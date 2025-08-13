SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 2025: Check Important Topics and Marks Weightage, Download PDF

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus: The Reasoning section plays a vital role in the CGL selection process. It appears in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the CGL exam. It is designed to evaluate a candidate’s logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and analytical skills. To excel in this section, candidates should cover all the important topics outlined in the CGL syllabus and practice endlessly for better preparation. Further details about the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus, along with weightage and preparation tips, are shared in the article. SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 2025 The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025, to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/Organisations. Candidates should sharpen their exam preparation and achieve mastery in the topics across all the sections. Among all, General Intelligence and Reasoning can be the highest-scoring areas if prepared well. It covers a wide range of chapters like analogies, similarities and differences, decision making, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, etc.

Attempt important SSC CGL Reasoning Questions here. SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus PDF Having free access to the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus PDF can help you streamline your exam approach and maximise your chances of scoring well. It enables you to study only the relevant topics and use the maximum time in revising and practising the topics. Find the direct link to download SSC CGL Reasoning PDF below. SSC CGL Reasoning PDF Download SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Chapter-Wise The CGL reasoning syllabus is divided into two stages, i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. It typically covers both verbal and non-verbal type questions to test a candidate’s verbal ability and critical thinking skills. Thus, aspirants should adopt an exam-specific strategy that not only helps them master all the key topics but also equips them with the ability to attempt questions quickly and accurately. Given below is the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus for both tiers.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Reasoning Syllabus The CGL reasoning tier 1 exam consists of a total of 25 objective-type questions carrying 50 marks. There will also be a penalty of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. Here is the list of important topics included in the SSC CGL Reasoning syllabus for Tier 1: Analogies

Similarities and differences

Space visualization

Spatial orientation

Problem solving

Analysis

Judgment

Decision making

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding

Statement conclusion

Syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number

Analogy, Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Semantic Series

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & de-coding

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

Trends

Space Orientation

Space Visualization

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Punched hole/ pattern- folding& un-folding

Figural Pattern-folding and completion Indexing

Address matching

Date & city matching

Classification of centre codes/roll numbers

Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification

Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

Emotional Intelligence

Social Intelligence

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus for Tier 2 The CGL reasoning tier 2 exam consists of a total of 30 objective-type questions carrying 90 marks. Every wrong response/answer also attracts a penalty of 1 mark to get the corrected score. Given below are the important topics included in the SSC CGL Reasoning syllabus for Tier 2: Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding and decoding

Numerical operations

Other sub-topics

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus with Weightage Candidates should focus more on high-weightage topics of the reasoning section. There is a wide range of topics from which the majority of questions are asked repeatedly in the exam over the years. Mastering these key topics will improve their performance and the overall scores. Check the SSC CGL reasoning topic-wise weightage discussed in the table below. Topics Weightage (Questions) Classification 2-3 Arranging Words in Meaningful or Dictionary Order 1-2 Analogy 2-3 Direction and Distances 0-1 Coding-Decoding 2-3 Blood Relations 0-1 Matrix 0-1 Word Formation 0-1 Puzzles 2-3 Verbal Reasoning 1-2 Venn Diagram 1-3 Series 2-3 Non-verbal Reasoning 4-5 Missing Numbers 1-2

How to Cover SSC Reasoning Syllabus Mastering the SSC CGL reasoning section can be a challenging process. It requires daily commitment, problem-solving skills, and a smart strategy. Here are the tips and tricks to prepare well for reasoning are shared below: Analyse the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus to discover key chapters.

Build a study plan that covers important topics and revision sessions.

Master the basics and advanced topics to make your preparation stronger.

Practice SSC CGL previous year question papers to learn question-selection techniques. Best Books to Cover SSC Reasoning Syllabus A wide variety of SSC CGL reasoning books are out there for top-notch preparation. However, aspirants should choose only those study material that matches the exam standards and difficulty level. Some of the best books for reasoning preparation are shared below: