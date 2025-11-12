UTET Result 2025 Released at ukutet.com, Check Merit List PDF - Link Here

UTET Result 2025: The UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) released the result of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2025 on November 12, 2025. The link to download the result is available on the official website www.ukutet.com and https://ubse.uk.gov.in/. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website of the board.

UTET Result Download Link 2025

The candidates can check their result and marks by logging in with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. The direct link to download the result is also given in this article.

UTET Result 2025 PDF Download Link

UTET Result 2025 Overview

Below are the details of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2025-