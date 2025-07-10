NEST 2025 Result Out; Direct link at nestexam.in, Download Scorecard, Merit List

NEST Result 2025: The NEST 2025 results have been announced online today, July 10, 2025. The link for students to check the results were made live at 2 PM. Candidates seeking admission to the MSc Programme in NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai can download the results through the login link available on the official website.

To check the NEST Result 2025, students are advised to visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. Candidates must note that the link to download the scorecard is also available online. Candidates must download and keep a copy of NEST 2025 with them until the admissions are complete.

NEST 2025 result will be available on the official website nestexam.in. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check their results and download the NEST 2025 scorecard.