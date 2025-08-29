Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link to Download Here

Karnataka NEET UG: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment result for the second round of NEET UG counseling. The candidates' options, which were due on August 25, 2025, served as the basis for this preliminary outcome, which was announced today, August 29, 2025.
Students have a vital chance to examine their possible seat assignments based on their present selections during the simulated allocation. Now that the findings have been confirmed, candidates can change, add, or remove their desired college and course options as needed. Before the final seat allocation result is revealed, students can deliberately hone their selections during this option adjustment window, which will assist them land a more desirable seat.
How to Check the Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Mock Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NEET UG Round 2 Mock Allotment Result:
-
Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to access the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website.
-
Search for a link pertaining to the UGCET/UGNEET sample allocation for Round 2 on the webpage.
-
Go to the login page by selecting the particular link for the UGNEET simulated allocation outcome.
-
To access your candidate site, enter your individual CET number along with the other necessary data.
-
For your review, the screen will show your tentative seat allocation outcome.
-
Examine the college and course you have been provisionally assigned according to your selections.
-
For your records, it's crucial to print or save the mock allocation outcome.
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can see the table given below to check the highlights related to the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Courses Offered
|
MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS)
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online
|
Official Websites
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
|
Seat Quota
|
85% state quota seats and 100% of private college seats
|
Round 2 Option Entry
|
August 21 to August 25, 2025
|
Round 2 Mock Allotment Result
|
Announced on August 29, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Candidates must have qualified NEET UG 2025 and meet specific Karnataka domicile rules.
