TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025: The TNPSC Group 1 Result has been declared on the official website and the cut off marks will be released alongside the final result. The candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. This year, the TNPSC Group 1 exam was conducted on 15 June 2025 and the Mains exam is scheduled to be held on December 1 to 4, 2025. The candidates who are not selected in the Prelims stage can take the help of these cut off marks as a standard to streamline their preparation for future.

TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will release the TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off when the recruitment cycle is over and the final result is released. The TNPSC Group 1 exam comprises a three-stage selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and an Interview. The marks obtained in the Prelims exam are not counted for the final result. Check the table below for the expected cut off marks