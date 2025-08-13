Brain teasers are tricky puzzles that are designed in a fun and tricky way so that you push your brain further to think out of the box. There are a variety of brain teasers that are available online these days such as riddles, pictures, number games, or word problems. These challenges test how sharp your mind really is. Solving brain teasers isn’t just entertaining as it also helps improve focus, memory, and problem-solving skills. Whether it’s spotting something hidden in an image or figuring out a clever riddle, brain teasers are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing with friends to see who can crack the puzzle first! Today, we bring you an exciting brain teaser that has taken the internet by the storm! In the image below, you will see numbers 1 and 4 that are written in different sequences.

However, if you look closely you will see that there is a 1/4 that is subtly hiding in this image. Do you have the visionary skills to find the hidden number? Wait! Before you grab your detective glasses, there is a twist: You need to find the number with just 15 seconds on the clock. So, can you solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer and begin the search! All the best. Try: Only 1 Out of 31 People Can Spot the Hidden Mistake in This Trail-Themed Brain Teaser—Are You Sharp Enough? Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden 1/4 in 15 Seconds Source: Bright Side So, how is your search going? Did you find the hidden equation? Brain teasers like this can help you test your observation skills and solving them under a time limit can help improve your analytical skills. How close are you? Did you find the hidden 1/4?