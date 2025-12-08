Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025: Top GK Questions & Must-Read Topics for 10 December Exam

KARTET Answer Key 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 8, 2025, 12:14 IST

Bihar Police Driver GK Questions help candidates prepare effectively for the upcoming 10 December 2025 exam. This article offers solved questions, a downloadable GK PDF, and key topics from history, polity, science, economics, and Bihar-specific subjects.

Bihar Police Driver GK Questions and Answers
Bihar Police Driver GK Questions: General Knowledge is one of the most decisive components of the Bihar Police Driver recruitment examination. It evaluates a candidate’s awareness of national, international, and state-related developments while also testing understanding of fundamental subjects such as history, polity, economics, and science. 

The examination is scheduled for 10 December 2025. It becomes essential for aspirants to revise authentic and well-structured study material. This article presents a comprehensive collection of Bihar Police Driver GK Questions, along with topic-wise guidance, practice sets, and preparation strategies. 

Bihar Police Driver GK Questions PDF

Many students search for a single source where they can revise all important GK questions. Below is a complete set of Bihar Police Driver GK Questions in PDF format. This PDF includes previous year questions, expected questions, static GK, and current affairs-based questions. 

Click Here to Download Bihar Police Driver GK Questions PDF

Bihar Police Driver GK Questions and Answers

Below are important Bihar Police Driver GK questions from the previous year question paper. These questions help understand the pattern and difficulty level of the Bihar Police Driver exam.

Q.1. Which country introduced the concept of a sovereign parliament?

a) USA

b) France

c) Britain

d) Germany

Ans. c)

Q.2. How many spokes are there in the Ashoka Chakra?

a) 16

b) 20

c) 22

d) 24

Ans. d)

Q.3. What is the meaning of the word ‘Brotherhood’?

a) Equality

b) Freedom

c) Fraternity

d) Justice

Ans. c)

Q.4. Computer software comes under which list?

a) State List

b) Union List

c) Concurrent List

d) None

Ans. b)

Q.5. Directive Principles of State Policy relate to which Article?

a) 32

b) 51

c) 36

d) 37

Ans. c)

Q.6. Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and Chief Ministers are part of which council?

a) Finance Council

b) Inter-State Council

c) National Development Council

d) Planning Council

Ans. c)

Q.7. What is the tenure of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India?

a) 4 years

b) 5 years

c) 6 years

d) 7 years

Ans. c)

Q.8. How many types of Municipalities are mentioned in the Constitution?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 5

Ans. b)

Q.9. Which historian described Akbar’s ‘Din-i-Ilahi’ as a religion?

a) Smith

b) Lane-Poole

c) Vincent

d) Abul Fazl

Ans. a)

Q.10. Who was the last independent ruler of Bengal?

a) Siraj-ud-Daulah

b) Mir Qasim

c) Alivardi Khan

d) Murshid Quli Khan

Ans. a)

Q.11. In which year was Bangladesh declared independent?

a) 1965

b) 1970

c) 1971

d) 1972

Ans. c)

Q.12. The Opium War took place between which two nations?

a) China and Britain

b) India and Britain

c) Japan and USA

d) France and Italy

Ans. a)

Q.13. People of the Indus Valley Civilization mainly worshipped whom?

a) Sun

b) Animals

c) Pashupati

d) Fire

Ans. c)

Q.14. Which saint was active in the Maharashtra region?

a) Kabir

b) Namdev

c) Ramananda

d) Mirabai

Ans. b)

Q.15. Which volcano destroyed Pompeii in 79 AD?

a) Vesuvius

b) Krakatoa

c) Fujiyama

d) Etna

Ans. a)

Q.16. Which is the breeding place of gharials in Bihar?

a) Valmiki Nagar

b) Son River

c) Kabar Lake

d) Gandak River

Ans. d)

Q.17. Who won the Best Industry Category in the 4th National Water Awards?

a) NTPC

b) Vedanta

c) Tata Steel

d) JSW

Ans. c)

Q.18. Which Bihar personality received the Padma Shri in 2023?

a) Sharda Sinha

b) Usha Martin

c) Janardan Prasad

d) Subhadra Kumari

Ans. c)

Q.19. Which statement about the Patna–Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is correct?

a) It is India’s first semi-high-speed train

b) It connects Bihar and Jharkhand

c) It is a weekly service

d) None

Ans. b)

Q.20. What was the GNPA ratio in March 2023?

a) 4.0%

b) 4.4%

c) 5.0%

d) 5.9%

Ans. b)

Bihar Police Driver General Awareness Important Topics

General Awareness is a scoring area in this exam. A clear understanding of major subjects helps answer questions faster. Check the Bihar Police Driver important topics in the table below that frequently appear in previous years.

Topic

Details

Polity

Constitution, Articles, DPSP, Fundamental Duties

History

Ancient, Medieval, Modern India, Bihar History

Geography

Maps, Rivers, Climate, Soil, Physical Features

Economics

Inflation, National Income, Banking Terms

Science

Biology, Physics, Chemistry Basics

Current Affairs

Awards, Appointments, Reports, Bihar Schemes

Environment

Pollution, Ecosystems, Biodiversity

Sports

Tournaments, Records, Famous Players

Culture

Festivals, Dance, Folk Culture of Bihar

International Affairs

Summits, Organizations, Treaties

Preparation Tips for Bihar Police Driver GK Questions

 Bihar Police Driver Preparation becomes easier when candidates follow a practical and consistent strategy. The following are simple tips to help you perform better:

  • Most questions follow a pattern. Solving older papers gives a clear idea of important topics.

  • Many questions come from Bihar’s culture, history, geography, and government schemes.

  • Write down important dates, Articles, Acts, and facts. Revise them regularly.

  • Daily updates help you answer modern GK questions confidently.

  • Mock tests help improve speed and accuracy, which is very important for the exam.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

