PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus And Exam Pattern 2025, Download PDF

PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced recruitment for the post of Naib Tehsildar. Candidates applying for these posts should thoroughly review the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar syllabus before planning their preparation strategy. The written exam will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions from subjects such as General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Punjab History and Culture, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, Punjabi, English, and ICT. Aspirants should develop a strong conceptual understanding of all the topics outlined in the syllabus to excel in the exam. Detailed information on the Punjab Naib Tehsildar syllabus and exam pattern is provided below.
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025
The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has announced the syllabus for the Naib Tehsildar post in the official notification PDF. It provides valuable information about the topics important from the exam perspective. Here are the key highlights of the PSSSB Naib Tehsildar syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
Vacancy
|
13
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
Question Type
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the Punjab Naib Tehsildar exam pattern to understand the question format & type, maximum marks, total questions, exam duration, and more. The written exam will comprise MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions), and the OMR sheet will be used for answering the questions. A total of 120 questions for 120 marks will be asked in the written exam. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be negative marking of 1/4th mark, i.e. 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer. The detailed PSSSB Naib Tehsildar exam pattern is shared below for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
|
120
|
120
|
Punjab History and Culture
|
Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability
|
Punjabi
|
English
|
ICT
Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus can help you focus on relevant topics. This approach will not only streamline your exam preparation but also help you create a robust strategy for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page.
Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The PSSSB Naib Tehsildar syllabus covers subjects like General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Punjab History and Culture, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, Punjabi, English, and ICT. Each subject comprises a wide range of topics and subtopics. Mastering every topic is crucial as it equips you with the ability to answer questions of any level during the exam. Let’s discuss the syllabus for all the subjects below.
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for General Knowledge and Current Affairs
The GK section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s knowledge of National and International events. This includes sports, polity, History, Geography, etc. Given below are the important topics for this section:
-
Polity issues
-
Environment issues
-
Economic issues
-
Sports
-
Cinema and Literature
-
Current Affairs
-
Science and Technology
-
History of India with special reference to the Indian freedom struggle movement.
-
Geography
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Punjab History and Culture
We have shared below the important topics for the Punjab History and Culture section to simplify the candidate’s preparation:
-
Physical features of Punjab and its ancient history
-
Development of Language & literature and Arts in Punjab
-
Social, religious and economic life in Punjab.
-
Social and culture of Punjab during Afgan/Mughal Rule
-
Bhakti Movement
-
Sufism
-
Teachings/History of Sikh Gurus and Saints in Punjab.
-
Adi Granth, Sikh Rulers, Freedom Movements of Punjab.
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability
The Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability section are designed to evaluate candidates' logical thinking, basic numerical skills, data analysis and overall problem-solving skills. Mentioned below are the important topics for this section:
-
Logical reasoning
-
Analytical and mental ability
-
Basic numerical skills
-
Numbers
-
Magnitudes
-
Percentage
-
Numerical relation appreciation
-
Data analysis
-
Graphic presentation charts
-
Tables
-
Spreadsheets
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Punjabi
The following topics are included in the Punjabi section of Punjab Naib Tehsildar syllabus:
-
ਸ਼ੱੁਧ-ਅਸ਼ੱੁਧ
-
ਸ਼ਬਦਜੋੜ
-
ਅਗੇਤਰ ਅਤੇ ਿਪਛੇਤਰ, ਸਮਾਨਾਰਥਕ/ਿਵਰੋਧੀਸ਼ਬਦ
-
ਨਵ
-
ਪੜਨਵਅਤੇ ਿਕਿਰਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਿਕਸਮ ਤੇ ਸਹੀ ਵਰਤ
-
ਿਲੰ ਗ ਅਤੇ ਵਚਨ
-
ਪੰ ਜਾਬੀ ਅਖਾਣ ਤੇ ਮੁਹਾਵਰੇ
-
ਅੰ ਗਰੇਜੀ ਤ ਪੰ ਜਾਬੀ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਅਤੇ ਬਹੁਤੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਦੀ ਥ ਇੱ ਕ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਿਦ।
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for English
The English section is designed to assess a candidate’s grasp of basic grammar and vocabulary skills. The list of important topics for the English section is as follows:
-
Basic Grammar
-
Adjectives and Adverbs
-
Subject and Verb
-
Synonyms
-
Antonyms
-
One Word Substitution
-
Spell Checks
-
Idioms and their meanings
-
Prepositions
-
Adjectives
-
Articles
-
Direct and Indirect Speech
-
Active and Passive Voice
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Correction in Sentences, etc
PSSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for ICT
The ICT section judges a candidate’s basic computer knowledge and other related terms. Given below are the important topics for this section:
-
Basics of computers
-
Network & Internet
-
Use of office productivity tools
-
Excel
-
Word
-
Spreadsheet
-
PowerPoint, etc
How to Cover Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025?
The PSSSB Naib Tehsildar exam preparation requires a robust study plan, top-rated study tools, and immense dedication. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to excel in the written exam is as follow:
-
Analyse the syllabus to determine relevant topics.
-
Prepare a timetable based on the current level of your preparation.
-
Solve unlimited questions from mocks and previous papers to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Create short notes for all the important topics and revise thoroughly.
Best Books for Punjab Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2025
There is are plethora of books and study materials available to prepare well for the Punjab Naib Tehsildar exam. The right set of books helps aspirants build a strong foundation and practice unlimited questions for every topic. Some of the best books for top-notch preparation are as follows:
-
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal
-
Quantitative Aptitude by R.S. Aggarwal
-
Lucent’s General Knowledge
-
Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts
