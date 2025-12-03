List of 7 Youngest Guinness World Record Holders: Ranked

Key Points Ace-Liam Ankrah (Ghana) is the youngest male artist at 1 year, 152 days old.

The youngest Guinness World Record holders: People often think that age is a barrier to expertise, but a young group of prodigies has shown that talent has no age limit. The Guinness World Records 2025 list keeps showing amazing things that kids can do that most kids their age can't even tie their shoes. These young record-breakers have shocked the world with their amazing talents, from painting masterpieces in Ghana to teaching yoga in India. Let’s discover the true stories of some of the most amazing people who became a part of the Guinness World Record list around the world at a very young age. List of 5 Youngest Guinness World Record Holders Here is a list of the youngest people who have ever held a Guinness World Record, sorted by the age they were when they set the record. Rank Name Age Record Title Country 1 Ace-Liam Ankrah 1 year 152 days Youngest male artist Ghana 2 Joseph Harris-Birtill 2 years 182 days Youngest Mensa member UK 3 Pratyaksh Vijay 5 years 337 days Youngest yoga instructor (male) India 4 DJ Rinoka (Rinoka Itsuki) 6 years 155 days Youngest club DJ (female) Japan 5 Samyuktha Narayanan 7 years 270 days Youngest Taekwondo instructor (female) India 6 Abhimanyu Mishra 12 years 4 months Youngest chess Grandmaster USA 7 Henry Buckley 16 years 3 days Youngest judge (male) USA

1. Ace-Liam Ankrah Credit: Guinness World Record At an age when most children are still learning to walk steadily, Ace-Liam Ankrah from Ghana was already making history in the art world. Officially recognised as the world's youngest male artist at just 1 year and 152 days old, Ace-Liam didn't just scribble; he created marketable art. His journey began when his mother, an artist herself, discovered his fascination with acrylics at six months old. To qualify for the record, he had to showcase his work in a professional exhibition and sell his paintings. His abstract pieces have since been sold to art connoisseurs, proving his title is more than just a novelty. 2. Joseph Harris-Birtill Credit: Guinness World Record Joseph Harris-Birtill became the youngest Mensa member at the very young age of 2 years and 182 days, setting the standard for early intellectual success. Joseph was from the UK, and it was clear right away that he was very smart. He was reading street signs and solving puzzles that were way too hard for him to do at his age, while other toddlers were learning how to recognise simple shapes.

Only people with an IQ in the top 2% of the general population can join Mensa, the high-IQ group. Joseph's induction showed how interesting the human brain can be. It showed that even very young children can do high-level reasoning. 3. Pratyaksh Vijay Credit: Guinness World Record India's Pratyaksh Vijay changed the way people think about physical discipline when he became the youngest male yoga teacher at the age of 5 years and 337 days. Guinness World Records recognised Pratyaksh in 2024 after he finished a tough 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course to get his certification. His mother got him interested in the ancient practice, and he quickly went from copying poses to mastering difficult asanas. Today, he teaches students who are much older than him how to do breathwork and stretch with the confidence of a seasoned pro.

4. DJ Rinoka Credit: Guinness World Record In the nightlife capital of Tokyo, a 6-year-old girl named Rinoka Itsuki, known as DJ Rinoka, stunned club-goers by spinning a full set. She secured the record for the youngest club DJ (female) at 6 years and 155 days old. Unlike a simple school performance, her record required her to perform professionally at a club, managing the mixing deck and engaging a live audience without assistance. Her videos went viral instantly, showing a small child with oversized headphones expertly transitioning between tracks, displaying a rhythmic sense that rivals adult professionals in the electronic music scene. 5. Samyuktha Narayanan Credit: Guinness World Record Samyuktha Narayanan from Madurai, India, showed that anyone can be a leader, no matter how old they are. She became the world's youngest female Taekwondo teacher when she was 7 years and 270 days old. Samyuktha didn't just learn the martial art; she got so good at it that she could officially teach other people.

She had to practice every day for a long time and get a high-ranking belt before she could even go to primary school. She is now a strong role model for young girls in sports and encourages other kids in her community to learn self-defence. 6. Abhimanyu Mishra Credit: Guinness World Record In the highly competitive world of chess, Abhimanyu Mishra achieved the unthinkable. At 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days old, the American prodigy became the youngest chess Grandmaster in history, breaking a record that had stood for 19 years. His journey involved non-stop travel during the pandemic to find "norm" tournaments in Budapest, where he faced seasoned veterans. Mishra's success required not only raw intelligence but also a lot of mental strength. To get the title, he had to beat top-tier opponents in specific ways to reach the 2500 Elo rating level.