TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Main Exam Merit List PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam on its official website- tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Group 1 posts held on 15 June 2025 can download the Group 1 Result by visiting the website or through the link given below.
TNPSC Group 1 Result Download Link
The direct link to download the Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam result pdf is given below. The result is declared for various posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. and others. The prelims exam was held on 15 June 2025.
TNPSC Group 1 2025 Highlights
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services)
|
Number of Posts
|
70
|
Notification Number
|
04/2024
|
Exam Date
|
15 June 2025
|
Result Date
|
August 28, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims/Mains/Interview
|
Result status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|
https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
How to Download TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025?
You can download the result after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at - https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the result link given against 'COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I IN GROUP-I SERVICES'
- Step 3: Download PDF
- Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
What's Next after TNPSC Group 1 Result?
Those who have shortlisted in prelims are are able to apper for mains exam round for Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) selection process. The Main Written Examination will be held from 01.12.2025 to 04.12.2025 at Chennai centre only. Candidats will have to upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from 03.09.2025 to 12.09.2025 through all sources including e-seva centres.
