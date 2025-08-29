NEET PG Scorecard 2025 Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 scorecards today, August 29, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 results were announced on August 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG exam can download the official scorecard through the link available on the official website. It must be noted that the NEET PG Score card shall be available for download only for a period of 6 months.
To download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their user id and password. Candidates must note that the NEET PG 2025 scorecard will not be issued separately as physical copies. Students must download the scorecard for further admission and counselling purposes.
NEET PG scorecard 2025 will be available for download on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard through the link given below.
How to Download NEET PG 2025 Scorecard
The NEET PG scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2025 scorecard link
Step 3: Login using the user id and password
Step 4: The NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF for further reference
NEET PG 2025 Response Sheet, Answer Key Soon
NBEMS is expected to issue the NEET PG 2025 answer key, response sheets and question papers on the official website soon. The answer key and response sheets will be issued as per the question paper set that appeared by candidates in their NEET PG exam held on August 3, 2025. Candidates must note that the NEET PG results have already been announced on August 29, 2025. The answer key and response sheets are been released as per the Supremem Court order issued.
