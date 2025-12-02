School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading provides a comprehensive, global overview, keeping you informed and connected with the latest updates across national and international events, sports, business, science, and technology.
Staying updated with current events is essential for students. It expands your understanding beyond the classroom, highlighting national progress and challenges. This practice not only enhances general knowledge but also fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens your perspective on topics relevant to your future. With this in mind, let's turn our attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Indian Railways Runs Special Trains for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0
NHAI Partners with Reliance Jio to Launch Highway Safety Alerts
Sanchar Saathi App Fully Voluntary, Says Minister Scindia
Parliament Passes Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025
Solar Panels Installed on Over 91,000 Government Rooftops
Election Commission seeks clarification on 100 per cent enumeration claims across 2,208 booths in West Bengal
Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protest Over SIR
BJP Defends Sanchar Saathi App Against Snooping Allegations
PM Modi congratulates Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe for completing Dandakrama Parayanam
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, opposition digging out issues to disrupt Parliament
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Cyclone Ditwah Kills 410 in Sri Lanka, 336 Missing
Khaleda Zia continues to battle critical health complications under care of specialists
India’s Ambassador to US Vinay Kwatra holds fruitful conversations with American lawmakers
Mild earthquake felt in parts of Bangladesh including Chattogram early today
Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia rises to more than 600; 500 missing
Canada concludes negotiations to join EU’s Security Action for Europe
UAE marks 54th National Day with nationwide celebrations
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
India kick off their campaign at Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup with 13-0 victory over Namibia in Santiago
Archery Premier League Wins ‘Emerging Professional Sports Event of the Year’ at India Sports Awards 2025
Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup: India to kick off campaign against Namibia today in Santiago
India men’s team qualifies for 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
GST reforms provide significant boost to India’s automobile sector
Meta Platforms announce addition of 5 new Indian languages for creators
Sensex and Nifty Extend Rally for Third Week, Scale New All-Time Highs
India’s Fiscal Deficit at ₹8.25 Lakh Crore Till October
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
CBSE Updated SOPs and Guidelines at cbse.gov.in for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2025-26
IIM Raipur announces new Business Accelerator programme with 100% fee sponsorship, applications underway
IIT Roorkee Placements 2025: 436 students secure offers on day one; 8 international, 428 in domestic
Jammu and Kashmir designates JKBOSE as standards authority for the UT
Thought of the Day
"The library is full of facts, but the classroom is where you build your wisdom."
Meaning: This thought takes John Locke's idea and applies it directly to the school experience. It reminds students that books and the internet (the "library of facts") only provide the raw material—the data and information. True learning happens in the "classroom," which represents the active work of discussion, questioning, analyzing, and applying that information. This thought encourages every student to be an active learner; to think critically about the material, challenge assumptions, and connect the dots so that the knowledge truly becomes their own. It emphasizes that thinking is the skill that turns information into wisdom.
