NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip OUT: [Link Active] Download Exam City Details natboard.edu.in; Check Guidelines, Other Details

Jul 22, 2025, 09:35 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip is being released on July 21, 2025.
  • The admit card, which is issued on July 31, 2025, will contain all the information, including the exam location.
  • August 3, 2025, is the date of the NEET PG 2025 exam.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip on the official website on July 21, 2025. Registered applicants are provided with the detailes of their designated test city in the exam intimation slip which is accessible on the official website. 

Candidates must visit the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in and enter the required credentials to download the NEET PG test city slip 2025. The NEET PG 2025 admit card, is expected to be released on July 31, 2025. The admit card will contain the details of the exam centre and exam day instructions. It is vital to remember that this slip simply provides the exam city.

How to Download the NEET PG 2025 Intimation Slip?

  • Go to the official website: Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

  • Proceed to the NEET PG Section: Typically found under the 'Examinations' category, the "NEET PG 2025" section can be found on the homepage.

  • Locate the link to the notification slip: Look for a link that says "Exam City Intimation Slip" or something similar. To continue, click this link.

  • Enter your credentials to log in: A login page will be displayed to you. Accurately enter your NEET PG 2025 User ID and password.

  • Check Your Email: NBEMS will also send a copy of the city intimation slip to your registered email address; check your inbox and spam folder.

NEET PG 2025: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Conducting Body

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Exam Name

NEET PG 2025 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate)

Purpose

Admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses (2025-26)

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Date

August 3, 2025

Exam Duration

3 hours 30 minutes

Number of Questions

200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Marks

800

Marking Scheme

+4 for each correct answer; -1 for each incorrect answer; 0 for unattempted questions

Medium of Exam

English only

Syllabus

Covers all 19 subjects from the MBBS curriculum

Application Start Date

April 17, 2025

Application Last Date

May 7, 2025

Exam City Intimation Slip Release

July 21, 2025 (Today)

Admit Card Release Date

July 31, 2025

Result Declaration Date

By September 3, 2025

Internship Completion Deadline

August 15, 2025
  • Jul 21, 2025, 20:40 IST

    NEET PG City Allotment Slip 2025: What to Carefully Check in Intimation Slip?

    The following details shall be carefully checked in the NEET PG city intimation slip 2025.

    Check whether the roll number is correct.
    Check the name carefully to know whether or not the spelling is correct.
    Check whether the roll number is correctly mentioned.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 20:15 IST

    NEET PG 2025: Marking scheme

    The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the exam city slip for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 today. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be given 4 marks for each correct response, whereas 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Notably, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 19:40 IST

    NEET PG 2025: How to download city slip

    Candidates need to follow the steps given below to download the NEET PG 2025 city slip once released.

    • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
    • Click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card download link on the homepage.
    • A new window will open.
    • Type login details such as User ID and password.
    • Press the submit icon.
    • Download the NEET PG 2025 city slip.
  • Jul 21, 2025, 19:30 IST

    NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip: Out

    The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip has released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, July 21, 2025. Registered applicants will receive this notification in their designated test city, which is accessible on the official website.

     

  • Jul 21, 2025, 19:15 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Exam to be Held in 233 Cities

    NBE will conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam in 233 cities across India. The authorities will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate for admission to PG level medical courses, i.e. MD, MS programmes across medical courses in India.

     

  • Jul 21, 2025, 18:40 IST

    Details on NEET PG 2025 admit card

    The NEET PG 2025 admit card will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application ID, date of birth, category, and disability status (if applicable). It will also mention the date and time of the exam, reporting time, exam centre code, and full address of the allotted exam centre.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 18:15 IST

    NEET PG City Slip 2025: Result by September 3

    NBEMS has confirmed that the NEET PG 2025 result will be declared by September 3. The board has planned the timeline to ensure a smooth admission process following the revised exam date.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 17:40 IST

    NEET PG city allotment 2025 will follow first-come, first-served rule

    NBEMS has clarified that the city selection will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. While filling out the form, candidates will only see cities where seats are currently available. Final venue details will be mentioned in the NEET PG admit card. The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip will be issued today, July 21. The admit card will be made available for download on July 31.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 17:15 IST

    NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025: Important Dates

     

    Events

    Dates

    NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 release date

    21-Jul-2025

    Admit card upload

    31-Jul-2025

    Exam date

    03-Aug-2025
     
  • Jul 21, 2025, 17:05 IST

    NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025: List of States with One Exam City

    As per the NBE revised exam city list for NEET PG 2025, the following are the states/ UTs with only one exam city for the NEET PG exam 2025: 

    Arunachal Pradesh

    1

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    1

    Delhi NCR

    1

    Goa

    1

    Meghalaya

    1

    Mizoram

    1

    Puducherry

    1

    Sikkim

    1

    Tripura

    1
  • Jul 21, 2025, 16:50 IST

    NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: What if the city allotted is different from the one I selected?

    NBE will allocate NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 on a first-come, first-served basis. The exam city will be allocated from the choices filled by the candidates during the resubmission of the application process. However, the authorities have notified that in case no centre is available in the selected city, the authorities hold the right to allocate the exam city as per availability. 

  • Jul 21, 2025, 16:20 IST

    NEET PG 2025: Official website

    The exam city slip for the NEET PG 2025 will soon be available on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, for candidates who have not yet received their city intimation slip.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 15:50 IST

    NEET PG 2025: Validity of certificate

    As per the official notification, the validity of the NEET PG 2025 result will be only for the current admission session 2025-26 for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions.



  • Jul 21, 2025, 15:15 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Download: Details to Check

    Students need to carefully check the following details in the NEET PG intimation slip 2025 and inform the authorities in case of any incorrect information:

    • Candidate's name
    • Application number
    • Roll number
    • Allotted exam city
  • Jul 21, 2025, 14:53 IST

    Can I Request for Change in NEET PG Exam City 2025?

    No, NBE will not accept any request to change the NEET PG exam city 2025 once allotted to any candidate. Students have to appear for the exam in the city allotted as per the city intimation slip. 

     

  • Jul 21, 2025, 14:15 IST

    NEET PG admit card 2025

    On July 31, the National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 admit card will be made public by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET PG 2025 test hall ticket will contain information like the candidate's name, age, date of birth, guardian's name, exam center address, timings, and rules, among many other things. 



  • Jul 21, 2025, 13:40 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Exam City Allotment Slip Date and Time

    According to NBE, all qualified candidates will have access to the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip today, July 21, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 test city slip release time was not specified by the board, though.Because the municipal notification slip will be provided soon, students should continue to check their registered email address. 



  • Jul 21, 2025, 13:10 IST

    NEET PG 2025 City Notification Slip: Reason for Delay

    The publishing date of the NEET PG city allotment slip 2025 was originally set for June 2, 2025. However, because the exam was rescheduled to August 3, 2021, and 2025 in single-shift format, the NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 release date was delayed.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 12:40 IST

    NEET PG Exam City Allotment Slip 2025: City Allocation Process

    NBEMS performed a resubmission procedure for all candidates, during which students had to choose their chosen city. However, the final allocation is made on a first-come, first-served basis and is contingent upon the availability of test centers.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 12:15 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip: Details Added in City Allotment List

    The following details will be available in the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip: 

    • Name
    • Application/ roll number 
    • Allotted exam city 
    • NEET PG exam date 2025
  • Jul 21, 2025, 11:40 IST

    NEET PG 2025: How to download city intimation slip

    Candidates need to follow the steps given below to download the NEET PG 2025 city slip once released. 

    • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

    • Click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card download link on the homepage.

    • A new window will open.

    • Type login details such as User ID and password. 

    • Press the submit icon. 

    • Download the NEET PG 2025 city slip.



  • Jul 21, 2025, 11:15 IST

    NEET PG 2025: System of marking

    Today, the National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 test city slip will be made public by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates will receive four marks for each right response, while one mark will be subtracted for each incorrect response, according to the marking scheme. Notably, unanswered questions will not result in a deduction of marks. 

  • Jul 21, 2025, 10:55 IST

    Why is the City Allotment List for the NEET PG Exam 2025 necessary?

    Students can plan their travel and lodging by knowing their exam city in advance thanks to the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip. By allowing students to arrange their travel, this further lessens the stress of the last minute.  



  • Jul 21, 2025, 10:54 IST

    NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025: Important Dates

    Events

    Dates

    NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 release date

    21-Jul-2025

    Admit card upload

    31-Jul-2025

    Exam date

    03-Aug-2025
  • Jul 21, 2025, 10:54 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip Date and Time

    On its official website, NBEMS has declared the date of the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip distribution. The exam city slip will be made available today, July 21, 2025, according to the authorities. The officials have not yet announced the precise hour, though. For real-time updates on the NEET PG 2025 city notification slip, students are advised to regularly visit this page.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 10:53 IST

    NEET PG 2025 City Notification Slip Out Today

    For all qualified applicants, the NEET PG test 2025 city notification slip will be made available today. To find out the city assigned to them for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam for the 2025 session, students can obtain the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip. 


     

