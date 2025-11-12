Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject Wise PDFs

By Jaya Gupta
Nov 12, 2025, 19:41 IST

Looking for Kerala plus two previous year question papers? This article covers the five year pyqs of science subjects from the year 2025- 2021. Students can download pdfs of these papers from the links provided here. Check to know more.

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject Wise PDFs

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers:  DHSE ( The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) Kerala, has recently released the board examination time table for the Higher Secondary Second Year (known as Plus Two) for the year 2025-26. With the announcement comes the full preparation for the examination. The exam scheduled from March 6, 2026 will see more than three lakhs of students appearing for the board exams. 

Students who are worried about the preparation and covering the syllabus on time, can start practicing previous year question papers. It’s an additional step but will help to achieve your exam goals on time. Here you can find the previous year question papers of science subjects from the past five years. Some papers are available in Malayalam and English language both, so that every student can access the PYQs of board exams.

Check out: Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +2 Second Year Exam Date Sheet PDF 

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Maths (2025-21)

Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Math from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order. You can download the PDF of the subject from each year and start practicing from today.

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Maths 2025

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Maths 2024

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Maths 2023

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Maths 2022

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Maths 2021

Also Check: DHSE Kerala Plus 1, Plus 2 Timetable 2026 Released, Check Datesheet Here

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry (2025-21)

Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Chemistry from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order. 

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Chemistry 2025

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Chemistry 2024

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Chemistry 2023

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Chemistry 2022

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Chemistry 2021

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Physics (2025-21)

Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Physics from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order. 

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics (MM) 2025

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics (EM) 2025

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics (MM) 2024

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics (EM) 2024

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics 2023

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics 2022

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Physics 2021

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Biology (2025-21)

Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Biology from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order. 

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Biology 2025

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Biology 2024

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Botany (MM) 2023

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Botany (EM) 2023

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Botany 2022

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Zoology 2022

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Biology 2021

Importance of Solving Previous Year Question Papers 

  1. Help Understand The Exam- Solving previous year question papers will help students understand exam patterns, nature of questions and format. Practicing papers offer you familiarity with your subject and the exam.

  2. Fluent With Question Pattern- The practice offers you a clear view on how questions are asked in each paper, how it is framed to trick students’s mind etc. 

  3. Help Recognise Important Topics- Practicing the papers regularly before exams can help you segregate between important topics and the unnecessary ones. It highlights the most asked questions from the topic which makes it easier for you to focus with more clarity. 

  4. Learn Time-Management- Daily practice of previous year question papers and DHSE Kerala plus two model papers 2026 will help build momentum for exam day. It will train you on how to solve the question papers on the set time while you will also learn to manage your time accordingly. 

Students should prepare a schedule and start practicing previous year papers and model papers to get an understanding of their subjects better. 

You may also like: Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025: Check DHSE Plus Two Supplementary Marks Memo Soon

 

