This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 August

Ever wonder what stories hide behind each date on the calendar? Every day has history. And today, August 14, is no different.

On August 14, a tapestry of events unfolded through time. You'll read about China declaring war in 1917, the U.S. signing the Social Security Act in 1935, and Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt issuing the Atlantic Charter in 194.

You'll also hear about the world's attention as Japan's surrender was announced in 1945, marking the end of World War II. You'll learn that Pakistan gained independence in 1947.

Other moments include the capture of "Carlos the Jackal" in 1994 and the shutdown of U.S. bombing in Cambodia in 1973. In this article, we'll explore all these events, from bold moves on battlefields to world-changing laws.