JoSAA Counselling 2025 Result Round Seat Allotment 6 Out at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2025 round 6 seat allotment results announced online. Candidates can download the allotment letter through the link available at josaa.nic.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 17, 2025, 08:46 IST
JoSAA counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 6 seat allotment result today, July 16, 2025. It must be noted that round 6 is the final round of counselling for IITs. Eligible candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the link available on the official website. 

Students allotted seats in the JoSAA final round counselling students allotted seats can complete the online reporting, fee payment* / document upload/response from July 16 to 20, 2025. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025 round 6 seat allotment result is now available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 6 Allotment - Steps to Check

The sixth and final round counselling allotment result available on the official website today. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA Counselling

Step 2: Click on the Round 6 seat allotment result

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Also Read: DU UG Admissions 2025: SRCC Tops the Most Preferred College Category across the University, More Details Here

 

