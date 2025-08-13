HPTET Result 2025 Released at hpbose.org, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
HP TET Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HP TET Result 2025 result on August 13. Check the Direct Link to download the HPTET Result on this page. Also, check cutoff, marks and other important information.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 13, 2025, 16:43 IST

HP TET Result 2025: The HP TET Result 2025 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on August 13 on its official website. Candidates who took the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) can download the HP TET Result 2025 after using their login credentials at hpbose.org.

HP TET exam  was successfully conducted on 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025. HPBoSE will also release the HP TET cut off soon for the HP TET exam. Candidates qualified the exam will be eligible for teacher recruitment in primary and upper primary schools under the Himachal Pradesh government across the state.

It is noted that the certificate of eligibility will be awarded to all candidates considered qualified in the HP TET June 2025 result. To know more about HP TET result 2025, go through the article below.

HP TET Result 2025 pdf download 

Candidates can download the hp tet result 2025 pdf download after using their login credentials including Roll Numbar and Application number to the link. Alternatively the HP TET Result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

HPTET Marks Download Link Click Here

HP TET Result 2025 Overview

The HP TET exam  was successfully conducted on 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025. You can check the overview of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) given below- 

Exam authority

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE)

Name of the exam

Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test

Official website

hpbose.org

Mode of exam

Offline

Date of exam

1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025

HP TET result date

13 August 2025

Mode of result

Online

Credential to download the HPTET result

Application number or roll number

Validity of result

Lifetime

hp tet result HPTET Cutoff Marks 2025

As per the notification released, the minimum qualifying marks for the HPTET 2025 are 60% for the General category, 50% for the SC/ST category, and 50% for the OBC category. The cut-off marks may vary depending on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

How to download HP TET Result 2025?

You can follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit to the HPBOSE website.
Step 2: Click on the 'TET(-2025)' link.
Step 3: Enter your application number and roll number.
Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

HP TET Eligibility Certificate

The HP TET Certificate will be issued shortly after finishing the result process. The HP TET eligibility certificate will be valid for a lifetime. Shortlisted candidates can download their certificates by logging into the website. Candidates are advised to keep it safe for future job applications. Candidates qualified the exam will be eligible for teacher recruitment in primary and upper primary schools under the Himachal Pradesh government across the state.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc.

