Brain Teaser To Test Your IQ: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This puzzle is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you need to spot the odd hidden alphabet.

Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you need to identify the cat that is cleverly hidden among other silhouettes. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the cat within a time limit. This time limit adds to the fun as well as it will help you perform well under pressure.

You need to find the hidden cat within a time limit of 5 seconds.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

So, how is your search going? Did you find the cat?

Hurry up! The time is about to be over soon!

3... 2... and 1!

Oh no! The time limit is over!

Did you find out the hidden cat within the time limit? Congratulations if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well.