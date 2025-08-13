HPTET Result 2025 Released at hpbose.org, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

HP TET Result 2025: The HP TET Result 2025 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on August 13 on its official website. Candidates who took the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) can download the HP TET Result 2025 after using their login credentials at hpbose.org. HP TET exam was successfully conducted on 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025. HPBoSE will also release the HP TET cut off soon for the HP TET exam. Candidates qualified the exam will be eligible for teacher recruitment in primary and upper primary schools under the Himachal Pradesh government across the state. It is noted that the certificate of eligibility will be awarded to all candidates considered qualified in the HP TET June 2025 result. To know more about HP TET result 2025, go through the article below.

HP TET Result 2025 pdf download Candidates can download the hp tet result 2025 pdf download after using their login credentials including Roll Numbar and Application number to the link. Alternatively the HP TET Result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below HPTET Marks Download Link Click Here HP TET Result 2025 Overview The HP TET exam was successfully conducted on 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025. You can check the overview of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) given below- Exam authority Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Name of the exam Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test Official website hpbose.org Mode of exam Offline Date of exam 1st, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th June 2025 HP TET result date 13 August 2025 Mode of result Online Credential to download the HPTET result Application number or roll number Validity of result Lifetime