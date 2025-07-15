Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: BSEM Declared Class 10 Compartment Result on manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The Manipur Board has released the Class 10 HSLC Compartment Result 2025 today, July 15, 2025. Students can check their results online at manresults.nic.in using their roll number and registration number. The minimum mars required to clear the Manipur Class 10 Result 2025 are 33 percent marks.

Jul 15, 2025, 17:14 IST
Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025
Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025
Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has released the Manipur Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartment Result 2025 today, July 15, 2025. Students will need to visit the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in to check the results online. Students are advised to keep their Manipur HSLC Compartment roll number and registration number readily available to check their results online. 

manresults.nic.in 2025: Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025

Check the important details related to Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination

Board name 

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

manresults.nic.in

Category 

Compartment examinations 

Class 

10 

State 

Manipur 

Exam dates 

June 30 - July 7, 2025

Compartment Result date 

July 15, 2025

Result date 

May 12, 2025

Log in credentials 

Roll number 

Registration number 

How to check Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Manipur HSLC compartment results 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official Manipur HSLC Compartment Result portal at manresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on tab ‘Result’
  3. Click on the link 'Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental/Special Examination 2025'
  4. In the login window, enter your roll number and registration number 
  5. Click on ‘Submit’
  6. Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 will appear
  7. Check your details and download for future use

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in both theory, practical as well as aggregate to clear the Manipur HSLC Compartment exams.

