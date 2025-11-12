UTET 2025 Cut Off & Minimum Qualifying Marks – Check Category-Wise Marks Required to Pass

UTET Cut Off 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) releases the UTET cut off along with the UTET result. The candidates can check the UTET Result 2025 on the official website of the Board at ukutet.com. The UTET cut off will be released in the PDF format on the official website. The UTET Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that are required to be scored by each candidate to be considered eligible to qualify the UTET exam.
The UTET cut off is determined on the basis of various factors such as the number of candidates appearing in the exam, difficulty level of the exam, average exam scores, etc. The UTET minimum qualifying marks are set category-wise by the Board. The General category candidates need to obtain 60% marks, while for reserved categories like OBC/SC/ST it is 55%. The article also includes a step-by-step guide to access the official cut-off PDF and an explanation of factors affecting the cut-off marks.
UTET Cut Off 2025
The UTET, is a qualifying exam which is conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). The exam was held on 27 September this year, and the UTET Result 2025 has been declared on 12 Nov 2025. The Board determines the minimum qualifying marks which the candidates are required to obtain to become eligible for teaching positions in primary and upper-primary levels in Uttarakhand. The UTET minimum qualifying marks (generally known as the cut off marks) varies category-wise.
UTET Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has clearly defined the minimum qualifying marks for the UTET. The candidates who have appeared for the exam and who want to teach at primary and upper primary levels in the schools across the state are required to obtain the marks mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Percentage
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
60%
|
90 out of 150
|
OBC / SC / ST
|
55%
|
82 out of 150
How to Download UTET Cut Off Marks 2025 PDF
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the UTET cut off marks 2025:
-
Visit the official website- ukutet.com
-
On the homepage, click on the UTET Cut Off 2025.
-
Enter your details to login to your account and download the cut off marks PDF.
-
Save this PDF for future use
