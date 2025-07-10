Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NEST 2025 Result Out; Direct link at nestexam.in, Download Scorecard, Merit List

The NEST 2025 results have been announced online today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NEST Exams conducted on June 22 can visit the official website today to check the result and download the scorecard. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 10, 2025, 16:49 IST
NEST Result 2025 Out at nestexam.in
NEST Result 2025 Out at nestexam.in
Register for Result Updates

NEST Result 2025: The NEST 2025 results have been announced online today, July 10, 2025. The link for students to check the results were made live at 2 PM. Candidates seeking admission to the MSc Programme in NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai can download the results through the login link available on the official website. 

To check the NEST Result 2025, students are advised to visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. Candidates must note that the link to download the scorecard is also available online. Candidates must download and keep a copy of NEST 2025 with them until the admissions are complete. 

NEST 2025 result will be available on the official website nestexam.in. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check their results and download the NEST 2025 scorecard.

NEST Result 2025 Out - Click Here

Steps to Download NEST 2025 Result 

The NEST 2025 results are available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NEST entrance exams can check the results and download the scorecard through the link given on the official website. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of  NEST 2025

Step 2: Click on the NEST 2025 result link

Step 3: Login using the login ID and password

Step 4: The NEST result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

NEST 2025 Result: Scorecard Download

NEST Scorecard is now available for download on the official website. The NEST 2025 scorecard includes the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Subjects

  • Marks scored

  • Overall score

  • Qualifying status 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News