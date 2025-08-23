National Space Day 2025: UP Schools to Host Special Activities and NCERT Module on August 23

National Space Day 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to mark the second National Space Day in schools statewide this Saturday, spotlighting India's astronomical achievements and nurturing curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among students. This initiative by the government aims to inspire young minds, equip them with digital learning resources, and encourage them to explore future opportunities in space science and technology.
What to Expect in Classrooms
- Launch of NCERT's New Module: Schools across the state, covering primary, upper primary, composite, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, will introduce a specially developed NCERT module titled “India – A Rising Space Power”. Designed to be age-appropriate and curriculum-aligned, the module is available via NCERT's official site, the National Digital Library, and education portals like DIKSHA and Nishtha.
- Engaging Activities Across Districts: Special assemblies, exhibitions, interactive workshops, and online sessions with experts will be arranged to mark the day. These aim to acquaint students with major Indian space missions—Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and Gaganyaan—and ignite their passion for innovation and research.
- Acquainting students with important digital resources: Platforms such as DIKSHA, Nishtha, the NCERT website, and the “India on the Moon” portal provide updated content, visual aids, and learning materials to enhance space education and inspire curiosity among learners. Students will be updated about these informative portals.
Why August 23 Matters
National Space Day was declared by the Government of India to honour the monumental soft landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and the deployment of the Pragyaan rover near the Moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023. This milestone made India the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first to reach its southernmost region.
National Space Day 2025 Theme
The theme for National Space Day 2025 is “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan – Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.” It symbolizes India’s journey from the pioneering contributions of ancient astronomers like Aryabhatta to landmark modern missions such as Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and the upcoming Gaganyaan.
This theme is appropriate to ignite curiosity among students and help them understand how India has progressed as a global space power. By linking ancient wisdom with modern scientific achievements, it not only makes young learners aware of the nation’s inspiring space exploration journey but also motivates them to pursue future careers in science, technology, and research.
The celebration of National Space Day in UP schools is more than an event—it’s a launchpad for young innovators. By blending inclusivity, immersive learning, and India’s visionary goals, the initiative not only nurtures curiosity but also strengthens the nation’s path towards global space leadership.
