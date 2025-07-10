tgpolycet.nic.in Result 2025 LIVE: Telangana Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET Telangana) has released the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) phase 1 seat allotment list 2025. Students can now check the TG POLYCET Phase 1 allotment result through the link available on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in.

The list was expected to be released on July 4, 2025. Considering the delay, authorities have also issued a revised schedule for admissions. As per the dates provided, students eligible for TS POLYCET phase 1 admissions must report to the allotted colleges with all documents and the allotment order from July 15 to 18, 2025. Candidates can download their individual allotment letter through the login link available.

TG POLYCET Phase 1 College Allotment - Click Here

What After TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter Release?

The TS POLYCET seat allocation letter includes all the important information related to the admissions of the selected students who registered for their seat allocation. The list also includes the personal information of the candidate against their allotted course and college.

The candidates who receive the letter will be required to pay the online mandatory application fee to confirm their admission status. Further, they will need to get their documents verified by visiting their allotted centres or institutions, carrying their seat allocation letter and bank challan.

How to Check TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment letter 2025 online

Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ticker ‘TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment List OUT’ In the log in window, enter your TS POLYCET hall ticket number, date of birth, password, and ROC form number. The TS POLYCET seat allotment list will appear Check your allotment status and download the PDF for admissions purposes

If the candidate is assigned a seat, they must act on it and confirm their admission against it. They will be required to pay the assigned application fee online either via credit/debit card or net banking.