This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 August

1751 – A Daughter Poisons Her Father
- Francis Blandy fell into a coma and died in Henley-on-Thames, England.
- His daughter, Mary Blandy, poisoned him with arsenic, claiming it was a "love potion" from her suitor.
- She offered a servant money to help her escape to France, but he refused.
- Mary fled on her own, was caught, and later executed in 1752.
1795 – George Washington Signs the Jay Treaty with Britain
- President George Washington signed the Jay Treaty on this day.
- The treaty aimed to settle disputes after the American Revolution.
- It improved trade and reduced tensions between the U.S. and Britain.
1917 – China Declares War on Germany
- China abandoned neutrality in World War I.
- Declared war on Germany and the Central Powers.
- This allowed China to join the Allies in the global conflict.
1935 – Franklin D. Roosevelt Signs the Social Security Act
- President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
- It provided income for retirees and the unemployed.
- He praised Congress for this "patriotic" act.
1942 – The Atlantic Charter Announced
- Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter.
- It outlined shared goals for the post-war world.
- Focused on peace, freedom, and self-determination for all nations.
1945 – Japan's Surrender Made Public
- The world learned of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II.
- The news marked Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day).
- Celebrations erupted across Allied nations.
1947 – Pakistan Gains Independence
- Pakistan officially became independent from British rule.
- It was created as part of the partition of India.
- Muhammad Ali Jinnah became the country's first Governor-General.
1971 – Bob Gibson Throws First No-Hitter
- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson achieved his first career no-hitter.
- The Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.
- Gibson overcame serious childhood illnesses to become a baseball legend.
1973 – U.S. Bombing of Cambodia Ends
- The U.S. officially halted bombing campaigns in Cambodia.
- This marked the end of a controversial chapter in the Vietnam War era.
1975 – "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Premieres
- The musical film premiered in London.
- Midnight screenings with audience participation became legendary.
- It holds the record for the most extended continuous theatrical release.
1985 – Michael Jackson Buys Beatles' Song Catalogue
- Michael Jackson purchased the rights to most of the Beatles' songs.
- The deal cost $47 million.
- The purchase was inspired by advice from Paul McCartney.
1994 – "Carlos the Jackal" Captured
- French agents captured the terrorist Ilich Ramírez Sánchez in Sudan.
- Known as "Carlos the Jackal", he was wanted for several deadly attacks.
- Agents sedated and smuggled him out since Sudan had no extradition treaty.
2003 – Northeast Blackout
- A massive power outage struck the northeastern U.S. and parts of Canada.
- Millions of people were left without electricity.
- It was one of the most extensive blackouts in North American history.
2021 – Haiti Earthquake
- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Haiti.
- More than 2,200 people died, and thousands were injured.
- Homes, schools, and hospitals suffered massive damage.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 14?
August 14 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 14
1945 – Steve Martin
- American actor, comedian, writer, and musician.
- Known for films like The Jerk, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Father of the Bride.
1959 – Magic Johnson
- Legendary basketball player and entrepreneur.
- Led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles.
- Advocate for HIV awareness and prevention.
1966 – Halle Berry
- Award-winning actress and former beauty queen.
- First African American woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball.
Died on This Day – August 14
1988 – Enzo Ferrari
- Founder of Ferrari and Scuderia Ferrari.
- Icon of motorsport and luxury cars.
1951 – William Randolph Hearst
- Powerful American newspaper publisher.
- Built the nation's largest newspaper chain and influenced public opinion for decades.
