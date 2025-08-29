NEET PG Scorecard 2025 Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 scorecards today, August 29, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 results were announced on August 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG exam can download the official scorecard through the link available on the official website. It must be noted that the NEET PG Score card shall be available for download only for a period of 6 months.

To download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their user id and password. Candidates must note that the NEET PG 2025 scorecard will not be issued separately as physical copies. Students must download the scorecard for further admission and counselling purposes.

NEET PG scorecard 2025 will be available for download on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard through the link given below.