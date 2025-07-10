Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
tgpolycet.nic.in Result 2025 LIVE: Telangana Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2025: TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment letters are now available on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in. Students can check the TS POLYCET phase 1 seat allotment letter using the college name and branch. 

ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 15, 2025, 13:05 IST
TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment list LIVE updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment list out.
  • Students can visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in to check the status of their letter.
  • The details required to check the letter are TS POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket number, password, and date of birth of candidate.

TS POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET Telangana) has released the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) phase 1 seat allotment list 2025. Students can now check the TG POLYCET Phase 1 allotment result through the link available on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in.

The list was expected to be released on July 4, 2025. Considering the delay, authorities have also issued a revised schedule for admissions. As per the dates provided, students eligible for TS POLYCET phase 1 admissions must report to the allotted colleges with all documents and the allotment order from July 15 to 18, 2025. Candidates can download their individual allotment letter through the login link available. 

TG POLYCET Phase 1 College Allotment - Click Here

What After TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter Release?

The TS POLYCET seat allocation letter includes all the important information related to the admissions of the selected students who registered for their seat allocation. The list also includes the personal information of the candidate against their allotted course and college. 

The candidates who receive the letter will be required to pay the online mandatory application fee to confirm their admission status. Further, they will need to get their documents verified by visiting their allotted centres or institutions, carrying their seat allocation letter and bank challan.

How to Check TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment letter 2025 online

  1. Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ticker ‘TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment List OUT’
  3. In the log in window, enter your TS POLYCET hall ticket number, date of birth, password, and ROC form number.
  4. The TS POLYCET seat allotment list will appear
  5. Check your allotment status and download the PDF for admissions purposes

If the candidate is assigned a seat, they must act on it and confirm their admission against it. They will be required to pay the assigned application fee online either via credit/debit card or net banking.

  • Jul 15, 2025, 13:05 IST

  • Jul 15, 2025, 12:07 IST

    TG POLYCET 2025: website interface

  • Jul 15, 2025, 10:33 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025: How to check allotment letter?

    Students allotted seats in the phase 1 of seat allotment can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

    Step 1: Visit the official website of TG POLYCET Counselling

    Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

    Step 3: Enter login id, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, date of birth and password

    Step 4: Download the Phase 1 admission allotment letter

  • Jul 15, 2025, 10:15 IST

    TG POLYCET 2025: Round 1 Allotment Letter

    Candidates allotted seats in the phase 1 of counselling must download their individual allotment letter through the login link available on the website. The allotment letter is an important document to be carried by students to the colleges along with the other documents for the verification and admission purposes.

  • Jul 15, 2025, 09:59 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment: Reporting for Admissions

    As per the revised schedule issued, students allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges from July 15 to 18, 2025 to complete the document verification and admission process.

  • Jul 15, 2025, 09:39 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Released

    Candidates can check the College-wise Allotment Details through the link on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in. To download the college wise allotment students must visit the official website and use the college name and branch from the drop down box.

  • Jul 15, 2025, 09:26 IST

    TS POLYCET Phase 1 Allotment Result Out

    TS POLYCET Phase 1 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can check the college wise allotment through the link on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in. 

  • Jul 14, 2025, 12:49 IST

    What will happen after the release of TS POLYCTE 2025 Seat Allocation letter?

    The TS POLYCET seat allocation letter will carry admission details, including personal information, allotted courses, and colleges. Candidates must pay the online application fee to confirm their admission, followed by visiting their assigned centers or institutions with the seat allocation letter and bank challan for document verification.

  • Jul 14, 2025, 09:03 IST

    TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: TG POLYCET Phase 1 Allotment Result Soon

    The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET Telangana) will soon be releasing the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) phase 1 seat allotment list 2025 on the official website. As per the official notification issued the allotment result will be available on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in

  • Jul 11, 2025, 19:04 IST

    Where to check TS POLYCET Result 2025?

    Students can find the TS POLYCET direct link to check the Phase 1 counselling schedule here: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

  • Jul 11, 2025, 18:33 IST

    What is the TS POLYCET 2025 Counselling process ?

    The counselling process of TS POLYCET follows the mentioned steps:

    1. Documents Verification
    2. Seat Allotment
    3. Fees payment
    4. Offline Reporting at Allotted Institutions/ Colleges
  • Jul 11, 2025, 15:21 IST

    What is the marking scheme for TS POLYCET 2025?

    Students can follow the mentioned marking scheme to estimate their results:

    • Correct: +1
    • Incorrect: 0
    • Unattempted: 0
  • Jul 11, 2025, 14:26 IST

  • Jul 11, 2025, 13:58 IST

    tgpolycet.nic.in 2025: When will SBTET release the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling letters?

    The TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 counselling seat allotment letter today, July 11, 2025. Studnets will need to visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in 2025. 

  • Jul 11, 2025, 13:26 IST

    Important details related to TS POLYCET 2025 counselling

    Students can check the following table carrying the important details related to TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 counselling schedule here:

    Overview 

    Details 

    Exam name 

    Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET)

    Board name 

    State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET)

    Academic year 

    2025-26

    Official website 

    tgpolycet.nic.in

    Exam date 

    May 13, 2025

    Exam mode 

    Offline, pen-and-paper mode 

    Exam duration 

    2 hours 30 minutes (150 mins)

    Result date 

    May 24, 2025

    Counselling window dates 

    July 9 - 17, 2025 (expected)

    Seat allocation window

    July 15, 2025

    Log in credentials 

    TS POLYCET hall ticket number

    Date of birth

    Password 

    ROC form number

    Marking scheme 

    Correct: +1

    Incorrect: 0

    Unattempted: 0

    Exam duration 

    Polytechnic: 2 hours (120 minutes) 

    Agricultural Polytechnic: 2 hours 30 minutes 

    Total questions 

    Polytechnic: 120 

    Agricultural Polytechnic: 150

    Counselling fee

    OC/BC: INR 500 

    SC/ST: INR 250

    Subjects tested 

    Mathematics 

    Physics

    Chemistry 

    Minimum Marks/ Percentage Required

    General: 36 marks or 30%

    SC/ST candidates: None

    Total questions 

    Mathematics: 60 

    Physics, Chemistry: 30 each

    Biology (only for Agricultural Polytechnic courses): 30

    Total seats 

    40 government institutions

    7 private institutes
  • Jul 11, 2025, 12:48 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1: When was the TS POLYCET 2025 exam held?

    TG POLYCET exam 2025 was held on May 13, 2025. Subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology were assessed at the Class 10 standard. The TS POLYCET Results were released on May 24, 2025. The phase 1 seat allotment letters are scheduled to be released today, July 11, 2025. 

  • Jul 11, 2025, 11:48 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment: Documents Required

    The TS POLYCET 2025 counselling phase 1 allotment results will be out soon. Students must however, keep the following documents ready with them for the document verification and admission process.

    • TS POLYCET rank card
    • S.S.C or its equivalent marks memo
    • Class IV to X study certificates
    • Transfers Certificate (T.C)
    • ID Proof
    • Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority, if required
    • Residence Certificate or Employer's Certificate
  • Jul 11, 2025, 11:24 IST

    TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE: Fphase 1 allotment results shortly

    The TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment results are expected to be announced online soon. Candidates who have registered for phase 1 counselling process must visit the official website to check the allotment result. TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment results will be displayed on the website - tgpolycet.nic.in

  • Jul 10, 2025, 19:21 IST

    List of participating institutions/colleges in TS POLYCET 2025

    Students can find the detailed list of the participating institutions in TS POLYCET 2025 counselling:

    College Name

    District/City

    AITS Hyderabad

    Hyderabad

    SV Govt Polytechnic

    Tirupati

    Arjun College of Technology and Sciences

    Hyderabad

    Smt Durgabai Deshmukh Women's Technical Training Institute

    Hyderabad

    Bomma Institute of Technology and Science

    Khammam

    Dr Br Ambedkar Government Model Residential Polytechnic For Women

    Mahabubnagar

    Ellenki College of Engineering and Technology

    Hyderabad

    Government Polytechnic for Women, Secunderabad

    Secunderabad

    Government Institute of Electronics

    Secunderabad

    Indur Institute of Engineering and Technology

    Siddipet

    Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science

    Karimnagar
  • Jul 10, 2025, 18:43 IST

  • Jul 10, 2025, 18:08 IST

    What is the entire counselling process of TS POLYCET 2025?

    The counselling process of TS POLYCET follows the mentioned steps:

    1. Documents Verification
    2. Seat Allotment
    3. Fees payment
    4. Offline Reporting at Allotted Institutions/ Colleges
  • Jul 10, 2025, 17:49 IST

  • Jul 10, 2025, 17:00 IST

    TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required for TS POLYCET 2025 Verification

    The following documents must be readily available for TS POLYCET 2025 counselling verification:

    • TS POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket and Rank Card
    • Certificate (Class 4 - 10)
    • SSC Marksheet
    • Birth Certificate
    • Caste Certificate
    • Income Certificate
    • Domicile Certificate
    • Conduct Certificate from the last Institute
    • Fitness Certificate
    • NCC, Sports or any other relevant certificates
    • Community Certificate (private candidates)
    • Relevant education certificate(s)
    • Minority certificate, if applicable
  • Jul 10, 2025, 16:29 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025: What is the processing fee of TS POLYCET 2025 counselling?

    The TS POLYCET 2025 counselling is differentiated on the basis of the different categories, as mentioned in the table below:

    Category

    Registration Fee 

    General/ OBC

    INR 600

    SC/ ST

    INR 300
  • Jul 10, 2025, 15:57 IST

    What are the details required to check TS POLYCET seat letter 2025 online?

    The details required to check the TS POLYCET seat allotment list 2025 online are:

    • TS POLYCET Hall Ticket number
    • Password
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 10, 2025, 15:35 IST

  • Jul 10, 2025, 15:11 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025: Who is administering the TS POLYCET 2025?

    The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment list will be released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana. Candidates are required to check the status of their admission online on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in. 

  • Jul 10, 2025, 14:58 IST

    When will the TS POLYCET 2025 be released?

    TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment letters are set to be released in July 2025. Earlier, the list was expected to be released on July 4, 2025 but it got delayed until further notice.

  • Jul 10, 2025, 14:32 IST

    Where will the SBTET Telangana release the TS POLYCET list 2025?

    The SBTET Telangana will release the TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment letter online on their official website at tgpolycet.nic.in. Students seeking admissions will need to visit the website and enter their login credentials to check their list online on time.

  • Jul 10, 2025, 14:31 IST

    What are the important points to note for TS POLYCET 2025?

    Students will need to register online against their allotted seats on time. the are advised to pay the onlne fee on time and self-report to their allotted institutions on time with the necessary documents, along with their photocopies. 

