By Manvi Upadhyaya
Aug 28, 2025, 10:55 EDT

Discover Major League Table Tennis (MLTT USA), the fastest-growing pro table tennis league in America. Learn about CBS Sports coverage, NBA-backed investors, 10 U.S. teams including New York, Texas, and California franchises, and elite Olympians making 2025 a breakout year for table tennis.

Major League Table Tennis: Fastest-Growing American Sport (Credits: MLTT)
Major League Table Tennis: Fastest-Growing American Sport (Credits: MLTT)

Have you ever thought why you would see professional-level table tennis on primetime U.S. television? It's time to meet the newly started Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), which is a brand-new American sports league. It has gone from garage pastime to big-league entertainment in just two years. Not only this, but you will be surprised to know that it has an association with Olympians, NBA legends, and a national TV deal on CBS Sports Network as well. With MLTT’s rise in America, table tennis is ready for a prime seat in the American sports arena.

How It Grew from Basement Game to Big Stage?

It was founded in 2023 and started with a huge but incredible experiment that could capture all the hustle of table tennis with the American fans, the way they do for basketball, pickleball, or MMA. Fast forward, and the league now boasts 10 professional teams across the U.S., featuring elite international players and Olympic athletes under pro contracts. What began as online streams for niche fans is now a nationally broadcast sport drawing mainstream attention. Here are top 10 professional U.S. Table Tennis teams:

S.No

Team Name

City

State

1.

New York Slice

New York City

NY

2.

Princeton Revolution

Princeton

NJ

3.

Carolina Gold Rush

Charlotte

NC

4.

Florida Crocs

Miami

FL

5.

Atlanta Blazers

Atlanta

GA

6.

Portland Paddlers

Portland

OR

7.

Texas Smash

Houston

TX

8.

Los Angeles Spinners

Los Angeles

CA

9.

Chicago Wind

Chicago

IL

10.

Bay Area Blasters

San Francisco

CA

Source: MLTT

Why It’s Catching Fire in the U.S.?

Three forces are fueling MLTT’s rapid rise:

  • Media Muscle: A CBS Sports deal puts matches in millions of U.S. households for the first time ever.

  • Star Investors: With backing from NBA executive Daryl Morey, sports mogul David Blitzer, and Hall of Famer Manu Ginóbili, MLTT has serious credibility.

  • Elite Talent: Olympians and global champions raise the level of play far beyond the casual “basement ping-pong” stereotype.

It’s naturally the same formula, which includes exposure, money, and world-class talent, that helped pickleball explode across America.

How Major League Table Tennis is Redefining Pro Sports for U.S. Fans?

MLTT isn’t just repackaging table tennis—it’s tailoring it for American viewers.

  • SPINDEX Rating: A stat-driven ranking system similar to an ELO score, giving fans new ways to debate and analysts fresh storylines.

  • Golden Game Format: A high-drama, winner-takes-all final game that makes every match broadcast-friendly and unpredictable.

The result?

Faster, flashier, and easier to follow for casual fans discovering the sport for the first time.

Why MLTT is Becoming America’s Next Breakout Sports Sensation?

On U.S. sports forums, fans are already calling MLTT the most exciting new league since the early days of the UFC. One viewer wrote:

MLTT is the perfect mix of athleticism and entertainment—I never thought I’d be this hooked on table tennis.

That kind of chatter is exactly what the league is banking on. By marrying lightning-fast rallies with modern broadcast polish, MLTT is positioning itself as America’s next breakout sport.

What’s Next for MLTT?

The future for Major League Table Tennis seems bright, and people are predicting that it will expand soon. Moreover, industry watchers believe the ardent sports fan in the U.S. is ready to experience table tennis's enthrallment:

  • Grassroots Growth: Schools and youth clubs are seeing a table tennis revival.

  • College & Youth Pathways: Across the U.S., table tennis is beginning to find a foothold in schools, college rec centers, and local youth clubs. Moreover, it is laying a pipeline for future table tennis professionals just like how sports such as basketball and baseball move from playgrounds to prime-time.

  • Expansion & Sponsorships: Talks are already underway for more teams, arenas, and major brand tie-ins by 2026.

If MLTT sticks the landing, it could redefine what Americans consider a “major sport.”

Conclusion

From basements to broadcast, MLTT is proving that even the smallest ball can make a massive impact. With media power, money, and momentum, America may be witnessing the birth of its next sports obsession. 

    FAQs

    • Why is MLTT being compared to pickleball?
      +
      Like pickleball, it combines accessibility, speed, and entertainment—making it the next breakout sport in America.
    • How many teams are in MLTT?
      +
      As of 2025, there are 10 U.S. teams, with expansion expected soon.
    • Where can I watch MLTT in the U.S.?
      +
      Matches air on CBS Sports Network and stream online.
    • Is Major League Table Tennis professional?
      +
      Yes. Players include Olympians and international pros with official contracts.

