Brain teasers are like a gym session for your mind, that gives your mind a fun and challenging workout!
They come in all forms such as tricky riddles to hidden object games. Today we bring you a puzzle that will challenge your wits!
In this puzzle, you’ll dive into an image that shows many candies and chocolates. Your mission? Find an odd object which is a tissue roll in this delicious scene.
Not only will you sharpen your observation skills, but you’ll also use your world knowledge to spot the tissue roll, pushing you to think more critically and creatively.
The image below has a tissue roll waiting to be uncovered. The twist is to find it within 9 seconds! If you spot it quickly it will show your keen eye for detail. Start your timer! All the best
Brain Teaser: Find the Tissue Roll in 9 Seconds
Source: Bright Side
How’s your search going? Did you spot the tissue roll yet?
This isn’t just a puzzle as you are getting a full brain workout. Just stay focused. You just need a little patience and a little bit of creativity to figure out the answer.
Tick-tock! The pressure continues.
With time ticking, you’re improving your focus and expanding your pattern recognition.
And… 3... 2... and 1! The time’s up!
So, were you able to spot the hidden tissue roll? If you did then congratulations! Your observation skills are on point. If not, don’t sweat it—scroll back up and give it another go. Persistence pays off!
Ready for the reveal? Here’s the solution to this brain-teasing puzzle!
Find the Hidden Tissue Roll: Solution
Source: Bright Side
Hope you enjoyed this amazing brain teaser. Keep trying these puzzles and share it with your loved ones and see if they can find the hidden tissue roll or not.
