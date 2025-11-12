IPPB Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT at ibbponline.com for 309 Junior Associate & Assistant Managers Posts - More Details Here

IPPB Recruitment 2025: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released the IPPB Recruitment 2025 notification to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Managers and Junior Associates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 11 and December 1, 2025.
To be eligible for IPPB Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation from recognised university and the age of candidate must be between 20 and 32 years for Junior Associate Post and between 20 and 35 years for Assistant Manager Role
IPPB Recruitment 2025
The IPPB Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of 199 Junior Associate and 110 Assistant Manager posts and selection of candidates will be done purely on the basis of marks secured by candidates in graduation. Candidate can apply only for one vacancy. A candidate applying against the vacancy of one branch/banking outlet will not be eligible to apply against the vacancy of any other branch/banking outlet.
IPPB Notification 2025: PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the IPPB Assistant Manager Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below for the IPPB Notification 2025 PDF.
IPPB Notification 2025
IPPB Recruitment 2025 Notification: Key Highlights
IPPB has released the notification for the recruitment of 309 Assistant Manager and Junior Assocate Vacancies at various offices of the Bank as per the requirements of the Bank. Check the details below IPPB Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
- Total Vacancies: 199 Junior Associate and 110 Assistant Managers
- Name of Post: Junior Associate and Assistant Manager
- Application Mode: Online at ippbonline.com
- Application Dates: November 11 - December 1, 2025
- Selection Process: Merit List
IPPB Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the announced vacancies of IPPB Recruitment 2025 candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria. Check the details below for eligibility criteria
Post
No. of Vacancies
Essential Qualification
Age (As on 01.11.2025)
Post Qualification Experience Required (CDA Pay scale)
Post Qualification Experience Required (IDA Pay scale)
Junior Associate
199
Graduation in any discipline
20 to 32 years
Level 4, 5, 6 (Group C & B) with 3 years of experience
W-4, 5, 6 (workmen category)
Assistant Manager (Scale-I)
110
Graduation in any discipline
20 to 35 years
Level 7 (with 5 years of experience) & Level 8 (with 3 years of experience)
Level E-1 & Level E-0 (with 3 years of experience)
How to Apply for IPPB Recruitment 2025 Online
Candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, ippbonline.com. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official website, ippbonline.com and click on the “Careers” section.
- Now click on the apply online button of IPPB Recruitment 2025
- Now fill the online application form by providing the details such as personal and academic details.
- Upload the required documents, such as a photo, signature and other relevant documents.
- Pay the category-wise application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.
