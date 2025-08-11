UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 4543 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Post Details and More

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: UPPRPB has released a short notice for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025, for 4543 vacancies. The detailed notification is expected to get released in September 2025. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 11, 2025, 19:28 IST
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the short notice for the much-awaited UP Police SI Recruitment 2025, announcing a total of 4543 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). The UPPRPB has released the notice on microblogging platform X (formerly twitter) regarding the upcoming notification of the UP Police Superintendent vacancy 2025.

The UP Police SI Notification 2025 is expected to get releaesed in the month of September 2025 how official dates has not been announced yet. Check below the official tweet

 

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Overview

The release of short notice of UPPRPB confirms the recruitment of 4543 Sub-Inspectors in various departments under UP Police. The detailed notification is expected to be published in September 2025. Check the table below for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Total Vacancies

4543 Posts

Notification Type

Short Notice Released

Conducting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (SI)

Application Mode

Online

Apply Online Start Date

Expected in September 2025 (Exact date to be announced)

Last Date to Apply

Tentatively October 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation from a recognized university

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

Salary

₹27,900 – ₹1,04,400 (Pay Level 6) + Allowances

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Below we have details of the eligibility criteria; however, actual eligibility criteria will be released along with the official notification pdf. Check detail below
Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories).
Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.
Candidates must also meet physical standards such as:
Height: 168 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female)
Chest: 79 cm (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded) for males
Running: 4.8 km in 28 minutes (Male), 2.4 km in 16 minutes (Female)

