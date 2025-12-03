DNB Final December 2025 Only Practical Applications Reopen Tomorrow, Check Details at natboard.edu.in

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to submit applications is December 17, 2025
- DNB final december 2025 exams from December 18 to 21, 2025
- Exam to be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon
DNB Final December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the applications for DNB Final December 2025 session Theory and Practical and only practical examinations. Candidates can submit the online applications for Only Practical examinations from December 4 to 17, 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application process.
It must be noted that candidates who have already submitted their applications successfully are NOT required to apply again. The link for candidates to submit the applications will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in.
Official Notification - Click Here
NBEMS is scheduled to conduct the DNF Final December 2025 exams on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be held in the computer based mode across designated exam centres.
NBEMS DNB Final Exam 2025: Theory Exam Schedule
Candidates appearing for the DNB Final theory exams can check the exam schedule below.
|
Paper
|
Date
|
Exam Time
|
1
|
December 18, 2025
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
2
|
December 19, 2025
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
3
|
December 20, 2025
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
4
|
December 21, 2025
|
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DNB Final December 2025: Only Practical Applications
The link for eligible candidates to submit the applications for DNB Final December 2025 only practicals will be available online. To apply candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Scroll to examinations and click on DNB Exit Examination
Step 3: Click on Application link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Save and click on submit
