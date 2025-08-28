TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Main Exam Merit List PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam on its official website- tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Group 1 posts held on 15 June 2025 can download the Group 1 Result by visiting the website or through the link given below.

TNPSC Group 1 Result Download Link

The direct link to download the Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam result pdf is given below. The result is declared for various posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. and others. The prelims exam was held on 15 June 2025.

TNPSC Group 1 2025 Highlights