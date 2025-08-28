TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025: The TNPSC Group 1 Result has been declared on the official website and the cut off marks will be released alongside the final result. The candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. This year, the TNPSC Group 1 exam was conducted on 15 June 2025 and the Mains exam is scheduled to be held on December 1 to 4, 2025. The candidates who are not selected in the Prelims stage can take the help of these cut off marks as a standard to streamline their preparation for future.
TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will release the TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off when the recruitment cycle is over and the final result is released. The TNPSC Group 1 exam comprises a three-stage selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and an Interview. The marks obtained in the Prelims exam are not counted for the final result. Check the table below for the expected cut off marks
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Out of 300)
|
Unreserved (General)
|
121-126
|
BC
|
117-122
|
BC (Muslim)
|
114-118
|
MBC
|
115-120
|
SC
|
108-112
|
ST
|
95-100
|
PwD (Differently-Abled)
|
85-95
TNPSC Group 1 Previous Year Cut Off
Reviewing past cut off trends helps candidates assess how competition and exam difficulty affected qualifying thresholds. Check the Previous Year Cut Off for the year 2019 below.
TNPSC Group 1 Previous Year Cut Off Prelims 2019
-
General (GT-General): 204
-
BC-General: 189
-
MBC/DC-General: 186
-
SC-General: 180
-
ST-General: 160.50
Factors Determining TNPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025
The cut off is influenced by several critical factors. These factors are crucial in determining the cut off marks for the given year.
-
Exam Difficulty: Higher difficulty typically lowers the cut off.
-
Number of Aspirants: Greater participation often leads to higher cut off.
-
Vacancies Available: More openings may lower the cut off.
-
Category-Wise Competition & Reservation: Diversity of aspirants affects cut offs across categories.
-
Performance Trends: Overall candidate performance in the exam significantly impacts the cut off calculation.
