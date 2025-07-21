Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin; Check Important Dates, Documents Required

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration window opens today. Eligible candidates can fill out the applications through the link at mcc.nic.in. Get registration details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 21, 2025, 14:58 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin
Register for Result Updates

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, July 21, 2025. Students who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 exams can register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website of MCC Counselling 2025.

 The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The registration link is available in the candidate activity section on the website. According to the schedule provided, the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available until July 28, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available at the official website. Candidates can also register for the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 through the link given below.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates

Students can check the MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule below

Events

 Dates

Registration & Fee Payment

July 21 – July 28, 2025

Choice Filling/Locking

July 22 – July 28, 2025 

Seat Allotment Process

July 29 – July 30, 2025

Round 1 Allotment Result 

July 31, 2025

Reporting/Joining College

August 1 – August 6, 2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is live on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates must first complete the online registration process, following which they can fill out the counselling applications. Follow the steps provided below to registration MCC counselling 2025 round 1.

Related Stories

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on UG counselling

Step 3: Click on candidate login

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5 Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the choices for allotment

Step 7: Save and Click on submit 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Documents Required

When registering for the NEET UG counselling 2025 students are required to upload a set of documents required for the admissions. The list of documents required is given below.

  • NEET Admit Card

  • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter

  • Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Certificates

  • Valid Photo ID

  • Passport-sized Photographs

  • Category Certificate (if applicable)

  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

  • Birth Certificate

  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)

  • Provisional Allotment Letter

  • Transfer Certificate (TC)

  • Migration Certificate

  • Character Certificate


Also Read: NEET PG 2025 Live: Download City Intimation Slip today at natboard.edu.in, Check Your Exam City Status Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News