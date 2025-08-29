KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link to Download Here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 29, 2025, 17:55 IST

Karnataka NEET UG: The NEET UG Round 2 simulated seat allocation results has released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. On the official website, students may now view their preliminary allocation. They can change their selections before the final allocation is revealed thanks to this important stage.

Karnataka NEET UG
Karnataka NEET UG
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka NEET UG: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment result for the second round of NEET UG counseling. The candidates' options, which were due on August 25, 2025, served as the basis for this preliminary outcome, which was announced today, August 29, 2025.

Students have a vital chance to examine their possible seat assignments based on their present selections during the simulated allocation. Now that the findings have been confirmed, candidates can change, add, or remove their desired college and course options as needed. Before the final seat allocation result is revealed, students can deliberately hone their selections during this option adjustment window, which will assist them land a more desirable seat.

How to Check the Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Mock Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NEET UG Round 2 Mock Allotment Result: 

  • Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to access the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website.

  • Search for a link pertaining to the UGCET/UGNEET sample allocation for Round 2 on the webpage.

  • Go to the login page by selecting the particular link for the UGNEET simulated allocation outcome.

  • To access your candidate site, enter your individual CET number along with the other necessary data.

  • For your review, the screen will show your tentative seat allocation outcome.

  • Examine the college and course you have been provisionally assigned according to your selections.

  • For your records, it's crucial to print or save the mock allocation outcome.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Key Highlights

Related Stories

Candidates can see the table given below to check the highlights related to the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights:

Particulars

Details

Counselling Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Courses Offered

MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS)

Counselling Mode

Online

Official Websites

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Seat Quota

85% state quota seats and 100% of private college seats

Round 2 Option Entry

August 21 to August 25, 2025

Round 2 Mock Allotment Result

Announced on August 29, 2025

Eligibility

Candidates must have qualified NEET UG 2025 and meet specific Karnataka domicile rules.

Also Read:

Maharashtra Halts Admissions at 176 Pharmacy Colleges for Violating PCI Norms

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News