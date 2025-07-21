MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin; Check Important Dates, Documents Required

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, July 21, 2025. Students who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 exams can register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website of MCC Counselling 2025.
The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The registration link is available in the candidate activity section on the website. According to the schedule provided, the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available until July 28, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available at the official website. Candidates can also register for the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 through the link given below.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates
Students can check the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule below
|
Events
|Dates
|
Registration & Fee Payment
|
July 21 – July 28, 2025
|
Choice Filling/Locking
|
July 22 – July 28, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
July 29 – July 30, 2025
|
Round 1 Allotment Result
|
July 31, 2025
|
Reporting/Joining College
|
August 1 – August 6, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is live on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates must first complete the online registration process, following which they can fill out the counselling applications. Follow the steps provided below to registration MCC counselling 2025 round 1.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on UG counselling
Step 3: Click on candidate login
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5 Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the choices for allotment
Step 7: Save and Click on submit
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Documents Required
When registering for the NEET UG counselling 2025 students are required to upload a set of documents required for the admissions. The list of documents required is given below.
-
NEET Admit Card
-
NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
-
Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Certificates
-
Valid Photo ID
-
Passport-sized Photographs
-
Category Certificate (if applicable)
-
Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
-
Birth Certificate
-
Disability Certificate (if applicable)
-
Provisional Allotment Letter
-
Transfer Certificate (TC)
-
Migration Certificate
-
Character Certificate
