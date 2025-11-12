UTET 2025 Cut Off & Minimum Qualifying Marks – Check Category-Wise Marks Required to Pass

UTET Cut Off 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) releases the UTET cut off along with the UTET result. The candidates can check the UTET Result 2025 on the official website of the Board at ukutet.com. The UTET cut off will be released in the PDF format on the official website. The UTET Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that are required to be scored by each candidate to be considered eligible to qualify the UTET exam.

The UTET cut off is determined on the basis of various factors such as the number of candidates appearing in the exam, difficulty level of the exam, average exam scores, etc. The UTET minimum qualifying marks are set category-wise by the Board. The General category candidates need to obtain 60% marks, while for reserved categories like OBC/SC/ST it is 55%. The article also includes a step-by-step guide to access the official cut-off PDF and an explanation of factors affecting the cut-off marks.