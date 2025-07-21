MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin; Check Important Dates, Documents Required

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, July 21, 2025. Students who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 exams can register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website of MCC Counselling 2025.

The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The registration link is available in the candidate activity section on the website. According to the schedule provided, the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available until July 28, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available at the official website. Candidates can also register for the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 through the link given below.