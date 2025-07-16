JoSAA Counselling 2025 Result Round Seat Allotment 6 Out at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 6 seat allotment result today, July 16, 2025. It must be noted that round 6 is the final round of counselling for IITs. Eligible candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the link available on the official website.

Students allotted seats in the JoSAA final round counselling students allotted seats can complete the online reporting, fee payment* / document upload/response from July 16 to 20, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 round 6 seat allotment result is now available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 6 Allotment - Click Here