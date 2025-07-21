NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip OUT: [Link Active] Download Exam City Details natboard.edu.in; Check Guidelines, Other Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip on the official website on July 21, 2025. Registered applicants are provided with the detailes of their designated test city in the exam intimation slip which is accessible on the official website.

Candidates must visit the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in and enter the required credentials to download the NEET PG test city slip 2025. The NEET PG 2025 admit card, is expected to be released on July 31, 2025. The admit card will contain the details of the exam centre and exam day instructions. It is vital to remember that this slip simply provides the exam city.

How to Download the NEET PG 2025 Intimation Slip?

Go to the official website: Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Proceed to the NEET PG Section: Typically found under the 'Examinations' category, the "NEET PG 2025" section can be found on the homepage.

Locate the link to the notification slip: Look for a link that says "Exam City Intimation Slip" or something similar. To continue, click this link.

Enter your credentials to log in: A login page will be displayed to you. Accurately enter your NEET PG 2025 User ID and password.

Check Your Email: NBEMS will also send a copy of the city intimation slip to your registered email address; check your inbox and spam folder.

NEET PG 2025: Key Highlights