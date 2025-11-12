IPPB Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT at ibbponline.com for 309 Junior Associate & Assistant Managers Posts - More Details Here

IPPB Recruitment 2025: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released the IPPB Recruitment 2025 notification to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Managers and Junior Associates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 11 and December 1, 2025.

To be eligible for IPPB Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation from recognised university and the age of candidate must be between 20 and 32 years for Junior Associate Post and between 20 and 35 years for Assistant Manager Role

IPPB Recruitment 2025

The IPPB Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of 199 Junior Associate and 110 Assistant Manager posts and selection of candidates will be done purely on the basis of marks secured by candidates in graduation. Candidate can apply only for one vacancy. A candidate applying against the vacancy of one branch/banking outlet will not be eligible to apply against the vacancy of any other branch/banking outlet.