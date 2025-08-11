UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 4543 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Post Details and More

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the short notice for the much-awaited UP Police SI Recruitment 2025, announcing a total of 4543 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). The UPPRPB has released the notice on microblogging platform X (formerly twitter) regarding the upcoming notification of the UP Police Superintendent vacancy 2025.

The UP Police SI Notification 2025 is expected to get releaesed in the month of September 2025 how official dates has not been announced yet. Check below the official tweet