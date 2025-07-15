DU UG Admissions 2025: SRCC Tops the Most Preferred College Category across the University, More Details Here

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called the Delhi University (DU), has published the DU UG (Delhi University Undergraduate) Admission 2025 first round data on its official website. The admissions are conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The data shows that the commerce subjects, namely BCom and BCom Hons, are the most preferred courses, in contrast to the top preferred streams in aggregate being humanities, followed by commerce and then science. The top preferred college is SRCC among the 69 total colleges across the university.

DU UG Admission 2025 Overview

The following table contains the important data released by the Delhi University: