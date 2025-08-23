National Space Day 2025: UP Schools to Host Special Activities and NCERT Module on August 23

National Space Day 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to mark the second National Space Day in schools statewide this Saturday, spotlighting India's astronomical achievements and nurturing curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among students. This initiative by the government aims to inspire young minds, equip them with digital learning resources, and encourage them to explore future opportunities in space science and technology.

Why August 23 Matters

National Space Day was declared by the Government of India to honour the monumental soft landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and the deployment of the Pragyaan rover near the Moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023. This milestone made India the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first to reach its southernmost region.

National Space Day 2025 Theme

The theme for National Space Day 2025 is “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan – Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.” It symbolizes India’s journey from the pioneering contributions of ancient astronomers like Aryabhatta to landmark modern missions such as Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and the upcoming Gaganyaan.

This theme is appropriate to ignite curiosity among students and help them understand how India has progressed as a global space power. By linking ancient wisdom with modern scientific achievements, it not only makes young learners aware of the nation’s inspiring space exploration journey but also motivates them to pursue future careers in science, technology, and research.