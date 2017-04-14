SSC CGL Exam: Most repetitive questions from general knowledge

In this article, we have prepared a list of 50 questions, which are the most frequently asked in the previous year paper. All questions are dominated from the general knowledge section. As it has been observed that SSC used to put similar questions repeatedly in the upcoming exams. Therefore, we have decided that SSC aspirants must know about the series of such questions.
Let us check them out: -
SSC general knowledge: Previous year questions
1. The Finance Commission is constituted under article...... of the constitution of India.
A. 270
B. 280
C. 226
D. 245
Answer- B
2. Who built The Taj Mahal?
A. Shahjahan
B. Shershah
C. Nadirshah
D. Jahangir
Answer- A
3. The Nalanda University was founded by-
A. Samudra Gupta
B. Chandra Gupta
C. Kumar Gupta
D. Harsh Vardhana
Answer- C
4. Bleaching powder is used in drinking water as a/an-
A. Coagulant
B. Disinfectant
C. Anticeptic
D. Antibiotic
Answer- B
5. The ph of lemon juice is expected to be-
A. Equal to 7
B. Nothing can be predicted
C. More than 7
D. Less than 7
Answer- D
6. Washing soda is also known as-
A. Sodium Chloride
B. Calcium Bicarbonate
C. Sodium Carbonate
D. Phosphorus
Answer- C
7. Baking soda is also is known as-
A. Sodium Bicarbonate
B. Calcium Bicarbonate
C. Carbon Monoxide
D. Bromide
Answer- A
8. What is the ratio of RBC to WBC-
A. 1:600
B. 600:1
C. 1:900
D. 500:1
Answer- B
9. Which city is known as the Silicon valley of India?
A. Mumbai
B. Delhi
C. Hyderabad
D. Bengaluru
Answer- D
10. In which year Delhi became the capital of India?
A. 1911
B. 1912
C. 1910
D. 1905
Answer- A
11. Which disease is caused by the bite of a mad dog?
A. Lukoderma
B. Hydrophobia
C. Hypertension
D. Arthritis
Answer- B
12. Which metal is used for generation of Nuclear Power?
A. Thorium
B. Uranium
C. Water
D. Fossils
Answer- B
13. By whom is the speaker of Lok Sabha elected?
A. All the members of Rajya Sabha
B. All the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
C. People of India
D. All the members of Lok Sabha
Answer- D
14. Which planet is known as the Earth’s twin?
A. Jupiter
B. Mars
C. Venus
D. Saturn
Answer- C
15. Which article is related to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir?
A. 370
B. 300
C. 110
D. 248
Answer- A
16. Which gland is both exocrine and endocrine?
A. Pituitary gland
B. Thyroid gland
C. Pancreas
D. Small intestine
Answer- C
17. Which soil is best suited for cotton?
A. Red soil
B. Regur
C. Alluvial soil
D. Loam
Answer- B
18. Which state has the largest waste land area?
A. UP
B. Bihar
C. Rajasthan
D. Punjab
Answer- C
19. Colour of the Urine is yellow because of-
A. Urochrome
B. Potassium
C. Endorphin
D. Insulin
Answer- A
20. Who has been called Napoleon of India?
A. Samudragupta
B. Chandragupta
C. Kumargupta
D. Harsha Vardhana
Answer- A
21. Which is the largest river basin in India?
A. Godavari Basin
B. Narmada Basin
C. Yamuna Basin
D. Ganga Basin
Answer- D
22. Which river originates at Amarkantak?
A. Mahanadi
B. Godavari
C. Narmada
D. Krishna
Answer- C
23. Largest fresh water lake of the world is-
A. Lake Superior
B. Lake Michigan
C. Lake Malawi
D. Great Bear Lake
Answer- A
24. Which day is celebrated as World Environment Day?
A. 5th June
B. 8th June
C. 5th April
D. 21th April
Answer- A
25. Which is a land locked sea?
A. Caribbean Sea
B. Aral Sea
C. Red Sea
D. South China Sea
Answer- B
26. Maximum strength of Rajya Sabha-
A. 260
B. 250
C. 210
D. 150
Answer- B
27. Who was the first chairman of Planning Commission?
A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
B. Rajendra Prasad
C. Jawahar Lal Nehru
D. Moti Lal Nehru
Answer- C
28. Who was the first Indian woman to scale the Mount Everest?
A. Bachendri Pal
B. Arunima Sinha
C. Premlata Agarwal
D. Malavath Purna
Answer- A
29. Who appoints the chairman of UPSC?
A. Chief Minister of India
B. President
C. Members of both the houses
D. Election Commissioner of India
Answer- B
30. Who pioneered Khilafat Movement?
A. Sayyid Brothers
B. Mahatma Gandhi
C. Ali Brothers
D. Maulana Azad
Answer- C
31. First general elections were held in which year?
A. 1921
B. 1942
C. 1950
D. 1951
Answer- D
32. Gobar gas contains mainly-
A. Methane
B. Ethane
C. Butane
D. Propane
Answer- A
33. Which gland is responsible for the secretion of Insulin?
A. Pancreas
B. Thyroid
C. Adrenal Gland
D. Pineal Gland
Answer- A
34. In which state was the Panchayati Raj first introduced?
A. Bihar
B. Rajasthan
C. Punjab
D. Haryana
Answer- B
35. Which is the warm ocean current?
A. Labrador current
B. Oyashio current
C. Canary current
D. Gulf Stream
Answer- D
36. Which among the following country is the leading producer of Uranium?
A. Australia
B. Canada
C. USA
D. Japan
Answer- B
37. Arya Samaj was founded by-
A. Swami Dayanand Saraswati
B. Swami Vivekanand
C. Swami Sachchidanand
D. Swami Narayan
Answer- A
38. Which state has smallest land area?
A. Kerala
B. Madhya Pradesh
C. Goa
D. Assam
Answer- C
39. Which Governor General was associated with Doctrine of Lapse?
A. Lord Dalhousie
B. Lord Lytton
C. Lord Hastings
D. Lord Cornwallis
Answer- A
40. Who was the first Woman President of Congress?
A. Annie Besant
B. Sarojini Naidu
C. Usha Mehta
D. Madam Cama
Answer- A
41. Which amongst the following breathes through the skin?
A. Snake
B. Frog
C. Tortoise
D. Dolphin
Answer- B
42. Who is called Father of Economics?
A. Aristotle
B. Einstein
C. Adam Smith
D. Geoffrey Chaucer
Answer- C
43. Which element is the highest conductor of electricity?
A. Gold
B. Copper
C. Steel
D. Silver
Answer- D
44. Who is known as Father of Indian Constitution?
A. Dr. BR Ambedkar
B. Rabindranath Tagore
C. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
D. Jawahar Lal Nehru
Answer- A
45. Which state has the largest coastline in India?
A. Andhra Pradesh
B. Gujarat
C. Tamil Nadu
D. Maharashtra
Answer- B
46. Who written the book “India of my dreams”?
A. Jawahar Lal Nehru
B. Lala Hardyal
C. Mahatma Gandhi
D. Bhagat Singh
Answer- C
47. World’s largest desert-
A. Great Basin Desert
B. Sahara Desert
C. Great Victoria Desert
D. Gobi Desert
Answer- B
48. What is the maximum gap between two sessions of a Parliament?
A. 8 months
B. 5 months
C. 6 months
D. 1 year
Answer- C
49. In which year Bengal was reunited?
A. 1912
B. 1911
C. 1909
D. 1905
Answer- B
50. Who was the first Indian to receive Nobel Prize?
A. Rabindranath Tagore
B. C.V. Raman
C. Mother Teresa
D. Amartya Sen
Answer- A
