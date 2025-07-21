Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

NMC Issues New Guidelines and Instructions For NEET 2025 MBBS Admissions; Details here

NEET 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued interim guidelines for NEET Counselling 2025 to streamline MBBS admissions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The new rules aim to improve accessibility to medical education by reducing disability percentage requirements and easing eligibility criteria for MBBS courses.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 21, 2025, 13:57 IST
NMC issues new guidelines for PwBD candidates via NEET 2025 MBBS admissions.
NMC issues new guidelines for PwBD candidates via NEET 2025 MBBS admissions.
Register for Result Updates

NEET 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced interim guidelines in streamlining the admission procedure in MBBS programmes via NEET Counselling 2025 for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The revised rules make medical education more accessible to disabled candidates by reducing disability percentage restrictions and easing the admission eligibility criteria for MBBS courses.

The NMC has lowered the disability percentage criteria for MBBS admissions and provided detailed, clearer directions to help both students and medical colleges follow a uniform process during NEET counselling. These guidelines were shared with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other authorities.

NEET Counselling 2025 Interim Guidelines Details

  • Candidates must be certified by any of the 31 NEET Disability Certification Centres across India.
  • A standardised form, based on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act 2016, will be used for all disability assessments.
  • NMC has revised the required disability percentages upper and lower limits for various types of disabilities.

Also Check: MAH CET 2025: MCA Course Provisional Merit List Out at mca2025.mahacet.org.in; Check here

NEET Counselling 2025: MBBS Interim Guideline Eligibility Criteria

The following table carries all the eligibility criteria related to the interim guidelines laid down by the NMC for MBBS admissions via NEET 2025:

S. No.

Type of Disability

Broad Criteria

Guidelines

1

Physical disability

Locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, muscular dystrophy

Eligible with a disability of 40% to 80% (subject to functional competency as per medical board assessment)

2

Visual impairment

Blindness, low vision

Not eligible with blindness (100%); eligible with low vision (up to 40%) based on assistive devices and evaluation

3

Hearing impairment

Deaf, hard of hearing

Eligible with 40% to 80% disability if improved with hearing devices and speech ability

4

Speech and language disability

Organic or neurological cause

Eligible with up to 50% disability (if intelligible speech and comprehension is preserved)

5

Intellectual disability

Specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, mental illness, multiple disabilities

Not eligible with severe conditions; mild to moderate cases assessed individually

6

Multiple disabilities

Combination of above conditions

-

Related Stories

Also Check: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts Today; Check Important Dates, Documents Required

These guidelines will be followed diligently during the entire counselling process of NEET 2025 for PwBD candidates, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to medical admissions.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News