HPTET Result 2025 Released at hpbose.org, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

HP TET Result 2025: The HP TET Result 2025 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on August 13 on its official website. Candidates who took the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) can download the HP TET Result 2025 after using their login credentials at hpbose.org.
HP TET exam was successfully conducted on 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025. HPBoSE will also release the HP TET cut off soon for the HP TET exam. Candidates qualified the exam will be eligible for teacher recruitment in primary and upper primary schools under the Himachal Pradesh government across the state.
It is noted that the certificate of eligibility will be awarded to all candidates considered qualified in the HP TET June 2025 result. To know more about HP TET result 2025, go through the article below.
HP TET Result 2025 pdf download
Candidates can download the hp tet result 2025 pdf download after using their login credentials including Roll Numbar and Application number to the link. Alternatively the HP TET Result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below
HPTET Marks Download Link Click Here
HP TET Result 2025 Overview
The HP TET exam was successfully conducted on 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025. You can check the overview of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) given below-
|
Exam authority
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE)
|
Name of the exam
|
Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test
|
Official website
|
hpbose.org
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Date of exam
|
1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025
|
HP TET result date
|
13 August 2025
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credential to download the HPTET result
|
Application number or roll number
|
Validity of result
|
Lifetime
hp tet result HPTET Cutoff Marks 2025
As per the notification released, the minimum qualifying marks for the HPTET 2025 are 60% for the General category, 50% for the SC/ST category, and 50% for the OBC category. The cut-off marks may vary depending on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.
How to download HP TET Result 2025?
You can follow these steps to check your result:
Step 1: Visit to the HPBOSE website.
Step 2: Click on the 'TET(-2025)' link.
Step 3: Enter your application number and roll number.
Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
HP TET Eligibility Certificate
The HP TET Certificate will be issued shortly after finishing the result process. The HP TET eligibility certificate will be valid for a lifetime. Shortlisted candidates can download their certificates by logging into the website. Candidates are advised to keep it safe for future job applications. Candidates qualified the exam will be eligible for teacher recruitment in primary and upper primary schools under the Himachal Pradesh government across the state.
