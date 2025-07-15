Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: BSEM Declared Class 10 Compartment Result on manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has released the Manipur Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartment Result 2025 today, July 15, 2025. Students will need to visit the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in to check the results online. Students are advised to keep their Manipur HSLC Compartment roll number and registration number readily available to check their results online.

manresults.nic.in 2025: Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025

Check the important details related to Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025 here: