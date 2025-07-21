NMC Issues New Guidelines and Instructions For NEET 2025 MBBS Admissions; Details here

NEET 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced interim guidelines in streamlining the admission procedure in MBBS programmes via NEET Counselling 2025 for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The revised rules make medical education more accessible to disabled candidates by reducing disability percentage restrictions and easing the admission eligibility criteria for MBBS courses.
The NMC has lowered the disability percentage criteria for MBBS admissions and provided detailed, clearer directions to help both students and medical colleges follow a uniform process during NEET counselling. These guidelines were shared with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other authorities.
NEET Counselling 2025 Interim Guidelines Details
- Candidates must be certified by any of the 31 NEET Disability Certification Centres across India.
- A standardised form, based on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act 2016, will be used for all disability assessments.
- NMC has revised the required disability percentages upper and lower limits for various types of disabilities.
NEET Counselling 2025: MBBS Interim Guideline Eligibility Criteria
The following table carries all the eligibility criteria related to the interim guidelines laid down by the NMC for MBBS admissions via NEET 2025:
|
S. No.
|
Type of Disability
|
Broad Criteria
|
Guidelines
|
1
|
Physical disability
|
Locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, muscular dystrophy
|
Eligible with a disability of 40% to 80% (subject to functional competency as per medical board assessment)
|
2
|
Visual impairment
|
Blindness, low vision
|
Not eligible with blindness (100%); eligible with low vision (up to 40%) based on assistive devices and evaluation
|
3
|
Hearing impairment
|
Deaf, hard of hearing
|
Eligible with 40% to 80% disability if improved with hearing devices and speech ability
|
4
|
Speech and language disability
|
Organic or neurological cause
|
Eligible with up to 50% disability (if intelligible speech and comprehension is preserved)
|
5
|
Intellectual disability
|
Specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, mental illness, multiple disabilities
|
Not eligible with severe conditions; mild to moderate cases assessed individually
|
6
|
Multiple disabilities
|
Combination of above conditions
|
-
These guidelines will be followed diligently during the entire counselling process of NEET 2025 for PwBD candidates, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to medical admissions.
