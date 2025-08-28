NHPC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 248 Junior Engineer (JE) and Non Executive Post, Apply Online Begins September 2nd

NHPC Recruitment 2025: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the largest hydropower development organization in India is recruiting for various Non-Executive posts across the country. Candidates having requisite educational qualification have a golden chance to become a part of the prestigious NHPC. Candidates selected finally will be placed at Projects / Power Stations/ Offices including Joint Ventures & Subsidiary Companies of NHPC in various parts of the country or abroad. The online registration process will commence from September 02, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is October 01, 2025 at https://www.nhpcindia.com. A total of 248 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant and Hindi Translator.

NHPC JE Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates applying for these vacancies must go through the official notification PDF which will provide all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, syllabus, salary, and application start and end dates. Click on the direct link below to download the NHPC notification pdf. NHPC Trainee Officer Notification PDF Download NHPC 2025 Apply Online The apply online process for 248 Non-Executive posts will be commenced from September 02, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is October 01, 2025 at https://www.nhpcindia.com.Candidates will have to visit to www.nhpcindia.com & apply through online application portal available in the “Career” section. Apply online Link NHPC JE 2025 Exam Pattern

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in compter based test (cbt) across the country. Below are the detials of the Computer Based test- Medium of Examination English & Hindi Examination Duration 3 Hrs (180 minutes) Total Marks 200 Subjects For JE (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ E&C), Supervisor (IT), and Sr. Accountant Part-I consists of 140 MCQ of the concerned Discipline. Part-II consists of 30 MCQ on General Awareness and Part-III of 30 MCQ on Reasoning For Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and Hindi Translator Part-I consists of 40 MCQ of 01 mark each & 10 descriptive questions (written test) of 10 marks each of the concerned Discipline. Part-II consists of 30 MCQ on General Awareness and Part-III of 30 MCQ on Reasoning NHPC Vacancy 2025 Details A total of 248 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the table below for available positions to be filled-

Post Name Number of Posts Assistant Rajbhasha Officer 11 Junior Engineer (Civil) 109 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 46 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 49 Junior Engineer (E & C) 17 Supervisor (IT) 01 Sr. Accountant 10 Hindi Translator 05 NHPC Recruitment 2025 Overview National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant and Hindi Translator.To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Post Name Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant and Hindi Translator. Advt. No. NH/Rectt./04/2025 Total Vacancies 248 Opening date for online application September 02, 2025 Clsoing date for online application October 01, 2025 Official Website https://www.nhpcindia.com/

NHPC 2025 Eligibility Criteria You can check the details of the posts wise eductional qualification for the posts given below- The educational qualification varies as per the post the candidate is applying for. Check the table below for required educational qualifications. Post Name Educational Qualification Assistant Rajbhasha Officer Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidate must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Junior Engineer (Civil) Full time three years regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Junior Engineer (Electrical) Full time three years regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Electrical Discipline includes Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Electrical (Power)/Power Systems / Power Engineering. Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Full time three years regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Mechanical Discipline includes Mechanical / Production / Automation Engineering. Junior Engineer (E & C) Full time three years regular Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Electronics & Communication Discipline includes Electronics & Communication/ Electronics/ Electronics & Tele-communication/ Electronics & Power / Power Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control. Supervisor (IT) Graduate with DOEACC ‘A’ level course from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. OR Three years polytechnic Diploma in Computer Science/ IT from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. OR BCA / Bsc (Computer Science / IT) from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Sr. Accountant Inter CA Pass or Inter CMA Pass candidates are eligible to apply. Hindi Translator Master's degree from a recognized Indian university in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the Degree level or Master's Degree from a recognized Indian university in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Pass candidates are eligible to apply. Essential Experience: One-year post qualification experience as on last date of application in the field of using / applying terminology (terminological work) in Hindi and translation work from English to Hindi and Vice Versa in Central/State Govt./ PSU. OR One-year post qualification experience in research or teaching in Hindi in Central/State Govt. Educational Institute. OR Degree/Diploma in translation from English to Hindi and vice versa from recognized Indian University.