NCVT ITI Result 2025 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in, Download ITI Marksheet PDF - Link Here

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 28, 2025

NCVT ITI Result 2025: National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the NCVT ITI 2025 result on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the NCVT MIS ITI result.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has recently declared the NCVT ITI 2025 results. The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- skillindiadigital.gov.in. All the students who participated in the NCVT ITI exam held from July 28 to August 20, 2025 can check and download their NCVT ITI results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their NCVT ITI result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

As per the latest update, National Council for Vocational Training released NCVT ITI results. The students can check their NCVT ITI results on the official website of the University- skillindiadigital.gov.in.

Direct Link to Check ITI NCVT Result 2025

Steps to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NCVT ITI results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “NCVT ITI Results 2025” link available there.

Step 3: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”.

Step 4: The NCVT ITI result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on NCVT ITI Marksheet 2025

National Council for Vocational Training has released the NCVT ITI result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The NCVT ITI Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Highlights of NCVT ITI Result 2025

The NCVT, or National Council for Vocational Training, is an advisory body created by the Indian government in 1956. It operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The main job of the NCVT is to set and maintain the standards for vocational training programs and courses across the country, especially those at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and through apprenticeship programs.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Highlights

Conducting Body

National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)

NCVT ITI Practical Exam Date

July 17 to July 20, 2025

NCVT ITI Theory Exam Date

July 28 to August 20, 2025

NCVT ITI Result Date

August 28, 2025

NCVT ITI Result Link - Latest

Official Website

skillindiadigital.gov.in

