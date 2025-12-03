DNB Final December 2025 Only Practical Applications Reopen Tomorrow, Check Details at natboard.edu.in

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Dec 3, 2025, 10:06 IST

DNB final December 2025 session applications for only practicals to open on December 4. Eligible candidates can submit applications at natbosrd.edu.in. Get complete details here

Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to submit applications is December 17, 2025
  • DNB final december 2025 exams from December 18 to 21, 2025
  • Exam to be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon

DNB Final December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the applications for DNB Final December 2025 session Theory and Practical and only practical examinations. Candidates can submit the online applications for Only Practical examinations from December 4 to 17, 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application process. 

It must be noted that candidates who have already submitted their applications successfully are NOT required to apply again. The link for candidates to submit the applications will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS is scheduled to conduct the DNF Final December 2025 exams on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be held in the computer based mode across designated exam centres. 

NBEMS DNB Final Exam 2025: Theory Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for the DNB Final theory exams can check the exam schedule below.

Paper

Date

Exam Time

1

December 18, 2025

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

2

December 19, 2025

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

3

December 20, 2025

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

4

December 21, 2025

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM

DNB Final December 2025: Only Practical Applications

The link for eligible candidates to submit the applications for DNB Final December 2025 only practicals will be available online. To apply candidates can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Scroll to examinations and click on DNB Exit Examination

Step 3: Click on Application link

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Save and click on submit


Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
