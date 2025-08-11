UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 4543 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Post Details and More

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the short notice for the much-awaited UP Police SI Recruitment 2025, announcing a total of 4543 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). The UPPRPB has released the notice on microblogging platform X (formerly twitter) regarding the upcoming notification of the UP Police Superintendent vacancy 2025.
The UP Police SI Notification 2025 is expected to get releaesed in the month of September 2025 how official dates has not been announced yet. Check below the official tweet
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में उप निरीक्षक नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2025 के कुल-4543 पदों पर भर्ती हेतु OTR की प्रक्रिया प्रचलित है। जिसमें ढाई लाख से अधिक संभावित अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा अपना पंजीकरण करा लिया गया है।— Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) August 11, 2025
उक्त पदों के ऑनलाइन आवेदन हेतु विज्ञप्ति का प्रकाशन इसी…
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Overview
The release of short notice of UPPRPB confirms the recruitment of 4543 Sub-Inspectors in various departments under UP Police. The detailed notification is expected to be published in September 2025. Check the table below for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Total Vacancies
|
4543 Posts
|
Notification Type
|
Short Notice Released
|
Conducting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (SI)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
Expected in September 2025 (Exact date to be announced)
|
Last Date to Apply
|
Tentatively October 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation from a recognized university
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Physical Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Salary
|
₹27,900 – ₹1,04,400 (Pay Level 6) + Allowances
UP Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Below we have details of the eligibility criteria; however, actual eligibility criteria will be released along with the official notification pdf. Check detail below
Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories).
Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.
Candidates must also meet physical standards such as:
Height: 168 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female)
Chest: 79 cm (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded) for males
Running: 4.8 km in 28 minutes (Male), 2.4 km in 16 minutes (Female)
