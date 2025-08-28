GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 28, 2025, 21:55 IST

TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2025 on 15 June 2025. The cut off marks will be released along with the final TNPSC Result and it will provide valuable insights into candidate's chances of qualifying for the Mains stage. The official cut off will be published along with results on the TNPSC website.

Check the TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off
Check the TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off

TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025: The TNPSC Group 1 Result has been declared on the official website and the cut off marks will be released alongside the final result. The candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. This year, the TNPSC Group 1 exam was conducted on 15 June 2025 and the Mains exam is scheduled to be held on December 1 to 4, 2025. The candidates who are not selected in the Prelims stage can take the help of these cut off marks as a standard to streamline their preparation for future.

TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will release the TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off when the recruitment cycle is over and the final result is released. The TNPSC Group 1 exam comprises a three-stage selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and an Interview. The marks obtained in the Prelims exam are not counted for the final result. Check the table below for the expected cut off marks

Category

Expected Cut Off (Out of 300)

Unreserved (General)

121-126

BC

117-122

BC (Muslim)

114-118

MBC

115-120

SC

108-112

ST

95-100

PwD (Differently-Abled)

85-95

TNPSC Group 1 Previous Year Cut Off

Reviewing past cut off trends helps candidates assess how competition and exam difficulty affected qualifying thresholds. Check the Previous Year Cut Off for the year 2019 below.

TNPSC Group 1 Previous Year Cut Off Prelims 2019

  • General (GT-General): 204

  • BC-General: 189

  • MBC/DC-General: 186

  • SC-General: 180

  • ST-General: 160.50

Factors Determining TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025

The cut off is influenced by several critical factors. These factors are crucial in determining the cut off marks for the given year.

  • Exam Difficulty: Higher difficulty typically lowers the cut off.

  • Number of Aspirants: Greater participation often leads to higher cut off.

  • Vacancies Available: More openings may lower the cut off.

  • Category-Wise Competition & Reservation: Diversity of aspirants affects cut offs across categories.

  • Performance Trends: Overall candidate performance in the exam significantly impacts the cut off calculation.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News