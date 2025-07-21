NMC Issues New Guidelines and Instructions For NEET 2025 MBBS Admissions; Details here

NEET 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced interim guidelines in streamlining the admission procedure in MBBS programmes via NEET Counselling 2025 for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The revised rules make medical education more accessible to disabled candidates by reducing disability percentage restrictions and easing the admission eligibility criteria for MBBS courses.

The NMC has lowered the disability percentage criteria for MBBS admissions and provided detailed, clearer directions to help both students and medical colleges follow a uniform process during NEET counselling. These guidelines were shared with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other authorities.

NEET Counselling 2025 Interim Guidelines Details