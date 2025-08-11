Brain teasers are like a gym session for your mind, that gives your mind a fun and challenging workout!

They come in all forms such as tricky riddles to hidden object games. Today we bring you a puzzle that will challenge your wits!

In this puzzle, you’ll dive into an image that shows many candies and chocolates. Your mission? Find an odd object which is a tissue roll in this delicious scene.

Not only will you sharpen your observation skills, but you’ll also use your world knowledge to spot the tissue roll, pushing you to think more critically and creatively.

The image below has a tissue roll waiting to be uncovered. The twist is to find it within 9 seconds! If you spot it quickly it will show your keen eye for detail. Start your timer! All the best

