PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus And Exam Pattern 2025, Download PDF

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced recruitment for the post of Naib Tehsildar. Candidates applying for these posts should thoroughly review the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar syllabus before planning their preparation strategy. The written exam will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions from subjects such as General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Punjab History and Culture, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, Punjabi, English, and ICT. Aspirants should develop a strong conceptual understanding of all the topics outlined in the syllabus to excel in the exam. Detailed information on the Punjab Naib Tehsildar syllabus and exam pattern is provided below. PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025 The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has announced the syllabus for the Naib Tehsildar post in the official notification PDF. It provides valuable information about the topics important from the exam perspective. Here are the key highlights of the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board Post Name Naib Tehsildar Vacancy 13 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Question Type Multiple Choice Questions Number of Questions 120 Negative Marking Yes PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the Punjab Naib Tehsildar exam pattern to understand the question format & type, maximum marks, total questions, exam duration, and more. The written exam will comprise MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions), and the OMR sheet will be used for answering the questions. A total of 120 questions for 120 marks will be asked in the written exam. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be negative marking of 1/4th mark, i.e. 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer. The detailed PSSSB Naib Tehsildar exam pattern is shared below for reference purposes.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Knowledge and Current Affairs 120 120 Punjab History and Culture Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability Punjabi English ICT Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus can help you focus on relevant topics. This approach will not only streamline your exam preparation but also help you create a robust strategy for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page. Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The PSSSB Naib Tehsildar syllabus covers subjects like General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Punjab History and Culture, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, Punjabi, English, and ICT. Each subject comprises a wide range of topics and subtopics. Mastering every topic is crucial as it equips you with the ability to answer questions of any level during the exam. Let’s discuss the syllabus for all the subjects below.

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for General Knowledge and Current Affairs The GK section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s knowledge of National and International events. This includes sports, polity, History, Geography, etc. Given below are the important topics for this section: Polity issues

Environment issues

Economic issues

Sports

Cinema and Literature

Current Affairs

Science and Technology

History of India with special reference to the Indian freedom struggle movement.

Geography PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Punjab History and Culture We have shared below the important topics for the Punjab History and Culture section to simplify the candidate’s preparation: Physical features of Punjab and its ancient history

Development of Language & literature and Arts in Punjab

Social, religious and economic life in Punjab.

Social and culture of Punjab during Afgan/Mughal Rule

Bhakti Movement

Sufism

Teachings/History of Sikh Gurus and Saints in Punjab.

Adi Granth, Sikh Rulers, Freedom Movements of Punjab.

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability The Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability section are designed to evaluate candidates' logical thinking, basic numerical skills, data analysis and overall problem-solving skills. Mentioned below are the important topics for this section: Logical reasoning

Analytical and mental ability

Basic numerical skills

Numbers

Magnitudes

Percentage

Numerical relation appreciation

Data analysis

Graphic presentation charts

Tables

Spreadsheets PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Punjabi The following topics are included in the Punjabi section of Punjab Naib Tehsildar syllabus: ਸ਼ੱੁਧ-ਅਸ਼ੱੁਧ

ਸ਼ਬਦਜੋੜ

ਅਗੇਤਰ ਅਤੇ ਿਪਛੇਤਰ, ਸਮਾਨਾਰਥਕ/ਿਵਰੋਧੀਸ਼ਬਦ

ਨਵ

ਪੜਨਵਅਤੇ ਿਕਿਰਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਿਕਸਮ ਤੇ ਸਹੀ ਵਰਤ

ਿਲੰ ਗ ਅਤੇ ਵਚਨ

ਪੰ ਜਾਬੀ ਅਖਾਣ ਤੇ ਮੁਹਾਵਰੇ

ਅੰ ਗਰੇਜੀ ਤ ਪੰ ਜਾਬੀ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਅਤੇ ਬਹੁਤੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਦੀ ਥ ਇੱ ਕ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਿਦ।



PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for English The English section is designed to assess a candidate’s grasp of basic grammar and vocabulary skills. The list of important topics for the English section is as follows: Basic Grammar

Adjectives and Adverbs

Subject and Verb

Synonyms

Antonyms

One Word Substitution

Spell Checks

Idioms and their meanings

Prepositions

Adjectives

Articles

Direct and Indirect Speech

Active and Passive Voice

Fill in the Blanks

Correction in Sentences, etc PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for ICT The ICT section judges a candidate’s basic computer knowledge and other related terms. Given below are the important topics for this section: Basics of computers

Network & Internet

Use of office productivity tools

Excel

Word

Spreadsheet

PowerPoint, etc



How to Cover Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025? The PSSSB Naib Tehsildar exam preparation requires a robust study plan, top-rated study tools, and immense dedication. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to excel in the written exam is as follow: Analyse the syllabus to determine relevant topics.

Prepare a timetable based on the current level of your preparation.

Solve unlimited questions from mocks and previous papers to improve speed and accuracy.

Create short notes for all the important topics and revise thoroughly. Best Books for Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025 There is are plethora of books and study materials available to prepare well for the Punjab Naib Tehsildar exam. The right set of books helps aspirants build a strong foundation and practice unlimited questions for every topic. Some of the best books for top-notch preparation are as follows: