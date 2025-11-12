Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject Wise PDFs

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers: DHSE ( The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) Kerala, has recently released the board examination time table for the Higher Secondary Second Year (known as Plus Two) for the year 2025-26. With the announcement comes the full preparation for the examination. The exam scheduled from March 6, 2026 will see more than three lakhs of students appearing for the board exams.

Students who are worried about the preparation and covering the syllabus on time, can start practicing previous year question papers. It’s an additional step but will help to achieve your exam goals on time. Here you can find the previous year question papers of science subjects from the past five years. Some papers are available in Malayalam and English language both, so that every student can access the PYQs of board exams.