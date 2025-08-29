Maharashtra Halts Admissions at 176 Pharmacy Colleges for Violating PCI Norms

News

Maharashtra Pharmacy Colleges Admission 2025: Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department stopped admissions to 176 pharmacy schools, comprising 128 diploma and 48 degree colleges, for the 2025–2026 academic year. A recent assessment of these institutions revealed that they did not adhere to the Pharmacy Council of India's (PCI) standards. Significant problems like staff shortages, subpar labs, and missing fire safety certificates were found throughout the inspections. Fake occupancy certificates and altered building maps were among the documents that some institutions were found to have submitted in order to obtain permissions. The department has consequently sent notices to each of these colleges. They have been told that before they can be allowed to continue the admissions process, they must fix the problems that have been found and adhere to all rules. This action aims to ensure that pharmacy education in the state meets necessary quality and safety standards.

AEBAS system Mandatory in Pharmacy-based medical colleges The Higher and Technical Education Department of Maharashtra has taken a strong position against pharmacies that don't adhere to the criteria set by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The department halted admissions to colleges that did not adhere to the PCI's Standard Inspection Format (SIF) on August 27 for the 2025–2026 academic year. This step was taken soon after the PCI ordered that professors register on the PCI website by September 5 and that all pharmacy institutions use the Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS). Colleges who fail to address their shortcomings and provide the necessary data will be subject to severe repercussions, including the termination of their university connections, according to Minister Chandrakant Patil.

DTE Warns Students on Pharmacy Admissions Regarding pharmaceutical schools in Maharashtra, Vinod Mohitkar, the Director of Technical Education, has warned the public. Institutions that do not meet the Standard Inspection Format requirements set forth by the Pharmacy Council of India will not be permitted to admit new students for the current academic year unless these flaws are fixed. You can find a list of these non-compliant colleges on the website of the Directorate of Technical Education. In order to prevent any future problems, students are strongly encouraged to review this list and exercise caution when selecting a college.