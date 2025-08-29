Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Opens Class 10, 12 Registration with Late Fee; Details Here

Bihar Board Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has provided a final chance for students to register for the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations for 2026. For students who were unable to register during the prior period, this is for them. On September 3, 2025, the online registration must be finished.
The online registration process is handled by school leaders on behalf of their pupils. For the matric (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams, they must use the official portals, secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, respectively. Students that register during this last time will have to pay a late fee. The same official portals must be used to pay this fee before September 1, 2025.
Bihar Board 10th & 12th Registration Update
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that school headmasters must complete online registration with a late fee for students who missed the initial deadline. Secondary.biharboardonline.com is the official website where this process must be completed. The deadline for submitting fees is September 1, 2025.
The BSEB helpdesk is available for schools and students to call if they have any issues registering. For matric (Class 10) registration concerns, call 0612-2232074; for intermediate (Class 12) inquiries, call 0612-2230039. Additionally, a mock registration card allows students who have previously enrolled to confirm their information. Before the final registration is validated, the BSEB will permit modifications to this card until September 8, 2025, to guarantee that all information is correct.
How To Register for The Bihar Board 10th & 12th Registration?
Students can see the points given below to register for the Bihar Board 10th & 12th Registration:
If a student wants to register for the next exams, they must let the school administration know.
The principal of the school logs in to the approved BSEB web site using their own login credentials.
For Class 10, principals must use secondary.biharboardonline.com; for Class 12, they must use seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
All required academic and personal data for every student will be entered into the online form by the principal.
For this last registration period, a late charge is required and needs to be paid by September 1, 2025.
The final registration form will be submitted electronically by the principal once all information has been completed and payment has been made.
By September 8, 2025, students should verify the authenticity of their fictitious registration card and seek any necessary modifications.
