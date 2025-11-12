Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject Wise PDFs

Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers: DHSE ( The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) Kerala, has recently released the board examination time table for the Higher Secondary Second Year (known as Plus Two) for the year 2025-26. With the announcement comes the full preparation for the examination. The exam scheduled from March 6, 2026 will see more than three lakhs of students appearing for the board exams.
Students who are worried about the preparation and covering the syllabus on time, can start practicing previous year question papers. It’s an additional step but will help to achieve your exam goals on time. Here you can find the previous year question papers of science subjects from the past five years. Some papers are available in Malayalam and English language both, so that every student can access the PYQs of board exams.
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Maths (2025-21)
Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Math from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order. You can download the PDF of the subject from each year and start practicing from today.
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Chemistry (2025-21)
Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Chemistry from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order.
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Physics (2025-21)
Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Physics from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order.
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers - Biology (2025-21)
Click on the links provided below to access previous year question papers of Biology from the year 2021-2025 available in chronological order.
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Botany (MM) 2023
Kerala Plus Two Previous Year Question Papers- Botany (EM) 2023
Importance of Solving Previous Year Question Papers
Help Understand The Exam- Solving previous year question papers will help students understand exam patterns, nature of questions and format. Practicing papers offer you familiarity with your subject and the exam.
Fluent With Question Pattern- The practice offers you a clear view on how questions are asked in each paper, how it is framed to trick students’s mind etc.
Help Recognise Important Topics- Practicing the papers regularly before exams can help you segregate between important topics and the unnecessary ones. It highlights the most asked questions from the topic which makes it easier for you to focus with more clarity.
Learn Time-Management- Daily practice of previous year question papers and DHSE Kerala plus two model papers 2026 will help build momentum for exam day. It will train you on how to solve the question papers on the set time while you will also learn to manage your time accordingly.
Students should prepare a schedule and start practicing previous year papers and model papers to get an understanding of their subjects better.
