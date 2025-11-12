UTET Result 2025 Released at ukutet.com, Check Merit List PDF - Link Here

UTET Result 2025: The UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) released the result of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2025 on November 12, 2025. The link to download the result is available on the official website www.ukutet.com and https://ubse.uk.gov.in/. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website of the board.
UTET Result Download Link 2025
The candidates can check their result and marks by logging in with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. The direct link to download the result is also given in this article.
UTET Result 2025 Overview
Below are the details of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2025-
|Institution
|Uttarakhand Board of School Education
|Post Name
|Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test
|Exam Date
|September 27 2025
|Result status
|Out
|Credenteials required
|Registration number and password or roll number
|Official Website
|https://ubse.uk.gov.in/
How to Download UTET Result 2025?
The step-by-step procedure to download the admit card is given below:
- Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE i.e.@ukutet.com/default.aspx
- Step 2: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password to log in.
- Step 3: Your marks will appear on the given fields
- Step 4: Download your scorecard
