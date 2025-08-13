WEBCSC Clerk Salary: The West Bengal Cooperative Service Commission has announced 85 vacancies under the Clerical cadre for posts like Assistant (Grade-I) Clerk, Junior Assistant, Assistant (Grade-II), Clerical, Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier, and Assistant Grade-I under different societies. It is a golden opportunity for graduates seeking a stable career with long-term benefits, offering a lucrative salary structure and additional benefits. Selected candidates will receive a salary based on the position they are recruited for, depending on the designation and level of responsibility. Read on to learn more about the WEBCSC Clerk salary in hand, allowances, job profile, etc. WEBCSC Clerk Salary Structure The West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission has released the salary details for the Clerical cadre in the official notification PDF. Candidates must check the WEBCSC Clerk salary structure to evaluate the role’s suitability in terms of compensation and job expectations. The selected candidates will also receive allowances and benefits admissible to their respective posts. Check the detailed WEBCSC Clerk salary structure tabulated below for the candidate’s reference:

Post Name Officer/Clerical Cadre Inductive Gross Pay Assistant (Grade-I) Clerk Clerical Rs 38340 (Unrevised) Junior Assistant Clerical Rs 34615 Assistant (Grade-II) Clerical Rs 40409 Clerical Clerical Rs 58,644 Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier Clerical Rs 42949 Assistant Grade-I Clerical Rs 21883 WEBCSC Clerk Salary in Hand The WEBCSC Clerk salary per month is calculated after combining basic pay and allowances, ensuring that employees receive fair compensation for their work. The salary of an Assistant (Grade-I) Clerk will be Rs 38340 per month. The monthly salary for a Junior Assistant under a clerical post shall be Rs 34615 in terms of gross pay. The remuneration for the Assistant (Grade-II) post will be Rs 40409 per month. Moreover, the candidates appointed for the clerical post shall be paid Rs 58,644 per month. The monthly salary for the Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier will be Rs 42949. The candidates selected for the Assistant Grade-I post under the Clerical cadre will receive a monthly salary of Rs 21883.

WEBCSC Clerk Salary: Perks & Allowances Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will also receive perks, allowances, and additional benefits admissible for the post. These allowances contribute to a higher overall salary and help employees cover their living expenses. The list of perks and allowances in the WEBCSC Clerk salary: Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Allowances WEBCSC Clerk Service Bond Applicants appointed for a clerical post will have to submit a service bond of Rs 1.50 lakhs, which will be invoked in case of resignation before 3 years of service. Apart from the Service Bond, cash security (@ Rs 500) and Executive Fidelity Bond (@ Rs 5,000)will be obtained as per guidelines. On the other hand, candidates recruited for the Assistant/Supervisor/Cashier post under the clerical cadre will have to deposit security money of Rs. 25000 at the time of joining and signing of the bond of Rs 100000, which will be realised in full on the event of resignation during the initial 3 years.