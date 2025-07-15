Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: BSEM Declared Class 10 Compartment Result on manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has released the Manipur Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartment Result 2025 today, July 15, 2025. Students will need to visit the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in to check the results online. Students are advised to keep their Manipur HSLC Compartment roll number and registration number readily available to check their results online.
manresults.nic.in 2025: Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025
Check the important details related to Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination
|
Board name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
manresults.nic.in
|
Category
|
Compartment examinations
|
Class
|
10
|
State
|
Manipur
|
Exam dates
|
June 30 - July 7, 2025
|
Compartment Result date
|
July 15, 2025
|
Result date
|
May 12, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Roll number
Registration number
How to check Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Manipur HSLC compartment results 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official Manipur HSLC Compartment Result portal at manresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on tab ‘Result’
- Click on the link 'Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental/Special Examination 2025'
- In the login window, enter your roll number and registration number
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in both theory, practical as well as aggregate to clear the Manipur HSLC Compartment exams.
