers and employees.

  • To communicate with staff members for the smooth functioning of the workflow.

  • To perform all the tasks assigned by the superior.

