Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DU UG Admissions 2025: SRCC Tops the Most Preferred College Category across the University, More Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) has released the first round of UG admission data for 2025 via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Commerce subjects (BCom and BCom Hons) are the most preferred courses, despite humanities being the top preferred stream overall. SRCC is the most preferred college out of 69 colleges.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 15, 2025, 19:35 IST
Register for Result Updates

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called the Delhi University (DU), has published the DU UG (Delhi University Undergraduate) Admission 2025 first round data on its official website. The admissions are conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

The data shows that the commerce subjects, namely BCom and BCom Hons, are the most preferred courses, in contrast to the top preferred streams in aggregate being humanities, followed by commerce and then science. The top preferred college is SRCC among the 69 total colleges across the university. 

DU UG Admission 2025 Overview 

The following table contains the important data released by the Delhi University:

Overview 

Details 

University name 

University of Delhi

Admission level 

Undergraduate 

Admission portal 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Admissions began 

June 17, 2025

Admission criteria 

Scores from CUET UG 2025

Total seats 

71,642

Programmes 

79

Colleges 

69

DU Admissions 2025: Admission Data Diversity

The Delhi varsity saw a record number of preferences submitted by candidates in this academic session. Here is a summary of the variety of applications received by the University of Delhi 2025-26 admissions:

Metric

Value

Number of Signups

3,05,357

Total Preferences Submitted

2,39,890

Unique College + Program Preferences Received

1,68,36,462

Female Applications

1,27,284 (53.06%)

Male Applications

1,12,603 (46.93%)

Transgender Applications

3

Applicants for Orphan Quota

512 (221 Female and 291 Male)

Applicants for Single Girl Child Quota

7,243

Maximum Preferences by a Single Candidate

1,414 out of 1,549 combinations

Average Preferences per Candidate

83

DU Admissions 2025: More Women than Men Seeking Admissions in 2025

This year saw a growth in the number of women participation in the undergraduate university admissions, recording a total of 53.06% as compared to 46.93% by men.

Category

Number of Candidates

Total registered on CSAS portal

3,05,357

Total completed application process

2,39,890

Women candidates

1,27,284

Male candidates

1,12,603

DU Admissions 2025: Which is the Most Preferred Courses across the University?

This year, in academic year 2025026 admissions season, the university saw an impressive growth in the preference of students are the following mentioned subjects:

Programmes

Total Preferences

BCom (Hons.)

19,90,966

BCom

15,26,403

BA (Hons.) English

12,23,388

BA (Hons.) Political Science

9,96,868

BA (Hons.) History

7,72,029

DU Admissions 2025: BCom Hons leading the Most Preferred Course across the University

This year, the maximum share of students are opting BCom honours course in their undergraduate admissions in the university, with a total of 48,336 applications only for the course as the first preference. The second-most preferred course being BA Political Science with 15 thousand first-preference applications. The following table carries the rest of top chosen courses:

Programme

First-Preference Count

BCom (Hons)

48,336

BA (Hons) Political Science

15,295

BSc (Hons) Zoology

12,722

BTech Mathematics and Humanities

10,584

BCom

8,939

DU Admissions 2025: North Campus Dominating, SRCC attracting the Most Students, followed by Hindu

According to the data shared by the university, the students in this academic session leaned towards the north campus colleges, with Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) attracting the most first-preference applications, followed by Hindu College, Hansraj and the rest following.

College

First-Preference Count

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

38,795

Hindu College

31,901

Hansraj College

15,902

St. Stephen's College

12,413

Miranda House

11,403

DU Admissions 2025: Humanities ruling as the Most Chosen Stream

This year’s admissions saw an increase in the number of admissions in the humanities stream, followed by commerce and science. 

Stream 

Subject Combination

Number of Applications

Bachelor of Arts

History + Political Science

7,60,233

Bachelor of Arts

Economics + Political Science

3,88,407

Bachelor of Arts

English + Economics

3,49,367

The university also records a preference of the humanities stream over the other two, following the similar pattern in the course selection preferences, as mentioned below:

Stream

Percentage of Candidates

Humanities-based programs

58.89%

Commerce-based programs

20.89%

Science-based programs

20.22%

