SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 2025: Check Important Topics and Marks Weightage, Download PDF

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus: The Reasoning section plays a vital role in the CGL selection process. It appears in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the CGL exam. It is designed to evaluate a candidate’s logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and analytical skills. To excel in this section, candidates should cover all the important topics outlined in the CGL syllabus and practice endlessly for better preparation. Further details about the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus, along with weightage and preparation tips, are shared in the article.
SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 2025
The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025, to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/Organisations. Candidates should sharpen their exam preparation and achieve mastery in the topics across all the sections. Among all, General Intelligence and Reasoning can be the highest-scoring areas if prepared well. It covers a wide range of chapters like analogies, similarities and differences, decision making, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, etc.
Attempt important SSC CGL Reasoning Questions here.
SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus PDF
Having free access to the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus PDF can help you streamline your exam approach and maximise your chances of scoring well. It enables you to study only the relevant topics and use the maximum time in revising and practising the topics. Find the direct link to download SSC CGL Reasoning PDF below.
SSC CGL Reasoning PDF Download
SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Chapter-Wise
The CGL reasoning syllabus is divided into two stages, i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. It typically covers both verbal and non-verbal type questions to test a candidate’s verbal ability and critical thinking skills. Thus, aspirants should adopt an exam-specific strategy that not only helps them master all the key topics but also equips them with the ability to attempt questions quickly and accurately. Given below is the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus for both tiers.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Reasoning Syllabus
The CGL reasoning tier 1 exam consists of a total of 25 objective-type questions carrying 50 marks. There will also be a penalty of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. Here is the list of important topics included in the SSC CGL Reasoning syllabus for Tier 1:
-
-
Similarities and differences
-
Space visualization
-
Spatial orientation
-
Problem solving
-
Analysis
-
Judgment
-
Decision making
-
Visual memory
-
Discrimination
-
Observation
-
Relationship concepts
-
Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification
-
Arithmetic number series
-
Non-verbal series
-
Coding and decoding
-
Statement conclusion
-
Syllogistic reasoning
-
Semantic Analogy
-
Symbolic/Number
-
Analogy, Figural Analogy
-
Semantic Classification
-
Symbolic/Number Classification
-
Figural Classification
-
Semantic Series
-
Number Series
-
Figural Series
-
Problem Solving
-
Word Building
-
Coding & de-coding
-
Numerical Operations
-
Symbolic Operations
-
Trends
-
Space Orientation
-
Space Visualization
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Drawing inferences
-
Punched hole/ pattern- folding& un-folding
-
Figural Pattern-folding and completion Indexing
-
Address matching
-
Date & city matching
-
Classification of centre codes/roll numbers
-
Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification
-
Embedded Figures
-
Critical thinking
-
Emotional Intelligence
-
Social Intelligence
SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus for Tier 2
The CGL reasoning tier 2 exam consists of a total of 30 objective-type questions carrying 90 marks. Every wrong response/answer also attracts a penalty of 1 mark to get the corrected score. Given below are the important topics included in the SSC CGL Reasoning syllabus for Tier 2:
-
Semantic Analogy
-
Symbolic operations
-
Symbolic/ Number Analogy
-
Trends
-
Figural Analogy
-
Space Orientation
-
Semantic Classification
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Symbolic/ Number Classification
-
Drawing inferences
-
Figural Classification
-
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding
-
Semantic Series
-
Figural Pattern-folding and completion
-
Number Series
-
Embedded figures
-
Figural Series
-
Critical Thinking
-
Problem Solving
-
Emotional Intelligence
-
Word Building
-
Social Intelligence
-
Coding and decoding
-
Numerical operations
-
Other sub-topics
SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus with Weightage
Candidates should focus more on high-weightage topics of the reasoning section. There is a wide range of topics from which the majority of questions are asked repeatedly in the exam over the years. Mastering these key topics will improve their performance and the overall scores. Check the SSC CGL reasoning topic-wise weightage discussed in the table below.
|
Topics
|
Weightage (Questions)
|
Classification
|
2-3
|
Arranging Words in Meaningful or Dictionary Order
|
1-2
|
Analogy
|
2-3
|
Direction and Distances
|
0-1
|
Coding-Decoding
|
2-3
|
0-1
|
Matrix
|
0-1
|
Word Formation
|
0-1
|
Puzzles
|
2-3
|
Verbal Reasoning
|
1-2
|
Venn Diagram
|
1-3
|
Series
|
2-3
|
Non-verbal Reasoning
|
4-5
|
Missing Numbers
|
1-2
How to Cover SSC Reasoning Syllabus
Mastering the SSC CGL reasoning section can be a challenging process. It requires daily commitment, problem-solving skills, and a smart strategy. Here are the tips and tricks to prepare well for reasoning are shared below:
-
Analyse the SSC CGL reasoning syllabus to discover key chapters.
-
Build a study plan that covers important topics and revision sessions.
-
Master the basics and advanced topics to make your preparation stronger.
-
Practice SSC CGL previous year question papers to learn question-selection techniques.
Best Books to Cover SSC Reasoning Syllabus
A wide variety of SSC CGL reasoning books are out there for top-notch preparation. However, aspirants should choose only those study material that matches the exam standards and difficulty level. Some of the best books for reasoning preparation are shared below:
-
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal
-
Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning for Competitive Exams by Gajendra Kumar
-
SSC Reasoning 1999 to Till Date by Arun Kumar
-
SSC Reasoning Chapterwise & Typewise by Kiran
