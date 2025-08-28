NCVT ITI Result 2025 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in, Download ITI Marksheet PDF - Link Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025: National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has recently declared the NCVT ITI 2025 results. The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- skillindiadigital.gov.in. All the students who participated in the NCVT ITI exam held from July 28 to August 20, 2025 can check and download their NCVT ITI results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their NCVT ITI result 2025 pdf through their roll number. NCVT MIS ITI Results 2025 As per the latest update, National Council for Vocational Training released NCVT ITI results. The students can check their NCVT ITI results on the official website of the University- skillindiadigital.gov.in. Direct Link to Check ITI NCVT Result 2025 Click here Also Read in hindi, NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025

Steps to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NCVT ITI results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - skillindiadigital.gov.in Step 2: Click on “NCVT ITI Results 2025” link available there. Step 3: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”. Step 4: The NCVT ITI result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference Details Mentioned on NCVT ITI Marksheet 2025 National Council for Vocational Training has released the NCVT ITI result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The NCVT ITI Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.