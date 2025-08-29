Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link to Download Here

Karnataka NEET UG: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment result for the second round of NEET UG counseling. The candidates' options, which were due on August 25, 2025, served as the basis for this preliminary outcome, which was announced today, August 29, 2025.

Students have a vital chance to examine their possible seat assignments based on their present selections during the simulated allocation. Now that the findings have been confirmed, candidates can change, add, or remove their desired college and course options as needed. Before the final seat allocation result is revealed, students can deliberately hone their selections during this option adjustment window, which will assist them land a more desirable seat.