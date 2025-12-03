DNB Final December 2025 Only Practical Applications Reopen Tomorrow, Check Details at natboard.edu.in

DNB Final December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the applications for DNB Final December 2025 session Theory and Practical and only practical examinations. Candidates can submit the online applications for Only Practical examinations from December 4 to 17, 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application process.

It must be noted that candidates who have already submitted their applications successfully are NOT required to apply again. The link for candidates to submit the applications will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS is scheduled to conduct the DNF Final December 2025 exams on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be held in the computer based mode across designated exam centres.