Cyclone Ditwah: Schools Closed in These Districts of Tamil Nadu, Check Latest Updates Here

Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: Authorities have announced a holiday for schools across certain districts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai District Collector has announced school holidays for all government and private schools in the district for today, December 3, 2025. The holiday has been announced considering the heavy rainfall affecting the city. Holiday has also been announced in the Tiruvallur district, taking into account the safety of students.

According to reports, schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts were closed on December 2 because of a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. Citizens have been asked to stay indoors and avoid going outside.