Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Opens Class 10, 12 Registration with Late Fee; Details Here

Bihar Board Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has provided a final chance for students to register for the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations for 2026. For students who were unable to register during the prior period, this is for them. On September 3, 2025, the online registration must be finished.

The online registration process is handled by school leaders on behalf of their pupils. For the matric (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams, they must use the official portals, secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, respectively. Students that register during this last time will have to pay a late fee. The same official portals must be used to pay this fee before September 1, 2025.

Bihar Board 10th & 12th Registration Update

