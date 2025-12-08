Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025: Top GK Questions & Must-Read Topics for 10 December Exam

Bihar Police Driver GK Questions: General Knowledge is one of the most decisive components of the Bihar Police Driver recruitment examination. It evaluates a candidate’s awareness of national, international, and state-related developments while also testing understanding of fundamental subjects such as history, polity, economics, and science. The examination is scheduled for 10 December 2025. It becomes essential for aspirants to revise authentic and well-structured study material. This article presents a comprehensive collection of Bihar Police Driver GK Questions, along with topic-wise guidance, practice sets, and preparation strategies. Bihar Police Driver GK Questions PDF Many students search for a single source where they can revise all important GK questions. Below is a complete set of Bihar Police Driver GK Questions in PDF format. This PDF includes previous year questions, expected questions, static GK, and current affairs-based questions.

Click Here to Download Bihar Police Driver GK Questions PDF Bihar Police Driver GK Questions and Answers Below are important Bihar Police Driver GK questions from the previous year question paper. These questions help understand the pattern and difficulty level of the Bihar Police Driver exam. Q.1. Which country introduced the concept of a sovereign parliament? a) USA b) France c) Britain d) Germany Ans. c) Q.2. How many spokes are there in the Ashoka Chakra? a) 16 b) 20 c) 22 d) 24 Ans. d) Q.3. What is the meaning of the word ‘Brotherhood’? a) Equality b) Freedom c) Fraternity d) Justice Ans. c) Q.4. Computer software comes under which list? a) State List b) Union List c) Concurrent List d) None Ans. b) Q.5. Directive Principles of State Policy relate to which Article? a) 32 b) 51 c) 36 d) 37 Ans. c) Q.6. Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and Chief Ministers are part of which council?

a) Finance Council b) Inter-State Council c) National Development Council d) Planning Council Ans. c) Q.7. What is the tenure of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India? a) 4 years b) 5 years c) 6 years d) 7 years Ans. c) Q.8. How many types of Municipalities are mentioned in the Constitution? a) 2 b) 3 c) 4 d) 5 Ans. b) Q.9. Which historian described Akbar’s ‘Din-i-Ilahi’ as a religion? a) Smith b) Lane-Poole c) Vincent d) Abul Fazl Ans. a) Q.10. Who was the last independent ruler of Bengal? a) Siraj-ud-Daulah b) Mir Qasim c) Alivardi Khan d) Murshid Quli Khan Ans. a) Q.11. In which year was Bangladesh declared independent? a) 1965 b) 1970 c) 1971 d) 1972 Ans. c) Q.12. The Opium War took place between which two nations? a) China and Britain b) India and Britain c) Japan and USA d) France and Italy Ans. a) Q.13. People of the Indus Valley Civilization mainly worshipped whom?

a) Sun b) Animals c) Pashupati d) Fire Ans. c) Q.14. Which saint was active in the Maharashtra region? a) Kabir b) Namdev c) Ramananda d) Mirabai Ans. b) Q.15. Which volcano destroyed Pompeii in 79 AD? a) Vesuvius b) Krakatoa c) Fujiyama d) Etna Ans. a) Q.16. Which is the breeding place of gharials in Bihar? a) Valmiki Nagar b) Son River c) Kabar Lake d) Gandak River Ans. d) Q.17. Who won the Best Industry Category in the 4th National Water Awards? a) NTPC b) Vedanta c) Tata Steel d) JSW Ans. c) Q.18. Which Bihar personality received the Padma Shri in 2023? a) Sharda Sinha b) Usha Martin c) Janardan Prasad d) Subhadra Kumari Ans. c) Q.19. Which statement about the Patna–Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is correct? a) It is India’s first semi-high-speed train b) It connects Bihar and Jharkhand c) It is a weekly service d) None Ans. b) Q.20. What was the GNPA ratio in March 2023?

Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 Bihar Police Driver General Awareness Important Topics General Awareness is a scoring area in this exam. A clear understanding of major subjects helps answer questions faster. Check the Bihar Police Driver important topics in the table below that frequently appear in previous years. Topic Details Polity Constitution, Articles, DPSP, Fundamental Duties History Ancient, Medieval, Modern India, Bihar History Geography Maps, Rivers, Climate, Soil, Physical Features Economics Inflation, National Income, Banking Terms Science Biology, Physics, Chemistry Basics Current Affairs Awards, Appointments, Reports, Bihar Schemes Environment Pollution, Ecosystems, Biodiversity Sports Tournaments, Records, Famous Players Culture Festivals, Dance, Folk Culture of Bihar International Affairs Summits, Organizations, Treaties