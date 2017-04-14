SSC CGL Exam: Most repetitive questions from general knowledge

In this article, we have prepared a list of 50 questions that were previously asked in SSC CGL held in several years. As most of questions are asked several times in the SSC exams. Go through all questions mentioned in this blog.

In this article, we have prepared a list of 50 questions, which are the most frequently asked in the previous year paper. All questions are dominated from the general knowledge section. As it has been observed that SSC used to put similar questions repeatedly in the upcoming exams. Therefore, we have decided that SSC aspirants must know about the series of such questions.

Let us check them out: -

SSC general knowledge: Previous year questions

1. The Finance Commission is constituted under article...... of the constitution of India.

A. 270

B. 280

C. 226

D. 245

Answer- B

2. Who built The Taj Mahal?

A. Shahjahan

B. Shershah

C. Nadirshah

D. Jahangir

Answer- A

3. The Nalanda University was founded by-

A. Samudra Gupta

B. Chandra Gupta

C. Kumar Gupta

D. Harsh Vardhana

Answer- C

4. Bleaching powder is used in drinking water as a/an-

A. Coagulant

B. Disinfectant

C. Anticeptic

D. Antibiotic

Answer- B

5. The ph of lemon juice is expected to be-

A. Equal to 7

B. Nothing can be predicted

C. More than 7

D. Less than 7

Answer- D

6. Washing soda is also known as-

A. Sodium Chloride

B. Calcium Bicarbonate

C. Sodium Carbonate

D. Phosphorus

Answer- C

7. Baking soda is also is known as-

A. Sodium Bicarbonate

B. Calcium Bicarbonate

C. Carbon Monoxide

D. Bromide

Answer- A

8. What is the ratio of RBC to WBC-

A. 1:600

B. 600:1

C. 1:900

D. 500:1

Answer- B

9. Which city is known as the Silicon valley of India?

A. Mumbai

B. Delhi

C. Hyderabad

D. Bengaluru

Answer- D

10. In which year Delhi became the capital of India?

A. 1911

B. 1912

C. 1910

D. 1905

Answer- A

11. Which disease is caused by the bite of a mad dog?

A. Lukoderma

B. Hydrophobia

C. Hypertension

D. Arthritis

Answer- B

12. Which metal is used for generation of Nuclear Power?

A. Thorium

B. Uranium

C. Water

D. Fossils

Answer- B

13. By whom is the speaker of Lok Sabha elected?

A. All the members of Rajya Sabha

B. All the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

C. People of India

D. All the members of Lok Sabha

Answer- D

14. Which planet is known as the Earth’s twin?

A. Jupiter

B. Mars

C. Venus

D. Saturn

Answer- C

15. Which article is related to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir?

A. 370

B. 300

C. 110

D. 248

Answer- A

16. Which gland is both exocrine and endocrine?

A. Pituitary gland

B. Thyroid gland

C. Pancreas

D. Small intestine

Answer- C

17. Which soil is best suited for cotton?

A. Red soil

B. Regur

C. Alluvial soil

D. Loam

Answer- B

18. Which state has the largest waste land area?

A. UP

B. Bihar

C. Rajasthan

D. Punjab

Answer- C

19. Colour of the Urine is yellow because of-

A. Urochrome

B. Potassium

C. Endorphin

D. Insulin

Answer- A

20. Who has been called Napoleon of India?

A. Samudragupta

B. Chandragupta

C. Kumargupta

D. Harsha Vardhana

Answer- A

21. Which is the largest river basin in India?

A. Godavari Basin

B. Narmada Basin

C. Yamuna Basin

D. Ganga Basin

Answer- D

22. Which river originates at Amarkantak?

A. Mahanadi

B. Godavari

C. Narmada

D. Krishna

Answer- C

23. Largest fresh water lake of the world is-

A. Lake Superior

B. Lake Michigan

C. Lake Malawi

D. Great Bear Lake

Answer- A

24. Which day is celebrated as World Environment Day?

A. 5th June

B. 8th June

C. 5th April

D. 21th April

Answer- A

25. Which is a land locked sea?

A. Caribbean Sea

B. Aral Sea

C. Red Sea

D. South China Sea

Answer- B

26. Maximum strength of Rajya Sabha-

A. 260

B. 250

C. 210

D. 150

Answer- B

27. Who was the first chairman of Planning Commission?

A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

B. Rajendra Prasad

C. Jawahar Lal Nehru

D. Moti Lal Nehru

Answer- C

28. Who was the first Indian woman to scale the Mount Everest?

A. Bachendri Pal

B. Arunima Sinha

C. Premlata Agarwal

D. Malavath Purna

Answer- A

29. Who appoints the chairman of UPSC?

A. Chief Minister of India

B. President

C. Members of both the houses

D. Election Commissioner of India

Answer- B

30. Who pioneered Khilafat Movement?

A. Sayyid Brothers

B. Mahatma Gandhi

C. Ali Brothers

D. Maulana Azad

Answer- C

31. First general elections were held in which year?

A. 1921

B. 1942

C. 1950

D. 1951

Answer- D

32. Gobar gas contains mainly-

A. Methane

B. Ethane

C. Butane

D. Propane

Answer- A

33. Which gland is responsible for the secretion of Insulin?

A. Pancreas

B. Thyroid

C. Adrenal Gland

D. Pineal Gland

Answer- A

34. In which state was the Panchayati Raj first introduced?

A. Bihar

B. Rajasthan

C. Punjab

D. Haryana

Answer- B

35. Which is the warm ocean current?

A. Labrador current

B. Oyashio current

C. Canary current

D. Gulf Stream

Answer- D

36. Which among the following country is the leading producer of Uranium?

A. Australia

B. Canada

C. USA

D. Japan

Answer- B

37. Arya Samaj was founded by-

A. Swami Dayanand Saraswati

B. Swami Vivekanand

C. Swami Sachchidanand

D. Swami Narayan

Answer- A

38. Which state has smallest land area?

A. Kerala

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Goa

D. Assam

Answer- C

39. Which Governor General was associated with Doctrine of Lapse?

A. Lord Dalhousie

B. Lord Lytton

C. Lord Hastings

D. Lord Cornwallis

Answer- A

40. Who was the first Woman President of Congress?

A. Annie Besant

B. Sarojini Naidu

C. Usha Mehta

D. Madam Cama

Answer- A

41. Which amongst the following breathes through the skin?

A. Snake

B. Frog

C. Tortoise

D. Dolphin

Answer- B

42. Who is called Father of Economics?

A. Aristotle

B. Einstein

C. Adam Smith

D. Geoffrey Chaucer

Answer- C

43. Which element is the highest conductor of electricity?

A. Gold

B. Copper

C. Steel

D. Silver

Answer- D

44. Who is known as Father of Indian Constitution?

A. Dr. BR Ambedkar

B. Rabindranath Tagore

C. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

D. Jawahar Lal Nehru

Answer- A

45. Which state has the largest coastline in India?

A. Andhra Pradesh

B. Gujarat

C. Tamil Nadu

D. Maharashtra

Answer- B

46. Who written the book “India of my dreams”?

A. Jawahar Lal Nehru

B. Lala Hardyal

C. Mahatma Gandhi

D. Bhagat Singh

Answer- C

47. World’s largest desert-

A. Great Basin Desert

B. Sahara Desert

C. Great Victoria Desert

D. Gobi Desert

Answer- B

48. What is the maximum gap between two sessions of a Parliament?

A. 8 months

B. 5 months

C. 6 months

D. 1 year

Answer- C

49. In which year Bengal was reunited?

A. 1912

B. 1911

C. 1909

D. 1905

Answer- B

50. Who was the first Indian to receive Nobel Prize?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. C.V. Raman

C. Mother Teresa

D. Amartya Sen

Answer- A

We, at jagranjosh.com, wishes you - Best of luck!